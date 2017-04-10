Providence snags commitment from four-star Class of 2017 guard Makai Ashton-Langford

Providence landed its point guard of the future on Monday night as the Friars picked up a commitment from four-star Class of 2017 floor general Makai Ashton-Langford.

The former UConn pledge opted to back out of his commitment during the spring as he opened things back up and stayed in the Northeast by going with Providence.

Regarded as the No. 38 overall player in the Rivals.com Class of 2017 national recruiting rankings, Ashton-Langford is a winner at guard who has good size at 6-foot-2.

Ashton-Langford joins four-star big man Nate Watson and center Dajour Dickens in the Class of 2017 recruiting haul for the Friars. Head coach Ed Cooley is hoping that Ashton-Langford can develop some of the same traits that made Kris Dunn so successful at Providence.