Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey entering 2017 NBA Draft and signing an agent

Oregon sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft and sign with an agent, he announced on Monday night.

The 6-foot-4 Dorsey was one of the Pac-12’s most lethal perimeter scorers the last two years as he averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range.

Dorsey was one of the NCAA tournament’s better clutch performers over the last two years, earning the nickname “Mr. March” as he helped lead Oregon to the Final Four this season.

Now Oregon will await the decision of Dillon Brooks as the junior All-American could be one of the best players in the country if he returns next season.