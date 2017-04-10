Oral Roberts parts ways with head coach Scott Sutton

Oral Roberts has parted ways with head coach Scott Sutton, according to a release from the school.

The 18-year head coach with the Golden Eagles, Sutton took the school to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2006-2008 as he is the winningest coach in program history. Sutton owns a 328–247 career record as he has coached for his entire career at Oral Roberts after his playing career finished out at Oklahoma State.

“We appreciate Scott’s outstanding record, his loyalty and his long term service to the University,” Oral Roberts athletic director Mike Carter said in a release. “He will forever be a part of our great history. We love Scott and his family and wish him the very best.”

Assistant coach Rodney Perry was named interim head coach as the school looks for a replacement.