O.G. Anunoby expected to declare for NBA Draft with agent

O.G. Anunoby will declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, according to multiple reports.

Anunoby averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 boards this season before suffering a knee injury that cost him the second half of the year.

The 6-foot-8 Anunoby is a likely mid-to-late first round pick, but that may be complicated by the knee injury. He has the size and athleticism to be a lock-down, switchable defender. He can hit standstill threes and attack closeouts. He’s probably never going to be a star at the next level, but he has the tools to be a role player that lasts a decade or longer in the league.