Nebraska loses forward Michael Jacobson to transfer

Nebraska is losing another starter to transfer as forward Michael Jacobson will play elsewhere next season, according to a release from the school.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out a season due to NCAA transfer regulations. Jacobson started all 31 games last season and averaged 6.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while playing 24.0 minutes per game.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to transfer,” Jacobson said in the release. “This was a very difficult decision for me, but I feel it is necessary at this time. I want to thank the Nebraska fans for their incredible support. I also want to say thank you to Coach Miles and his staff, my teammates and the Athletics Department. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I was given here at Nebraska.”

“I support Michael in his decision to transfer,” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said in the release. “Although I am disappointed, we’ve appreciated his hard work in our program over the last two seasons. Michael and I have had numerous discussions regarding his role and what position he would be playing for us in the future. After a lot of thought, Michael decided to find a new school. I understand and respect his decision.”

Nebraska has lost Jacobson and forward Ed Morrow Jr. to transfer this offseason as it will be tough for the Huskers to replace that much experience in the front court.