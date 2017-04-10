Nebraska loses forward Michael Jacobson to transfer

Nebraska is losing another starter to transfer as forward Michael Jacobson will play elsewhere next season, according to a release from the school.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out a season due to NCAA transfer regulations. Jacobson started all 31 games last season and averaged 6.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while playing 24.0 minutes per game.
“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to transfer,” Jacobson said in the release. “This was a very difficult decision for me, but I feel it is necessary at this time. I want to thank the Nebraska fans for their incredible support. I also want to say thank you to Coach Miles and his staff, my teammates and the Athletics Department. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I was given here at Nebraska.”
“I support Michael in his decision to transfer,” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said in the release. “Although I am disappointed, we’ve appreciated his hard work in our program over the last two seasons. Michael and I have had numerous discussions regarding his role and what position he would be playing for us in the future. After a lot of thought, Michael decided to find a new school. I understand and respect his decision.”
Nebraska has lost Jacobson and forward Ed Morrow Jr. to transfer this offseason as it will be tough for the Huskers to replace that much experience in the front court.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers are hosting “Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night” on Tuesday night when they play a 7 p.m. game against the Delmarva Shorebirds.
After Boeheim made anti-Greensboro remarks during the ACC tournament this season, the city defended itself as the Miami Marlins Class A affiliate is having its own night to take a shot at the Hall of Fame coach.
All fans attending Tuesday night with a valid Syracuse, New York driver’s license will get a free ticket, $20 in food and beverage vouchers and a pre-game meet and greet with a bat dog named Miss Babe Ruth.
“Contrary to what Jim Boeheim thinks, Greensboro is a great place and we want to show off our city, our ballpark and our southern hospitality to our friends from Syracuse. We know that not all of them are whiners and grouches like their basketball coach,” Greensboro Grasshoppers Team President and General Manager Donald Moore said in a March release.
The South Atlantic League team also made sure to get some social media going for the promotion, but it doesn’t appear to have gained a lot of steam. I’m kind of doubting that anyone from Syracuse comes to this game to take advantage but it’ll be interesting to see what else the Grasshoppers try to do throw shade at Boeheim.
Providence landed its point guard of the future on Monday night as the Friars picked up a commitment from four-star Class of 2017 floor general Makai Ashton-Langford.
The former UConn pledge opted to back out of his commitment during the spring as he opened things back up and stayed in the Northeast by going with Providence.
Regarded as the No. 38 overall player in the Rivals.com Class of 2017 national recruiting rankings, Ashton-Langford is a winner at guard who has good size at 6-foot-2.
Ashton-Langford joins four-star big man Nate Watson and center Dajour Dickens in the Class of 2017 recruiting haul for the Friars. Head coach Ed Cooley is hoping that Ashton-Langford can develop some of the same traits that made Kris Dunn so successful at Providence.
Xavier junior Trevon Bluiett was arrested for one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish on Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com. According to the initial report by Holly V. Hays of the Indianapolis Star, Bluiett was arrested in Carmel, IN just before 3:30 p.m.
Bluiett declared for the 2017 NBA Draft a few weeks ago but did not sign an agent as he was hoping to improve his stock enough to potentially get picked in June.
One of the Big East’s best players last season, the 6-foot-6 Bluiett averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.
It’s hard to say how this arrest will change Bluiett’s outlook for the NBA Draft or potentially next season if he returns to Xavier. Since so many NBA players have been slapped with minor weed charges over the years, this sort of arrest likely won’t hurt Bluiett’s NBA Draft stock if he’s good enough to make the league.
Oregon sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft and sign with an agent, he announced on Monday night.
The 6-foot-4 Dorsey was one of the Pac-12’s most lethal perimeter scorers the last two years as he averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range.
Dorsey was one of the NCAA tournament’s better clutch performers over the last two years, earning the nickname “Mr. March” as he helped lead Oregon to the Final Four this season.
Now Oregon will await the decision of Dillon Brooks as the junior All-American could be one of the best players in the country if he returns next season.
Oral Roberts has parted ways with head coach Scott Sutton, according to a release from the school.
The 18-year head coach with the Golden Eagles, Sutton took the school to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2006-2008 as he is the winningest coach in program history. Sutton owns a 328–247 career record as he has coached for his entire career at Oral Roberts after his playing career finished out at Oklahoma State.
“We appreciate Scott’s outstanding record, his loyalty and his long term service to the University,” Oral Roberts athletic director Mike Carter said in a release. “He will forever be a part of our great history. We love Scott and his family and wish him the very best.”
Assistant coach Rodney Perry was named interim head coach as the school looks for a replacement.