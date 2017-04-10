Michigan big men D.J. Wilson, Moritz Wagner testing waters in NBA Draft

Michigan big men D.J. Wilson and Moritz Wagner are testing the waters for the 2017 NBA Draft, the duo confirmed on Monday.

The 6-foot-10 Wilson and 6-foot-11 Wagner were both standout players at times during Michigan’s run to the Sweet 16 this season as both are intriguing prospects because they can space the floor at their size.

A redshirt junior, Wilson averaged 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range. One of the most versatile defensive big men in the Big Ten, Wilson has a lot of upside as he’s a bit of a late-bloomer.

Wagner averaged 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore as he shot 56 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. Wagner had a huge game against Louisville in the second round in helping the Wolverines advance to the Sweet 16.

Both Michigan big men stated that they are not hiring an agent at this time as they’re able to navigate this process and potentially return to the Wolverines for next season.

If both big men return, Michigan would have some question marks at point guard in replacing senior Derrick Walton Jr. but the rest of the lineup could be talented and experienced pieces led by this frontcourt.