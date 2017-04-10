Markel Crawford becomes sixth Memphis player to transfer this offseason

Memphis lost another experienced player from its program on Monday as guard Markel Crawford said on ESPN 929 local radio that he will transfer from the Tigers.
The 6-foot-5 Crawford averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season for the Tigers as head coach Tubby Smith loses another proven scorer.
Crawford is the sixth player to transfer from Memphis this offseason after the departure of the Lawson brothers, big man Chad Rykhoek, and guards Craig Randall and Keon Clergeot.
Dedric and K.J. Lawson committed to Kansas on Monday as they have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules. If Crawford graduates from Memphis then he is eligible to immediately become a graduate transfer who can play anywhere next season.
Smith is going to have to completely rebuild the Memphis roster after losing so many key pieces to transfer. It will be interesting to see how the roster fills out before the season.
Oral Roberts has parted ways with head coach Scott Sutton, according to a release from the school.
The 18-year head coach with the Golden Eagles, Sutton took the school to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2006-2008 as he is the winningest coach in program history. Sutton owns a 328–247 career record as he has coached for his entire career at Oral Roberts after his playing career finished out at Oklahoma State.
“We appreciate Scott’s outstanding record, his loyalty and his long term service to the University,” Oral Roberts athletic director Mike Carter said in a release. “He will forever be a part of our great history. We love Scott and his family and wish him the very best.”
Assistant coach Rodney Perry was named interim head coach as the school looks for a replacement.
San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher has retired and longtime assistant coach Brian Dutcher will take over the Aztecs after being the team’s coach-in-waiting since 2011, according to a report from Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union Tribune.
Tuesday will feature the formal news conference that will introduce Dutcher, who has been with Fisher since the coach’s tenure at Michigan. Fisher’s son, Mark, is also expected to remain with the program as a special assistant, according to Zeigler’s report.
Fisher finishes his 18-year career at San Diego State with a 386-209 mark and a 168-114 record in Mountain West play. The Aztecs made eight NCAA tournament appearances and two Sweet 16s with Fisher.
Also famous for his national-title winning tenure at Michigan, Fisher won the title in 1989 and had two Final Four appearances vacated as head coach of the famous “Fab Five” in 1992 and 1993. Fisher lasted nine seasons at Michigan before leaving and spending one season as an assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings.
The 72-year-old Fisher finishes with a career record of 495–288.
Dutcher has been an associate head coach under Fisher at both Michigan and San Diego State since 1989. A noted recruiter who is partly responsible for landing the “Fab Five” the 57-year-old Dutcher gets his first chance to be a Division I head coach with San Diego State.
Michigan big men D.J. Wilson and Moritz Wagner are testing the waters for the 2017 NBA Draft, the duo confirmed on Monday.
The 6-foot-10 Wilson and 6-foot-11 Wagner were both standout players at times during Michigan’s run to the Sweet 16 this season as both are intriguing prospects because they can space the floor at their size.
A redshirt junior, Wilson averaged 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range. One of the most versatile defensive big men in the Big Ten, Wilson has a lot of upside as he’s a bit of a late-bloomer.
Wagner averaged 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore as he shot 56 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. Wagner had a huge game against Louisville in the second round in helping the Wolverines advance to the Sweet 16.
Both Michigan big men stated that they are not hiring an agent at this time as they’re able to navigate this process and potentially return to the Wolverines for next season.
If both big men return, Michigan would have some question marks at point guard in replacing senior Derrick Walton Jr. but the rest of the lineup could be talented and experienced pieces led by this frontcourt.
Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson announced on Monday that he will be returning to school instead of entering the NBA Draft.
“After a lot of discussion with my family and Coach Brey about the possibility of entering the NBA Draft this season, I have decided to pursue my dream of earning a degree from the University of Notre Dame and return for my final year of eligibility,” Colson said in a statement.
Colson averaged 17.8 points and 10.1 boards as a junior for the Fighting Irish. He is a potential preseason all-american pick next season.
Colson is projected as a second round pick at best.
Baylor announced on Monday that all-american forward Johnathan Motley will declare for the NBA Draft but will do so without signing with an agent.
He will have until May 24th to withdraw from the draft and retain his collegiate eligibility.
“Johnathan had a tremendous junior season, and he became one of the all-time Baylor greats,” head coach Scott Drew said. “Entering his name into the draft without hiring an agent gives him a chance to get feedback from NBA teams and make an informed decision for his future. We want what’s best for him and his family, and Baylor Nation will fully support him along the way.”
Motley averaged 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks. He was an NBC Sports second-team all-american and the winner of the Karl Malone Award for the nation’s best power forward.