Bonzie Colson to return to Notre Dame

Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson announced on Monday that he will be returning to school instead of entering the NBA Draft.

“After a lot of discussion with my family and Coach Brey about the possibility of entering the NBA Draft this season, I have decided to pursue my dream of earning a degree from the University of Notre Dame and return for my final year of eligibility,” Colson said in a statement.

Colson averaged 17.8 points and 10.1 boards as a junior for the Fighting Irish. He is a potential preseason all-american pick next season.

Colson is projected as a second round pick at best.