Baylor’s Johnathan Motley to enter NBA Draft, retain eligibility

Baylor announced on Monday that all-american forward Johnathan Motley will declare for the NBA Draft but will do so without signing with an agent.

He will have until May 24th to withdraw from the draft and retain his collegiate eligibility.

“Johnathan had a tremendous junior season, and he became one of the all-time Baylor greats,” head coach Scott Drew said. “Entering his name into the draft without hiring an agent gives him a chance to get feedback from NBA teams and make an informed decision for his future. We want what’s best for him and his family, and Baylor Nation will fully support him along the way.”

Motley averaged 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks. He was an NBC Sports second-team all-american and the winner of the Karl Malone Award for the nation’s best power forward.