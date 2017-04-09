Wright State player undergoes surgery after ‘traumatic injury’, in critical condition

Wright State freshman forward Ryan Custer was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent a five-hour surgery over the weekend after suffering a traumatic head and neck injury on Saturday afternoon.
The injury was suffered when Custer either fall or was pushed into a makeshift pool, made of bales of hay and a blue tarp with a slide, at a party in Oxford, Ohio, when the Miami (OH) campus is located.
Custer underwent a five-hour surgery early Sunday morning.
The 6-foot-7 Custer averaged 2.2 points in just under 10 minutes a night as a freshman.
Kansas got some good news on Sunday night when Devonte’ Graham announced that he was returning to school for his senior season:
This is huge news for the Jayhawks, as Graham is a potential first round pick right now. But unlike most potential first round picks, it makes sense for his to return to school. The last three years, he’s played alongside Frank Mason III in the Jayhawk back court, meaning that he has played off-the-ball.
As good as Graham was in that role — he’s turned into a knock-down three-point shooter and a defensive stopper — he’s a natural point guard. He’ll be able to play that role next season alongside Malik Newman, and if he proves that he can be a true point guard at the college level, it should help him be a higher pick in a lesser 2018 draft.
It never hurts to have a good sense of humor, which it appears Grayson Allen has.
Because the Duke shooting guard, who had three extremely high-profile tripping incidents during 2016, apparently went out with a hat that said ‘Don’t Trip’ on the side:
Virginia has landed a rotation player for next season with the addition of graduate transfer guard Nigel Johnson.
The 6-foot-1 Johnson played last season at Rutgers after starting his career at Kansas State. As a redshirt junior last season, Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range.
A native of Ashburn, Virginia, Johnson is an experienced player who help offset the backcourt losses of senior London Perrantes and transfer Darius Thompson.
Johnson will need to improve his shooting percentages but he should have a little more balance around him on the Cavaliers.
Team USA earned its second consecutive win in the annual Nike Hoop Summit with a 98-87 win over the world team on Friday night in Portland.
Missouri commit Michael Porter Jr. and Kentucky commit Jarred Vanderbilt led the USA team with 19 points each. Porter finished off the world team with two big dunks down the stretch as he continues to look like the No. 1 player in the class heading into next season.
The world team was led by Kostja Mushidi with 14 points.
(Video H/t: City League Hoops TV)
Kansas senior point guard Frank Mason earned Wooden Award honors while Villanova’s Josh Hart and Kentucky’s Malik Monk also were among a group that won awards on Friday night.
Mason led the Jayhawks to an Elite Eight appearance this season as he averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Other finalists for the Wooden Award included Hart, UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, Purdue sophomore Caleb Swanigan and Gonzaga junior Nigel Williams-Goss.
Hart did earn the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward after the senior had another outstanding season.
Monk, a high-flying Kentucky freshman, won the Jerry West Award as the nation’s top shooting guard after some ridiculous scoring bursts against some of the nation’s best teams. Baylor junior forward Johnathan Motley took home the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward after being a double-double machine during the season.
Gonzaga senior center Przemek Karnowski won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the top center after coming back from a back injury to help lead the Bulldogs to their first Final Four.