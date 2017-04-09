Wright State player undergoes surgery after ‘traumatic injury’, in critical condition

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wright State freshman forward Ryan Custer was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent a five-hour surgery over the weekend after suffering a traumatic head and neck injury on Saturday afternoon.

The injury was suffered when Custer either fall or was pushed into a makeshift pool, made of bales of hay and a blue tarp with a slide, at a party in Oxford, Ohio, when the Miami (OH) campus is located.

Custer underwent a five-hour surgery early Sunday morning.

The 6-foot-7 Custer averaged 2.2 points in just under 10 minutes a night as a freshman.