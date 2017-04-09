Kansas guard Devonte’ Graham to return to school

Kansas got some good news on Sunday night when Devonte’ Graham announced that he was returning to school for his senior season:

I would just like to announce to all my family, friends, & fans that I'm coming back to school for my senior Yr 😜🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/oMJDShkSJ5 — Devonte' Graham (@Devonte_Graham4) April 9, 2017

This is huge news for the Jayhawks, as Graham is a potential first round pick right now. But unlike most potential first round picks, it makes sense for his to return to school. The last three years, he’s played alongside Frank Mason III in the Jayhawk back court, meaning that he has played off-the-ball.

As good as Graham was in that role — he’s turned into a knock-down three-point shooter and a defensive stopper — he’s a natural point guard. He’ll be able to play that role next season alongside Malik Newman, and if he proves that he can be a true point guard at the college level, it should help him be a higher pick in a lesser 2018 draft.