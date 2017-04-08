Virginia adds graduate transfer guard Nigel Johnson

Virginia has landed a rotation player for next season with the addition of graduate transfer guard Nigel Johnson.
The 6-foot-1 Johnson played last season at Rutgers after starting his career at Kansas State. As a redshirt junior last season, Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range.
A native of Ashburn, Virginia, Johnson is an experienced player who help offset the backcourt losses of senior London Perrantes and transfer Darius Thompson.
Johnson will need to improve his shooting percentages but he should have a little more balance around him on the Cavaliers.
Team USA earned its second consecutive win in the annual Nike Hoop Summit with a 98-87 win over the world team on Friday night in Portland.
Missouri commit Michael Porter Jr. and Kentucky commit Jarred Vanderbilt led the USA team with 19 points each. Porter finished off the world team with two big dunks down the stretch as he continues to look like the No. 1 player in the class heading into next season.
The world team was led by Kostja Mushidi with 14 points.
(Video H/t: City League Hoops TV)
Kansas guard Frank Mason wins Wooden Award; Josh Hart, Malik Monk also earn honors
Kansas senior point guard Frank Mason earned Wooden Award honors while Villanova’s Josh Hart and Kentucky’s Malik Monk also were among a group that won awards on Friday night.
Mason led the Jayhawks to an Elite Eight appearance this season as he averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Other finalists for the Wooden Award included Hart, UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, Purdue sophomore Caleb Swanigan and Gonzaga junior Nigel Williams-Goss.
Hart did earn the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward after the senior had another outstanding season.
Monk, a high-flying Kentucky freshman, won the Jerry West Award as the nation’s top shooting guard after some ridiculous scoring bursts against some of the nation’s best teams. Baylor junior forward Johnathan Motley took home the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward after being a double-double machine during the season.
Gonzaga senior center Przemek Karnowski won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the top center after coming back from a back injury to help lead the Bulldogs to their first Final Four.
Former St. John’s guard Amir Garrett dazzles in MLB debut for Cincinnati Reds
Former St. John’s guard Amir Garrett had a very successful Major League debut on Friday night as the Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher went six scoreless innings to help earn a 2-0 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Garrett struck out four and walked two while giving up two hits as he went 1-0 on the season.
Before becoming the Reds’ No. 1 pitching prospect, Garrett was a four-star prospect from the Class of 2011 who played two seasons for head coach Steve Lavin at St. John’s before transferring out of the program after the 2012-13 season. Selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 22nd round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Garrett was allowed to play for the Red Storm while he pitched in the minors when he wasn’t in school.
The 6-foot-5 lefty had his best season of basketball as a freshman, putting up 7.4 points per game while averaging 26.9 minutes per contest.
By putting up six scoreless innings to earn the win, Garrett was only the second Reds pitcher in the last 100 years to throw 6+ scoreless innings in his MLB debut. It looks like Garrett made the right choice in terms of his professional sport as the 24-year-old southpaw appears to have a positive future for the Reds.
VIDEO: UCLA commit Jaylen Hands jumps over parents to win dunk contest
UCLA commit Jaylen Hands participated in a dunk contest on Friday night as he jumped over his own parents to win.
The five-star point guard is going to be expected to replace Lonzo Ball in the Bruins starting lineup next season, as Ball recently departed for the NBA Draft. The No. 24 overall prospect in the Class of 2017, Hands was a McDonald’s All-American this season.
The newest head coach in the AAC, Wichita State’s Gregg Marshall, was the victim of a Ponzi scheme that may have bilked investors of $51 million, according to a bankruptcy court filing obtained by the Wichita Eagle.
The Ponzi scheme was run by a Charlotte businessman named Greg Siskey, who took his own life back in December as it started to unravel.
Marshall, who spent a decade as the head coach at Winthrop in South Carolina, had $200,000 invested with Siskey in TSI Holdings, one of the four companies that have been forced into bankruptcy, according to the paper. He wasn’t the only prominent college basketball name that had money invested with Siskey: Billy Packer is reportedly out $1.3 million.