Virginia adds graduate transfer guard Nigel Johnson

Virginia has landed a rotation player for next season with the addition of graduate transfer guard Nigel Johnson.

The 6-foot-1 Johnson played last season at Rutgers after starting his career at Kansas State. As a redshirt junior last season, Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range.

A native of Ashburn, Virginia, Johnson is an experienced player who help offset the backcourt losses of senior London Perrantes and transfer Darius Thompson.

Johnson will need to improve his shooting percentages but he should have a little more balance around him on the Cavaliers.