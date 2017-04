VIDEO: Michael Porter Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt lead USA past World at Nike Hoop Summit

Former St. John’s guard Amir Garrett had a very successful Major League debut on Friday night as the Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher went six scoreless innings to help earn a 2-0 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Garrett struck out four and walked two while giving up two hits as he went 1-0 on the season.

Before becoming the Reds’ No. 1 pitching prospect, Garrett was a four-star prospect from the Class of 2011 who played two seasons for head coach Steve Lavin at St. John’s before transferring out of the program after the 2012-13 season. Selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 22nd round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Garrett was allowed to play for the Red Storm while he pitched in the minors when he wasn’t in school.

The 6-foot-5 lefty had his best season of basketball as a freshman, putting up 7.4 points per game while averaging 26.9 minutes per contest.

By putting up six scoreless innings to earn the win, Garrett was only the second Reds pitcher in the last 100 years to throw 6+ scoreless innings in his MLB debut. It looks like Garrett made the right choice in terms of his professional sport as the 24-year-old southpaw appears to have a positive future for the Reds.