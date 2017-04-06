More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

UMass’ leading scorer to transfer, eligible immediately

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Donte Clark, the top scorer for UMass this past season, will reportedly explore his options for his final collegiate season.

Jon Rothstein of Fan Rag Sports reported that Clark will graduate this spring and look to transfer. Clark had previously declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. Without hiring an agent, Clark retains his eligibility.

The 6-foot-4 North Carolina native averaged 12.6 points per game for the Minutemen last season. Those numbers were down from the previous year when he posted 16.1 points a night.

This is the latest exit for UMass, a roster that had almost a handful of student-athletes who had the luxury of graduating and becoming eligible immediately for the 2017-18 season. Fifth-year forward Zach Coleman and Zach Lewis, who transferred in from Canisius in 2015, both elected to become graduate transfers. Seth Berger is also reportedly weighing his options for next year.

All four were recruited by Derek Kellogg, who was relieved of his head coaching duties after nine seasons at his alma mater.

Chattanooga head coach Matt McCall was hired as his replacement at the end of last month. Despite the exodus of experience, McCall has yet to have one of his freshmen leave the program.

Mohamed Bamba’s wingspan is ridiculous

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

The best high school recruits from the United States and the top prospects from around the world will participate in the 20th Nike Hoop Summit on Friday night at the MODA Center in Portland.

On Thursday afternoon, USA Basketball revealed the official measurements for the Junior National Select Team, and Mohmed Bamba’s wingspan is eye-popping.

To put that in perspective, Bamba, 18, would have had the longest wingspan of any participant at the 2016 NBA Draft Combine. Chinese big man Zhou Qi measured last summer with a wingspan of 7’7.75″ followed by Vanderbilt’s Damian Jones who had a 7’3.75″ reach.

This only adds to the intrigue of one of the nation’s top unsigned seniors. The 7-foot Bamba, a McDonald’s All-American, has taken official visits to Duke, Kentucky, Michigan and Texas. He is ranked as the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.

The USA Junior National Select Team takes on the World Team at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The U.S. has won two of the last three meetings.

Oregon State guard Malcolm Duvivier to graduate, transfer

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Oregon State guard Malcolm Duvivier will become the latest in a long line of graduate transfers this spring. On Thursday afternoon, the program announced that the senior will graduate and finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and all of Beaver Nation for an amazing four years at Oregon State University,” Duvivier said in a statement. “I have grown so much as a person and as a basketball player during my time in Corvallis, but I think it’s best for me if I get a fresh start at a new environment to finish my college career.

“It was a goal of mine to change the culture of Oregon State basketball, and the highlight of my time was being a big contributor to getting the Beavers back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Duvivier missed all of the 2016-17 season, citing personal reasons.

He had his best statistical season as a sophomore, averaging 10.7 points 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, playing a backcourt alongside Gary Payton II. Despite starting all 32 games as a junior, Duvivier’s playing time decreased as a result of a heralded freshman class. He averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a contest in his final playing season in Corvallis.

He will be eligible to play immediately next season.

Duke’s Luke Kennard will declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

Duke guard Luke Kennard announced on Thursday that he will declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, ending his collegiate eligibility.

“After considerable reflection, prayer and consultation with my family and coaches, I have decided to take the next step in pursuing my basketball dreams by entering the NBA Draft,” Kennard said. “Being a member of the Duke Basketball brotherhood is always going to be special to me. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone in the Duke program. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, the best fans in the game and everyone in Franklin for being by my side every step of this journey. I have a lot of hard work ahead of me, but I’m confident that I’m ready and have a great foundation for success at the NBA level.”

Kennard was an all-american for the Blue Devils this season, playing his way into the conversation as a potential top 20 pick. He averaged 19.5 points and shot 43.8 percent from three this season.

“I’ve loved coaching Luke and having he and his family in our program,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Luke’s skill set is such a perfect fit for the way the NBA game has evolved and we’re all excited to see him flourish at the next level. He is a wonderful person who will immediately be an asset to an NBA team.”

Investigators looking into hundreds of threats against official who worked Kentucky loss

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
2 Comments
Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

OMAHA, Neb. — An investigator for a Nebraska law enforcement agency said Wednesday he is reviewing hundreds of confirmed or possible threats against an Omaha basketball official who worked Kentucky’s NCAA tournament loss to North Carolina.

Matt Barrall of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department said he was in his fifth day of working full time on the case and that no end was in sight.

“We are taking this very, very — extremely — seriously,” Barrall said. “Some people might say, ‘Oh, it’s just a basketball game.’ But what if some mentally unstable person decides this is the way to make a name for himself?”

Referee John Higgins’ roofing company was inundated with harassing emails, phone calls and voice mails — including death threats against Higgins and his family — starting shortly after Kentucky’s 75-73 loss to North Carolina on March 26. Kentucky coach John Calipari criticized the officiating during his postgame news conference.

Barrall said he has identified 450 phone calls or messages and another 200 to 300 messages on social media or in emails that were “of a threatening nature.”

Some of those met the criteria to be considered terroristic threats under Nebraska law. Barrall said he wouldn’t disclose how many until after he reviews all the messages. Under Nebraska law, making terroristic threats is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

“This case offers up a lot of potential offenders, most of whom made a stupid decision in joining in on a prank, but serious injuries are possible, and we should draw the line at the law,” Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

About 3,000 phone calls came into Higgins’ office in the two days following the Elite Eight game, Barrall said. He estimated 75 percent were from Kentucky area codes.

Higgins’ business also received a flood of bogus negative online reviews, causing his Google rating to plummet. Higgins’ website got more than 28,000 hits in the days after the game, and he was forced to take down his business’ Facebook page.

Barrall said he also has been listening to about five hours of audio from Kentucky sports radio shows with an ear for threatening comments toward Higgins, whether by hosts or callers. Barrall also continues to monitor Kentucky fan websites.

Barrall said he suspected a video showing contact information for Higgins and posted on fan websites sparked the harassment. That video has been removed, he said.

“There is a lot of mass anonymity once something like that goes viral,” Barrall said. “People that on their own wouldn’t do something, their social values change when a lot of other people do it, and they decide to join in. This is the 21st-century version of a mob mentality because of social media.”

The next phase of the investigation likely would require subpoenas to be issued for phone records and other records of those suspected of making terroristic threats.

“It was not that long ago where courts were reluctant to convict when offense was not initiated in our jurisdiction, but we do not face that anymore,” Polikov wrote. “Also, depending on the facts, we would collaborate with the local authorities where the offenses were initiated. I have not studied the federal options but would consider turning to the FCC if in fact a talk show created the environment for harassment.”

The sheriff’s department has provided extra patrols around Higgins’ office, and Omaha police have done the same near Higgins’ residence. Higgins has not returned phone messages from the AP.

Higgins told Omaha radio station KFAB on Wednesday that he initially was wary of working the Final Four game between Gonzaga and South Carolina on Saturday and that his wife has talked to him about giving up officiating. He said he wouldn’t let fans who act inappropriately get the best of him.

“I’ll continue it. It’s fun. I’m competitive,” he said. “I’ll be fine going forward.”

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg is transferring

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg is transferring out of the program.

Bragg, a former five-star prospect, cracked 20 minutes in a game just three times this season. He averaged just 5.2 points and 4.8 boards.

“We appreciate Carlton’s efforts the last two years at Kansas,” Self said in a release. “We certainly respect his decision to pursue other opportunities. We wish him nothing but the very best and hope he is able to reach his dreams and goals.”

Bragg was suspended at two different points during the season. He missed a game in December when he was accused of domestic battery, a charge he was later cleared of. In January, he was suspended for three games when he was charged with possession of drug paraphanelia.

“I really enjoyed my time here at Kansas,” Bragg said in a release. “Kansas has the best fans and I do love the program. This past year didn’t go as well as I thought it would and it’s in my best interest to get a fresh start. I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the fans for all their support these past two years. I will always cheer for the Jayhawks.”