LaVar Ball trashes Lonzo’s teammates for tournament exit

In the latest instance of putting his oversized foot in his equally oversized mouth, LaVar Ball blamed UCLA’s exit from the NCAA Tournament on the slow foot speed of “three white guys” in the starting five.

LaVar Ball, who in November, guaranteed the Bruins would win the national championship explained why they “realistically” couldn’t cut down the nets in an interview with Clay Fowler of the Orange County Register on Thursday evening.

“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow,” Ball told Fowler. “I told Lonzo – ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.’ It turned out the that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”

As Fowler notes, it’s easy to pinpoint who Ball is referencing: Thomas Welsch, Bryce Alford, the head coach’s son, and T.J. Leaf, who is so slow he’s expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Lonzo Ball, a consensus first-team All-American, was anything but that in his final game in college. The 6-foot-6 freshman phenom was 4-of-10 shooting from the field with 10 points, eight assists, and four turnovers.

LaVar is right, foot speed was the issue, as no Bruin, especially his son, could stop Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox, who poured in a career-best 39 points in Kentucky’s 86-75 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16.

LaVar blames that showing on a hamstring issue Lonzo was playing through.

Trashing members of the UCLA roster, including the head coach’s son, is an interesting strategy considering Ball has two more sons committed to play for Steve Alford.