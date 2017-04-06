More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

LaVar Ball trashes Lonzo’s teammates for tournament exit

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

In the latest instance of putting his oversized foot in his equally oversized mouth, LaVar Ball blamed UCLA’s exit from the NCAA Tournament on the slow foot speed of “three white guys” in the starting five.

LaVar Ball, who in November, guaranteed the Bruins would win the national championship explained why they “realistically” couldn’t cut down the nets in an interview with Clay Fowler of the Orange County Register on Thursday evening.

“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow,” Ball told Fowler. “I told Lonzo – ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.’ It turned out the that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”

As Fowler notes, it’s easy to pinpoint who Ball is referencing: Thomas Welsch, Bryce Alford, the head coach’s son, and T.J. Leaf, who is so slow he’s expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Lonzo Ball, a consensus first-team All-American, was anything but that in his final game in college. The 6-foot-6 freshman phenom was 4-of-10 shooting from the field with 10 points, eight assists, and four turnovers.

LaVar is right, foot speed was the issue, as no Bruin, especially his son, could stop Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox, who poured in a career-best 39 points in Kentucky’s 86-75 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16.

LaVar blames that showing on a hamstring issue Lonzo was playing through.

Trashing members of the UCLA roster, including the head coach’s son, is an interesting strategy considering Ball has two more sons committed to play for Steve Alford.

Texas A&M lands transfer Josh Nebo

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Texas A&M continues a notable offseason with the addition of a sought-after low-major transfer.

St. Francis (PA) sophomore forward Josh Nebo has committed to the Aggies, according to a report on Thursday night from Evan Daniels of Scout. The 6-foot-8 Nebo is a native of Houston. He had announced his decision to transfer out of the program on March 22.

He averaged 12.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Red Flash. His 2.6 blocks a contest ranked him top-10 nationally. Nebo arrives in College Station with 143 career blocks under his belt.

Nebo joins Marquette’s Duane Wilson as newcomers to the program via transfer. Wilson will graduate this spring, meaning he will be eligible to play during the 2017-18 season. Nebo will have to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He will play an important role on the scout team for the Aggies, one that should benefit him at the start of the 2018-19 campaign. With projected lottery pick Robert Williams electing to return for a sophomore season, Nebo will go head-to-head with an NBA-caliber forward every day in practice.

The Aggies ended last season with a 16-15 (8-10 SEC) record.

Patrick Ewing went on the Dan Patrick Show and proposed committing a recruiting violation

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

We just saw the danger of hiring a college basketball coaching with no college basketball coaching experience.

Enter Patrick Ewing and the Dan Patrick Show.

Midway through a Thursday interview (featured in the clip above), Patrick asked Ewing if there would be any place for fellow Georgetown legend Allen Iverson in his program. Ewing went on to say he was planning to arrange a meeting — either in person or over the phone — with Iverson and a 2017 prospect. While Ewing stopped short of naming him, it’s clear that he’s referring to Tremont Waters. The four-star point guard had committed to and signed with Georgetown but requested his release from his National Letter of Intent on March 11, before John Thompson III was fired.

“I’m not sure if there’s a place [for Iverson] on staff,” Ewing told Patrick, “but he’s always welcomed. I’m gonna use him everywhere I can. There is a kid down in Connecticut who is a big fan of his. He committed to Georgetown, but when JT3 was fired, he wanted us to release him. I know he’s a big Allen Iverson fan. At some point, I’m going to try and get him and Allen together, either on the phone or in person.”

Waters tweeted on Thursday night that he had received his release. Regardless of if Waters was still being held to his commitment by the university, or whether he is back to being an unsigned senior, Iverson cannot recruit on behalf of Georgetown since he is not a member of Ewing’s coaching staff. Iverson would not be a permissible recruiter according to the NCAA Division I Manual.

[Article 13.1.2]: All in-person, on- and off-campus recruiting contacts with a prospective student-athlete or the prospective student-athlete’s relatives or legal guardians shall be made only by authorized institutional staff members. Such contact, as well as correspondence and telephone calls, by representatives of an institution’s athletics interests is prohibited except as otherwise permitted in this section.

The exception to this rule is an established family friend or neighbor.

In the grand scheme of things, this is a minor infraction — one that happens all the time, mind you — that would warrant nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

It does, however, shine a light on the learning curve Ewing will have to adjust to the college coaching game. Specifically, you probably don’t want to talk about committing violations on national television interviews. You commit them quietly without telling anyone.

Just a thought.

Ewing, the most decorated player in Georgetown history, was formally introduced as the program’s head coach on Wednesday.

UMass’ leading scorer to transfer, eligible immediately

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Donte Clark, the top scorer for UMass this past season, will reportedly explore his options for his final collegiate season.

Jon Rothstein of Fan Rag Sports reported that Clark will graduate this spring and look to transfer. Clark had previously declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. Without hiring an agent, Clark retains his eligibility.

The 6-foot-4 North Carolina native averaged 12.6 points per game for the Minutemen last season. Those numbers were down from the previous year when he posted 16.1 points a night.

This is the latest exit for UMass, a roster that had almost a handful of student-athletes who had the luxury of graduating and becoming eligible immediately for the 2017-18 season. Fifth-year forward Zach Coleman and Zach Lewis, who transferred in from Canisius in 2015, both elected to become graduate transfers. Seth Berger is also reportedly weighing his options for next year.

All four were recruited by Derek Kellogg, who was relieved of his head coaching duties after nine seasons at his alma mater.

Chattanooga head coach Matt McCall was hired as his replacement at the end of last month. Despite the exodus of experience, McCall has yet to have one of his freshmen leave the program.

Mohamed Bamba’s wingspan is ridiculous

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

The best high school recruits from the United States and the top prospects from around the world will participate in the 20th Nike Hoop Summit on Friday night at the MODA Center in Portland.

On Thursday afternoon, USA Basketball revealed the official measurements for the Junior National Select Team, and Mohmed Bamba’s wingspan is eye-popping.

To put that in perspective, Bamba, 18, would have had the longest wingspan of any participant at the 2016 NBA Draft Combine. Chinese big man Zhou Qi measured last summer with a wingspan of 7’7.75″ followed by Vanderbilt’s Damian Jones who had a 7’3.75″ reach.

This only adds to the intrigue of one of the nation’s top unsigned seniors. The 7-foot Bamba, a McDonald’s All-American, has taken official visits to Duke, Kentucky, Michigan and Texas. He is ranked as the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.

The USA Junior National Select Team takes on the World Team at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The U.S. has won two of the last three meetings.

Oregon State guard Malcolm Duvivier to graduate, transfer

By Terrence PayneApr 6, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Oregon State guard Malcolm Duvivier will become the latest in a long line of graduate transfers this spring. On Thursday afternoon, the program announced that the senior will graduate and finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and all of Beaver Nation for an amazing four years at Oregon State University,” Duvivier said in a statement. “I have grown so much as a person and as a basketball player during my time in Corvallis, but I think it’s best for me if I get a fresh start at a new environment to finish my college career.

“It was a goal of mine to change the culture of Oregon State basketball, and the highlight of my time was being a big contributor to getting the Beavers back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Duvivier missed all of the 2016-17 season, citing personal reasons.

He had his best statistical season as a sophomore, averaging 10.7 points 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, playing a backcourt alongside Gary Payton II. Despite starting all 32 games as a junior, Duvivier’s playing time decreased as a result of a heralded freshman class. He averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a contest in his final playing season in Corvallis.

He will be eligible to play immediately next season.