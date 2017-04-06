More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Investigators looking into hundreds of threats against official who worked Kentucky loss

Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

OMAHA, Neb. — An investigator for a Nebraska law enforcement agency said Wednesday he is reviewing hundreds of confirmed or possible threats against an Omaha basketball official who worked Kentucky’s NCAA tournament loss to North Carolina.

Matt Barrall of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department said he was in his fifth day of working full time on the case and that no end was in sight.

“We are taking this very, very — extremely — seriously,” Barrall said. “Some people might say, ‘Oh, it’s just a basketball game.’ But what if some mentally unstable person decides this is the way to make a name for himself?”

Referee John Higgins’ roofing company was inundated with harassing emails, phone calls and voice mails — including death threats against Higgins and his family — starting shortly after Kentucky’s 75-73 loss to North Carolina on March 26. Kentucky coach John Calipari criticized the officiating during his postgame news conference.

Barrall said he has identified 450 phone calls or messages and another 200 to 300 messages on social media or in emails that were “of a threatening nature.”

Some of those met the criteria to be considered terroristic threats under Nebraska law. Barrall said he wouldn’t disclose how many until after he reviews all the messages. Under Nebraska law, making terroristic threats is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

“This case offers up a lot of potential offenders, most of whom made a stupid decision in joining in on a prank, but serious injuries are possible, and we should draw the line at the law,” Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

About 3,000 phone calls came into Higgins’ office in the two days following the Elite Eight game, Barrall said. He estimated 75 percent were from Kentucky area codes.

Higgins’ business also received a flood of bogus negative online reviews, causing his Google rating to plummet. Higgins’ website got more than 28,000 hits in the days after the game, and he was forced to take down his business’ Facebook page.

Barrall said he also has been listening to about five hours of audio from Kentucky sports radio shows with an ear for threatening comments toward Higgins, whether by hosts or callers. Barrall also continues to monitor Kentucky fan websites.

Barrall said he suspected a video showing contact information for Higgins and posted on fan websites sparked the harassment. That video has been removed, he said.

“There is a lot of mass anonymity once something like that goes viral,” Barrall said. “People that on their own wouldn’t do something, their social values change when a lot of other people do it, and they decide to join in. This is the 21st-century version of a mob mentality because of social media.”

The next phase of the investigation likely would require subpoenas to be issued for phone records and other records of those suspected of making terroristic threats.

“It was not that long ago where courts were reluctant to convict when offense was not initiated in our jurisdiction, but we do not face that anymore,” Polikov wrote. “Also, depending on the facts, we would collaborate with the local authorities where the offenses were initiated. I have not studied the federal options but would consider turning to the FCC if in fact a talk show created the environment for harassment.”

The sheriff’s department has provided extra patrols around Higgins’ office, and Omaha police have done the same near Higgins’ residence. Higgins has not returned phone messages from the AP.

Higgins told Omaha radio station KFAB on Wednesday that he initially was wary of working the Final Four game between Gonzaga and South Carolina on Saturday and that his wife has talked to him about giving up officiating. He said he wouldn’t let fans who act inappropriately get the best of him.

“I’ll continue it. It’s fun. I’m competitive,” he said. “I’ll be fine going forward.”

Duke’s Luke Kennard will declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

Duke guard Luke Kennard announced on Thursday that he will declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, ending his collegiate eligibility.

“After considerable reflection, prayer and consultation with my family and coaches, I have decided to take the next step in pursuing my basketball dreams by entering the NBA Draft,” Kennard said. “Being a member of the Duke Basketball brotherhood is always going to be special to me. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone in the Duke program. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, the best fans in the game and everyone in Franklin for being by my side every step of this journey. I have a lot of hard work ahead of me, but I’m confident that I’m ready and have a great foundation for success at the NBA level.”

Kennard was an all-american for the Blue Devils this season, playing his way into the conversation as a potential top 20 pick. He averaged 19.5 points and shot 43.8 percent from three this season.

“I’ve loved coaching Luke and having he and his family in our program,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Luke’s skill set is such a perfect fit for the way the NBA game has evolved and we’re all excited to see him flourish at the next level. He is a wonderful person who will immediately be an asset to an NBA team.”

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg is transferring

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 6, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg is transferring out of the program.

Bragg, a former five-star prospect, cracked 20 minutes in a game just three times this season. He averaged just 5.2 points and 4.8 boards.

“We appreciate Carlton’s efforts the last two years at Kansas,” Self said in a release. “We certainly respect his decision to pursue other opportunities. We wish him nothing but the very best and hope he is able to reach his dreams and goals.”

Bragg was suspended at two different points during the season. He missed a game in December when he was accused of domestic battery, a charge he was later cleared of. In January, he was suspended for three games when he was charged with possession of drug paraphanelia.

“I really enjoyed my time here at Kansas,” Bragg said in a release. “Kansas has the best fans and I do love the program. This past year didn’t go as well as I thought it would and it’s in my best interest to get a fresh start. I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the fans for all their support these past two years. I will always cheer for the Jayhawks.”

Isaiah Briscoe to declare for draft, sign with agent

By Rob DausterApr 6, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Isaiah Briscoe became the fourth Kentucky underclassman to declare for the NBA Draft this week as he announced that he will be turning professional and signing with an agent. De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo all declared as well.

“It was a dream to play in front of BBN and an honor to wear K-E-N-T-U-C-K-Y across my chest,” Briscoe said. “I’m ready for the next step and can’t wait to begin the next journey.”

Briscoe averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists as a sophomore. He is projected as a second round pick.

“Isaiah is a winner,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “Physically and mentally he’s a pit bull with skills with the ball. We averaged nearly 30 wins a season over the last two years and Isaiah played a big part in all of them. Isaiah defends, he rebounds and he creates shots for others. I am so proud of his improvement over his time here and am looking forward to seeing his continued growth at the next level.”

Arizona’s Kobi Simmons declaring for draft

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 5, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

Arizona freshman Kobi Simmons will declare for the NBA and sign with an agent, the school announced Wednesday.

“Kobi Simmons, with the support of his family, has decided to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft,” said Arizona coach Sean Miller in a statement released by the school. “All of us here at Arizona thank him for his freshman season and wish him continued success as he pursues his professional career.”

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.7 points and 2.0 assists per game for the Wildcats with his lone season in Tucson. Currently, he’s projected as a second-round pick in June’s draft by most scouting services.

“I have enjoyed my time at Arizona very much,” said Simmons in a statement. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and our great fans for their support and effort in making my year truly a special one. Bear Down.”

Report: AAC set to vote on Wichita State inclusion this week

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File
By Travis HinesApr 5, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

The move to the American Athletic Conference for Wichita State could be finalized soon.

The AAC will vote on adding the Shockers this week, with the “general expectation” being that the vote arries to bring them into the fold, Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

This move has appeared to be an inevitability in recent weeks as all the momentum has seemingly been there for the Shockers to leave its current home of the Missouri Valley Conference for the higher-profile AAC.

The move could mean more money for the Wichita State athletic department, but undoubtedly the real draw has to be the prospect of playing a consistent multi-bid conference. The Shockers were thought to have to win the MVC tournament last month to secure a bid, despite having a 30-4 record and being ranked in the top-10 of KenPom. Illinois State, which the Shockers beat in the MVC final, missed out on the NCAA tournament after going 27-6.

Wichita State’s decision certainly does have pros and cons, as the Shockers have shown they can absolutely dominate the MVC almost year-in and year-out. They’ve shown they can recruit at a level commensurate with a national brand there and win big. Moving to the AAC doesn’t preclude them from continuing that, but given the shifting level of competition of geographics, it may not be a given, either.

Still, the allure of having some margin for error in a single-elimination conference tournament has to be powerful for the Shockers and coach Gregg Marshall, whose contentedness Wichita State has to consider given the heights he’s taken the program and the high-profile programs that have and will continue to court his services. Not only does it alleviate the pressure of having to win a conference tournament, it affords Wichita State to earn a higher seed in the NCAA tournament with an improved conference schedule.

Should the Shockers indeed leave the Valley, it does significant damage to the Valley. Losing Wichita State, which is the nation’s best bet to develop into the “next Gonzaga” is bad enough, but when it’s coupled with Creighton’s prior departure to the Big East, it’s a massive blow. Losing two of your most prominent programs and brands inside five years totally remakes the landscape of a conference.

When Creighton left, the Valley replaced them with Loyola Chicago. If the league can’t woe a team of significantly higher stature than that this time around, the conference’s reputation will sustain yet an even bigger downgrade.

Wichita State is expected to play in the AAC this season.