Baylor’s Johnathan Motley underwent surgery to repair torn meniscus

We just saw the danger of hiring a college basketball coaching with no college basketball coaching experience.

Enter Patrick Ewing and the Dan Patrick Show.

Midway through a Thursday interview (featured in the clip above), Patrick asked Ewing if there would be any place for fellow Georgetown legend Allen Iverson in his program. Ewing went on to say he was planning to arrange a meeting — either in person or over the phone — with Iverson and a 2017 prospect. While Ewing stopped short of naming him, it’s clear that he’s referring to Tremont Waters. The four-star point guard had committed to and signed with Georgetown but requested his release from his National Letter of Intent on March 11, before John Thompson III was fired.

“I’m not sure if there’s a place [for Iverson] on staff,” Ewing told Patrick, “but he’s always welcomed. I’m gonna use him everywhere I can. There is a kid down in Connecticut who is a big fan of his. He committed to Georgetown, but when JT3 was fired, he wanted us to release him. I know he’s a big Allen Iverson fan. At some point, I’m going to try and get him and Allen together, either on the phone or in person.”

Waters tweeted on Thursday night that he had received his release. Regardless of if Waters was still being held to his commitment by the university, or whether he is back to being an unsigned senior, Iverson cannot recruit on behalf of Georgetown since he is not a member of Ewing’s coaching staff. Iverson would not be a permissible recruiter according to the NCAA Division I Manual.

[Article 13.1.2]: All in-person, on- and off-campus recruiting contacts with a prospective student-athlete or the prospective student-athlete’s relatives or legal guardians shall be made only by authorized institutional staff members. Such contact, as well as correspondence and telephone calls, by representatives of an institution’s athletics interests is prohibited except as otherwise permitted in this section.

The exception to this rule is an established family friend or neighbor.

In the grand scheme of things, this is a minor infraction — one that happens all the time, mind you — that would warrant nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

It does, however, shine a light on the learning curve Ewing will have to adjust to the college coaching game. Specifically, you probably don’t want to talk about committing violations on national television interviews. You commit them quietly without telling anyone.

Just a thought.

Ewing, the most decorated player in Georgetown history, was formally introduced as the program’s head coach on Wednesday.