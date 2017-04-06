Baylor’s Johnathan Motley underwent surgery to repair torn meniscus

Baylor’s junior forward Johnathan Motley finished his All-American season while playing with a torn meniscus in his knee.
Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com first reported the news via Twitter on Thursday night. Givony stated that Motley will likely be sidelined between 4-8 weeks. Various other media outlets have reported that, through a spokesperson, the university has confirmed the injury.
Motley, according to Givony, tore his meniscus during the Sweet 16 loss to South Carolina. He ended with 18 points, off 8-of-17 shooting, with nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. He averaged 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.
The 6-foot-10 big man has a decision to make while recovering. Will he declare for the 2017 NBA Draft, or will he return to Baylor for his senior season? With Motley’s recovery timetable means it’d be highly unlikely for him to be ready for the NBA Draft Combine (May 9-14 in Chicago). Couple that with the 13 power forwards and centers projected to go in the first round of the NBA Draft, that may be enough to convince him to return to Waco.
DraftExpress has him slotted as an early second round selection.
The Bears have lost Ish Wainwright to graduation and Al Freeman to transfer. Retaining Motley could result in a preseason ranking for Scott Drew and Co.