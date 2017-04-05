More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dedric, K.J. Lawson to transfer out of Memphis

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

Memphis basketball and Tubby Smith suffered a brutal blow on Wednesday when the Lawson brothers announced that they will be transferring out of the program.

“We are born and raised in Memphis and love the city with all our hearts,” Dedric and K.J. said in a statement signed by the pair. “However, we must do what is best for our future, our dreams and our family. So we plan to transfer.”

Dedric is a sophomore forward that averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. He would have been a borderline preseason all-american if he was eligible to play this year. K.J., a redshirt freshman, averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.

The pair will now be the most sought-after transfers on the market this offseason. It’s worth noting here that their father, Keelon Lawson, was on staff at Memphis — he was hired by Josh Pastner in order to get the brothers to commit — and will reportedly no longer be on staff after this season. The Lawson also have two younger brothers that are five-star prospects in the Class of 2019 and 2021, respectively.

So if you’re a high-major coach with an opening on your staff, you might to give Keelon a call.

Caleb Swanigan to declare for the draft, won’t sign an agent

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

More NBA Draft

Bam Adebayo declares for the draft, won’t sign with agent Arizona freshman Lauri Markkanen to declare for NBA Draft Maryland’s Melo Trimble declares for the NBA Draft

Purdue sophomore all-american Caleb Swanigan is declaring for the NBA Draft, but he will not be signing with an agent.

A 6-foot-9, 250 pound forward, Swanigan averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 boards this past season, earning a spot as a Naismith Award finalist for the Big Ten champs.

But he’s projected as a late-first round pick at best. Maintaining his eligibility, at least initially, seems to be the safer option.

Bam Adebayo declares for the draft, won’t sign with agent

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

More NBA Draft

Caleb Swanigan to declare for the draft, won’t sign an agent Arizona freshman Lauri Markkanen to declare for NBA Draft Maryland’s Melo Trimble declares for the NBA Draft

Bam Adebayo became the third Kentucky Wildcat to declare for the NBA Draft this week, but unlike teammates De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, he will not be signing with an agent.

“This process we went through at Kentucky was a tough but a rewarding one,” Adebayo said. “It was everything I wanted when I decided to come to Kentucky. It taught me a lot. It taught me how to be a better man on and off the court. I have improved so much since the beginning of the season thanks to the hard work of the coaching staff. They helped me with every step of the process along the way and they never gave up on me.”

“I want to thank my teammates. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to grow with. We were all like brothers. I also want to thank the fans for their support and everything they do for us. Their passion is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

“I feel like I’m making the right step in declaring for the draft, but I want to be absolutely sure that I’m making the right decision for me and my mom. I’m looking forward to the process and I appreciate the support of the coaches, my teammates and the fans. No matter what happens, it’s been an unbelievable ride.”

He will have until May 24th to decide to remove his name from the draft.

Adebayo averaged 13.0 points and 8.0 boards as a freshman. He’s projected as a late first round pick.

“Bam was our hardest worker this season,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “You’re talking about a player who can guard all five positions, has more perimeter skills than people know, and someone with size and a physique that immediately translates to that league. Bam is a great kid with a ton of upside. Should he decide to stay in the draft, he will be an outstanding four man in the NBA. Every organization needs character and Bam is a high-character kid who only cares about winning.”

Patrick Ewing on Sports Junkies: Can’t hire son due to nepotism clause

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

New Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing went on the Sports Junkies on Wednesday and said that he is not allowed to hire his son to his staff because of a nepotism clause in his contract.

Which is ironic considering where he is working.

John Thompson Jr. has been running that program for 45 years. He was in charge for 27, he had his top assistant hired as his replacement in 1999 and his son took over from him in 2004. After John Thompson III was let go last month, the Hoyas hired Ewing, Big John’s most important recruit.

But yeah, allowing Ewing to bring his son on staff would be a problem.

Kansas’ Azubuike undergoes successful surgery

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT

Kansas freshman Udoka Azubuike remains on the road to recovery.

The 7-footer had surgery Tuesday to remove the screw from the injured wrist that sidelined him for his first season in Lawrence, Jayhawks coach Bill Self told the Lawrence Journal-World.

“He’s gonna be very limited the next couple weeks,” Self said. “But then he’ll be right back into full rehab.

“He’s been doing all kinds of rehab with his wrist and he’s been doing basketball activity, but just non-contact. We don’t expect him to have contact until June, but all indications are that he is right on schedule.

“He’s gotta take a couple weeks off from doing that stuff to allow the sutures to heal and that kind of stuff. After that, then he’s back on and we’ll become more aggressive with his rehab, but he’s still non-contact until June.”

Azubuike played in 11 games, starting six, last season before damaging his wrist in practice in December and shutting down his season, watching from the bench as the Jayhawks won their 13th-straight Big 12 regular season title and advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Oregon.

He averaged 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in just under 13 minutes per game in his abbreviated freshman season. A healthy Azubuike, a top-50 player in the 2016 class, figures to have a major role this upcoming season for the Jayhawks, who will once again be favored to win the Big 12 and compete for a national title in 2017-18.

Jordan too superstitious to attend UNC title game

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
1 Comment
By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

There was a theory floating around the North Carolina locker room as to why the Tar Heels’ highest-profile fan, former UNC great Michael Jordan, had been nowhere to be seen during its title run that concluded Monday night with a win over Gonzaga.

“Last time we talked to him, we saw him, was the Duke game at home,” Theo Pinson said. “I think he thinks he’s bad luck.”

Turns out, after watching his beloved Tar Heels fall on a buzzer-beater in the title game in 2016, that’s precisely what His Airness was thinking.

“People asked me for the last day and a half if he was going to come,” UNC coach Roy Williams said on the Dan Patrick Show. “I said guys, knowing him, he’s going to say, ‘I went last year, you lost.’ That’s what I was thinking.”

As Williams made his way out of University of Phoenix Stadium with his third national title secured, he mentioned the theory once more to a North Carolina administrator.

“I’ll give you any odds you want,” Williams recalled saying, “but I’ll bet you a text message from Michael or a voicemail from Michael, and he’s going to say something about coming last year.

“Sure enough, I got on the bus … had a quite a few messages, and one of them was from Michael.

“So I collected some money last night.”

Even the greatest player of all time doesn’t want to tempt fate with a title on the line. Not to mention, no one can prove Jordan wasn’t right to stay away. North Carolina has another banner. Maybe he was on to something. It’s probably best not to question MJ on matters of basketball, anyway.