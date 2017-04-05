Dedric, K.J. Lawson to transfer out of Memphis

Memphis basketball and Tubby Smith suffered a brutal blow on Wednesday when the Lawson brothers announced that they will be transferring out of the program.
“We are born and raised in Memphis and love the city with all our hearts,” Dedric and K.J. said in a statement signed by the pair. “However, we must do what is best for our future, our dreams and our family. So we plan to transfer.”
Dedric is a sophomore forward that averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. He would have been a borderline preseason all-american if he was eligible to play this year. K.J., a redshirt freshman, averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.
The pair will now be the most sought-after transfers on the market this offseason. It’s worth noting here that their father, Keelon Lawson, was on staff at Memphis — he was hired by Josh Pastner in order to get the brothers to commit — and will reportedly no longer be on staff after this season. The Lawson also have two younger brothers that are five-star prospects in the Class of 2019 and 2021, respectively.
So if you’re a high-major coach with an opening on your staff, you might to give Keelon a call.