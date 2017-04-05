More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images

Creighton’s Patton to declare for draft and hire an agent

By Travis HinesApr 5, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT

Justin Patton’s rapid rise through the basketball ranks continues.

The freshman big man will declare for the NBA draft with the intention of signing with an agent, sources confirmed to NBCSports.com.

Patton went from a relatively unheralded recruit to top-100 prospect while a prep in Omaha, but still redshirted his initial college season of 2015-16 before wowing scouts and the rest of the sport alike with his dynamic play for the Bluejays.

The 7-footer averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks this season for Creighton. He’s considered a potential lottery pick given his size and skill set.

His departure is a considerable blow for Creighton, which appeared to have a dream season shaping up in 2016-17 before Maurice Watson tore his ACL in January and later was accused of sexual assault.

Marcus Foster will return for his senior season after rehabbing his game and image during his junior season with Creighton. He averaged 18.2 points in his first year with the Bluejays after transferring from Kansas State.

The Vertical’s Sham Charania was the first to report on Patton’s decision.

Arizona’s Kobi Simmons declaring for draft

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 5, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

Arizona freshman Kobi Simmons will declare for the NBA and sign with an agent, the school announced Wednesday.

“Kobi Simmons, with the support of his family, has decided to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft,” said Arizona coach Sean Miller in a statement released by the school. “All of us here at Arizona thank him for his freshman season and wish him continued success as he pursues his professional career.”

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.7 points and 2.0 assists per game for the Wildcats with his lone season in Tucson. Currently, he’s projected as a second-round pick in June’s draft by most scouting services.

“I have enjoyed my time at Arizona very much,” said Simmons in a statement. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and our great fans for their support and effort in making my year truly a special one. Bear Down.”

Report: AAC set to vote on Wichita State inclusion this week

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File
By Travis HinesApr 5, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

The move to the American Athletic Conference for Wichita State could be finalized soon.

The AAC will vote on adding the Shockers this week, with the “general expectation” being that the vote arries to bring them into the fold, Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

This move has appeared to be an inevitability in recent weeks as all the momentum has seemingly been there for the Shockers to leave its current home of the Missouri Valley Conference for the higher-profile AAC.

The move could mean more money for the Wichita State athletic department, but undoubtedly the real draw has to be the prospect of playing a consistent multi-bid conference. The Shockers were thought to have to win the MVC tournament last month to secure a bid, despite having a 30-4 record and being ranked in the top-10 of KenPom. Illinois State, which the Shockers beat in the MVC final, missed out on the NCAA tournament after going 27-6.

Wichita State’s decision certainly does have pros and cons, as the Shockers have shown they can absolutely dominate the MVC almost year-in and year-out. They’ve shown they can recruit at a level commensurate with a national brand there and win big. Moving to the AAC doesn’t preclude them from continuing that, but given the shifting level of competition of geographics, it may not be a given, either.

Still, the allure of having some margin for error in a single-elimination conference tournament has to be powerful for the Shockers and coach Gregg Marshall, whose contentedness Wichita State has to consider given the heights he’s taken the program and the high-profile programs that have and will continue to court his services. Not only does it alleviate the pressure of having to win a conference tournament, it affords Wichita State to earn a higher seed in the NCAA tournament with an improved conference schedule.

Should the Shockers indeed leave the Valley, it does significant damage to the Valley. Losing Wichita State, which is the nation’s best bet to develop into the “next Gonzaga” is bad enough, but when it’s coupled with Creighton’s prior departure to the Big East, it’s a massive blow. Losing two of your most prominent programs and brands inside five years totally remakes the landscape of a conference.

When Creighton left, the Valley replaced them with Loyola Chicago. If the league can’t woe a team of significantly higher stature than that this time around, the conference’s reputation will sustain yet an even bigger downgrade.

Wichita State is expected to play in the AAC this season.

Dedric, K.J. Lawson to transfer out of Memphis

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

Memphis basketball and Tubby Smith suffered a brutal blow on Wednesday when the Lawson brothers announced that they will be transferring out of the program.

“We are born and raised in Memphis and love the city with all our hearts,” Dedric and K.J. said in a statement signed by the pair. “However, we must do what is best for our future, our dreams and our family. So we plan to transfer.”

Dedric is a sophomore forward that averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. He would have been a borderline preseason all-american if he was eligible to play this year. K.J., a redshirt freshman, averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.

The pair will now be the most sought-after transfers on the market this offseason. It’s worth noting here that their father, Keelon Lawson, was on staff at Memphis — he was hired by Josh Pastner in order to get the brothers to commit — and will reportedly no longer be on staff after this season. The Lawson also have two younger brothers that are five-star prospects in the Class of 2019 and 2021, respectively.

So if you’re a high-major coach with an opening on your staff, you might to give Keelon a call.

Caleb Swanigan to declare for the draft, won’t sign an agent

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

Purdue sophomore all-american Caleb Swanigan is declaring for the NBA Draft, but he will not be signing with an agent.

A 6-foot-9, 250 pound forward, Swanigan averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 boards this past season, earning a spot as a Naismith Award finalist for the Big Ten champs.

But he’s projected as a late-first round pick at best. Maintaining his eligibility, at least initially, seems to be the safer option.

Bam Adebayo declares for the draft, won’t sign with agent

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 5, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Bam Adebayo became the third Kentucky Wildcat to declare for the NBA Draft this week, but unlike teammates De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, he will not be signing with an agent.

“This process we went through at Kentucky was a tough but a rewarding one,” Adebayo said. “It was everything I wanted when I decided to come to Kentucky. It taught me a lot. It taught me how to be a better man on and off the court. I have improved so much since the beginning of the season thanks to the hard work of the coaching staff. They helped me with every step of the process along the way and they never gave up on me.”

“I want to thank my teammates. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to grow with. We were all like brothers. I also want to thank the fans for their support and everything they do for us. Their passion is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

“I feel like I’m making the right step in declaring for the draft, but I want to be absolutely sure that I’m making the right decision for me and my mom. I’m looking forward to the process and I appreciate the support of the coaches, my teammates and the fans. No matter what happens, it’s been an unbelievable ride.”

He will have until May 24th to decide to remove his name from the draft.

Adebayo averaged 13.0 points and 8.0 boards as a freshman. He’s projected as a late first round pick.

“Bam was our hardest worker this season,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “You’re talking about a player who can guard all five positions, has more perimeter skills than people know, and someone with size and a physique that immediately translates to that league. Bam is a great kid with a ton of upside. Should he decide to stay in the draft, he will be an outstanding four man in the NBA. Every organization needs character and Bam is a high-character kid who only cares about winning.”