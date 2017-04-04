More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Watch: North Carolina celebrates NCAA tournament title in locker room

By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 2:34 AM EDT

The locker room of an NCAA tournament champion may not be filled with champaign or beer being sprayed all about, but it does have every bit of joy and celebration of their professional counterparts.

Just look at North Carolina after the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga to win the third national title for coach Roy Williams and the sixth overall for the program.

After the shouting and jumping, Williams delivered a sincere message to his team. He recounted the national championship teams and players that came before them. It’s a club they’re part of now, too.

“North Carolina basketball is going to be you,” Williams told his team, “for the rest of your life.”

Roy Williams undecided about potential White House trip

By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 2:14 AM EDT

The polarization of American politics is inescapable these days. Even for college basketball programs.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams was non-committal Monday evening after winning his third NCAA tournament title and the sixth in Tar Heels program history about whether or not they would accept an invitation to the White House to celebrate the accomplishment with President Donald Trump.

“The office of the presidency of the United States is the most fantastic place you can be,” Williams said in his post-game press conference. “But let me think on it.

“I don’t know that we’re going to get invited. I really don’t. But I know one thing, we’re putting up a nice banner in the Smith Center that’s hard to get.”

After winning the 2005 national title, the Tar Heels did not make the traditional trip to Washington because the White House invited them to come in September, when a number of players from that team had already moved on to the professional ranks. The team did go to Barack Obama’s White House after its 2009 tournament title.

Williams caused a bit of a dust-up last month when at the ACC tournament he said, “our president tweets out more bullsh– than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

That would certainly give Williams and the president something to talk about should the Tar Heels go to D.C.

Trump, for his part, has eschewed sports some in the early months of his presidency, declining to fill out NCAA tournament brackets and to throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ home opener.

Watch: North Carolina fans rush Dean Dome floor

By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 1:57 AM EDT

The celebration wasn’t limited to Glendale. Or even Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

No, the Dean Dome also helped house a party on the night North Carolina won the sixth national championship in program history with a triumph Monday over Gonzaga.

Given the Tar Heels are almost always favorites in this building, it’s not often subjected to a good old fashioned floor rushing.

A national championship, though, is a fitting moment to hit hardwood and appreciate the pinnacle of the sport.

WATCH: North Carolina fans take to the street to celebrate title

By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 1:05 AM EDT

It didn’t take long for North Carolina fans to start celebrating the program’s sixth NCAA tournament championship after Monday night’s win over Gonzaga.

Tar Heels headed to Chapel Hill’s Franklin Street to party – and use some incendiaries.

 

The street was almost immediately overrun with UNC fans not long after the game went final.

Have fun, and be safe out there, Tar Heels.

WATCH: ‘One Shining Moment’ pays tribute to 2017 NCAA tournament

1 Comment
By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT

Sure, the game was…less than crisply played, but by the end of it, we got the one thing that always delivers in the national championship game.

‘One Shining Moment.’

Here’s the iconic song and video to commemorate the 2017 NCAA tournament and the national champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina finds redemption, beats Gonzaga to win National Title

5 Comments
By Rob DausterApr 3, 2017, 11:40 PM EDT

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The coldest man in college basketball was the hero on Monday night.

North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks had missed 15 of the first 17 shots that he took in the Final Four. He made the last four, including a basket with 25 seconds left on the clock to give North Carolina a 68-65 lead. One possession earlier, with 1:25 left in the game, Gonzaga’s star point guard and all-american Nigel Williams-Goss rolled his right ankle. On the ensuing possession, after the Zags used a time out, he missed a pull-up jumper and after Hicks bucket, Williams-Goss had a shot blocked by Kennedy Meeks. On the previous two possessions, Williams-Goss had scored.

North Carolina would go on to win 71-65, earning a national title almost a year to the day after they had their hearts broken by Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating, title-winning three.

“It felt like last game I was trying and nothing was going in. Everybody was saying I was frustrated; thought I was frustrated and everything,” Hicks said. “But I really wanted it. It’s all about the next thing. And tonight I just really wanted to get after it.”

The story of the game ended up being the referees. There were 43 fouls called on the night, 26 of them coming in the second half. Both teams were in the bonus with 14 minutes left in the second half, a half where there were 23 fouls called in the first 15 minutes and every big man on the floor played their way into foul trouble. It took all the rhythm out of the game and played a pretty big role in why neither team was able to find a groove offensively. At one point, with seven minutes left in the half, the two teams had combined to shoot 11-for-42 from the floor.

“It’s a very difficult game to call. I’m sitting over there, I’m not thinking the officials are doing a terrible job. I swear to goodness, that’s not what I’m thinking. I’m thinking our offense stinks,” North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said. “I mean, serious. I told them don’t worry about what the referee is doing, he missed a call, but, my God, we missed four free throws in a row, missed layups. So we were at fault just as much as anybody else.”

Hicks changed the game in the second half. He had spent the first 60 minutes of the Final Four playing abysmal basketball, shooting 2-for-17 from the floor while shooting with the kind of confidence that Karl Malone with have. Three minutes into the second half, he committed an awful turnover that ended an 8-0 North Carolina run and set the Zags up for an 8-0 run of their own, a surge that ended what felt like a game-changing swing of momentum at the start of the second half.

But Hicks finally found the rhythm down the stretch. He had three huge buckets midway through the half, a stretch where North Carolina’s offense went ice cold, and scored the bucket to put the Tar Heels up three with 25 seconds left.

“Isaiah made, I think, I don’t have the stat — I have a stat sheet but I don’t have play-by-play. Things have been swirling around,” Williams said. “But, I think Isaiah made two big baskets in the last three minutes. And I think that that was just a youngster willing the ball in the hole, because he had stunk it up for the last couple of weeks most of the time.”

Josh Perkins was averaging 5.2 points and shooting 34.8 percent from the floor in the first five games of the NCAA tournament, but his play buoyed Gonzaga in the first half, scoring 13 points — more than he’s scored in any game since Feb. 23rd, a total he eclipsed just twice since Christmas — and helping Gonzaga jump out to an early nine-point lead, but the Zags, overall, did not play all that well in the first 20 minutes. They entered the break up just 35-32 despite the fact that Berry and Jackson combined to shoot just 5-for-16 from the floor; Jackson was 0-for-6 from three.

As a team, the Tar Heels posted their second-worst shooting first half of the season at 30.6 percent; the loser was their blowout loss at Miami in February.

“26-for-73, you’re not going to win many games; 57 percent from the free-throw line you’re not going to win many games,” Jackson said. “But those last three minutes I think we made plays that ended up calling the game. And for us we’re just happy we came out on top, and this is an amazing feeling.”

North Carolina did, however, win the battle of the big men in the first half, as both Karnowski and Collins picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes. Karnowski went 0-for-4 in the half, turning the ball over three times, while Collins lasted all of eight minutes before getting into foul trouble. Meeks, fresh off his 25-point, 14-rebound performance against Oregon in the Final Four, had just four points and five boards and Hicks’ struggles continued, as he went 1-for-5 in the half, but getting the Gonzaga bigs out of the game is what opened up the offensive glass and allowed UNC to get back into the game. The Tar Heels had three offensive boards in the first 16 minutes; they had five in the final four and took the lead back within the first 30 seconds of the second half.