WATCH: ‘One Shining Moment’ pays tribute to 2017 NCAA tournament

By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT

Sure, the game was…less than crisply played, but by the end of it, we got the one thing that always delivers in the national championship game.

‘One Shining Moment.’

Here’s the iconic song and video to commemorate the 2017 NCAA tournament and the national champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

WATCH: North Carolina fans take to the street to celebrate title

By Travis HinesApr 4, 2017, 1:05 AM EDT

It didn’t take long for North Carolina fans to start celebrating the program’s sixth NCAA tournament championship after Monday night’s win over Gonzaga.

Tar Heels headed to Chapel Hill’s Franklin Street to party – and use some incendiaries.

 

The street was almost immediately overrun with UNC fans not long after the game went final.

Have fun, and be safe out there, Tar Heels.

North Carolina finds redemption, beats Gonzaga to win National Title

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 3, 2017, 11:40 PM EDT

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The coldest man in college basketball was the hero on Monday night.

North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks had missed 15 of the first 17 shots that he took in the Final Four. He made the last four, including a basket with 25 seconds left on the clock to give North Carolina a 68-65 lead. One possession earlier, with 1:25 left in the game, Gonzaga’s star point guard and all-american Nigel Williams-Goss rolled his right ankle. On the ensuing possession, after the Zags used a time out, he missed a pull-up jumper and after Hicks bucket, Williams-Goss had a shot blocked by Kennedy Meeks. On the previous two possessions, Williams-Goss had scored.

North Carolina would go on to win 71-65, earning a national title almost a year to the day after they had their hearts broken by Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating, title-winning three.

The story of the game ended up being the referees. There were 43 fouls called on the night, 26 of them coming in the second half. Both teams were in the bonus with 14 minutes left in the second half, a half where there were 23 fouls called in the first 15 minutes and every big man on the floor played their way into foul trouble. It took all the rhythm out of the game and played a pretty big role in why neither team was able to find a groove offensively. At one point, with seven minutes left in the half, the two teams had combined to shoot 11-for-42 from the floor.

Hicks changed the game in the second half. He had spent the first 60 minutes of the Final Four playing abysmal basketball, shooting 2-for-17 from the floor while shooting with the kind of confidence that Karl Malone with have. Three minutes into the second half, he committed an awful turnover that ended an 8-0 North Carolina run and set the Zags up for an 8-0 run of their own, a surge that ended what felt like a game-changing swing of momentum at the start of the second half.

But Hicks finally found the rhythm down the stretch. He had three huge buckets midway through the half, a stretch where North Carolina’s offense went ice cold, and scored the bucket to put the Tar Heels up three with 25 seconds left.

Josh Perkins was averaging 5.2 points and shooting 34.8 percent from the floor in the first five games of the NCAA tournament, but his play buoyed Gonzaga in the first half, scoring 13 points — more than he’s scored in any game since Feb. 23rd, a total he eclipsed just twice since Christmas — and helping Gonzaga jump out to an early nine-point lead, but he Zags, overall, did not play all that well in the first 20 minutes. They entered the break up just 35-32 despite the fact that Berry and Jackson combined to shoot just 5-for-16 from the floor; Jackson was 0-for-6 from three.

As a team, the Tar Heels posted their second-worst shooting first half of the season at 30.6 percent; the loser was their blowout loss at Miami in February.

North Carolina did, however, win the battle of the big men in the first half, as both Karnowski and Collins picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes. Karnowski went 0-for-4 in the half, turning the ball over three times, while Collins lasted all of eight minutes before getting into foul trouble. Meeks, fresh off his 25-point, 14-rebound performance against Oregon in the Final Four, had just four points and five boards and Hicks’ struggles continued, as he went 1-for-5 in the half, but getting the Gonzaga bigs out of the game is what opened up the offensive glass and allowed UNC to get back into the game. The Tar Heels had three offensive boards in the first 16 minutes; they had five in the final four and took the lead back within the first 30 seconds of the second half.

Photo: Adam Morrison caught some sun

Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 3, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT

I’m not sure if a picture is really worth 1,000 words or not, but what I am sure is that whatever and however many words I could write about Sunburned Adam Morrison At The Final Four wouldn’t do it justice.

Yeah, I don’t really have anything else to add.

Title game officiating drives Internet crazy

Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images
By Travis HinesApr 3, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT

As we wade into what feels like Hour 100 of the national championship game, it’s probably best to look at what’s gotten us here.

Mainly, it’s been some officiating that’s been questionable, maligned and mocked.

There have been a lot of whistles. Like, a ton. A massive amount. An enormity of foul calls.

Even King James was displeased with the stripes.

Dwyane Wade, too.

Yes, officiating college basketball games is very difficult. Yes, the refs are under impossible scrutiny in a game like the national title with so many people watching and the stakes are so high.

When you’re universal derided and jeered, though, you might not have whistled up to the standard deserving of the moment.

At the end of the day, this was a dream title game matchup between two accomplished programs and teams. What we got for much of Monday night, though, was a bunch of jokes about how bad the officiating became. Not exactly a great showcase for the sport.

Report: Arizona State helps fill North Carolina student section

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
By Travis HinesApr 3, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT

The Tar Heels are getting some help from the Sun Devils at the national championship game.

North Carolina didn’t sell out its allotment of student-section tickets, so the space was populated by some Arizona State students, according to USA TODAY.

Tempe is just a short jaunt away from Glendale, the site of the FInal Four. The proximity and available tickets provided for quite the Monday evening opportunity for some Arizona State kids.

“I’m here representing ASU, and I’m excited to be here,” Mitch Johnston told USA TODAY. “This was a huge surprise. I didn’t know what to do yesterday when I realized it. But I was like, ‘Alright, I’m about it. I can’t miss this opportunity.’”

Certainly, big swaths of empty seats in a visible students section wouldn’t translate well to television, nor would the missing energy created by students -apparently, whether their school is one of the participants or not.

Tickets were free and came with little direction other than to wear white, according to the report.

Hey, if the Oscars has seat fillers, why can’t college basketball?