Przemek Karnowski’s father traveled 6,000 miles to watch him play in Final Four

Gonzaga senior center Przemek Karnowski has been one of the fan favorites during the 2017 NCAA Tournament. His name. His beard. His stature. His passing ability. There’s a lot to like.
The 7-foot-1 big man has one of the best storylines in all of college basketball. Karnowski suffered a staph infection that was so severe, it almost cost him his playing career, if not his life. A year later, he’s helped send the Zags to the program’s first national championship game. And his father, Bonifacy, was there to see it, traveling 6,000 miles from Poland to Glendale, Arizona.
“I’m very happy. It’s a great moment for Gonzaga, for Przemek, for Polish supporters, because Polish television make a direct transmission from here,” he said. “The whole country is watching. First time in history.”
He had reached Phoenix this very day, landing at 1 a.m. through London. A little sleep, and then to the University of Phoenix Stadium. No wonder he looked a tad tired. Maybe the American television noticed, because there Bonifacy was, with the screen to himself in the first half, after Przemek caught a South Carolina hand in the eye.
Gonzaga will play North Carolina on Monday night for the national championship after defeating South Carolina, 77-73, in the first of two national semifinals on Saturday night at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Karnowski was poked in the eye in the first half but was able to play in the second half. South Carolina went on a 16-0 run in the second half, taking a 67-65 lead. Karnowski would help curb that run, leading the Bulldogs to seven unanswered points and recapturing a lead it would never surrender.
Karnowski ended with 13 points.
Title game to feature a Battle Of The Bigs we don’t often see in college basketball anymore
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Pace and space. Stretch fours. Small-ball fives.
In an era of basketball where the power forward has been Stephen Curry’d out of the game, where big wings with a shooting guard’s skill-set — Josh Jackson, Dillon Brooks, Jayson Tatum, Josh Hart — have made the Charles Oakleys of the world obsolete, it’s fitting that Monday night’s national title game will feature two teams that almost exclusively play two big men together.
That’s who Roy Williams has been his entire career, and it’s somewhat ironic. Williams is affectionately known as ‘Ole Roy’, a hillbilly from western North Carolina that somehow lucked his way into coaching the flagship program in his home state and his alma mater. The ‘aw, shucks’ schtick is one that he’s not afraid to play up, and, in turn, it’s helped play into this perception of Williams as a guy that does nothing but roll the ball out and let his talent takeover.
There may be something to that — this is a topic that I’m going to dive into later on today — but it’s worth noting that there are few coaches in college hoops that have bought into the mantra of extra possessions quite like Williams has, particularly when it comes to the offensive glass. Only once, in the 14 seasons that Williams has been the head coach of the Tar Heels, have they finished outside the top 30 in offensive rebounding percentage, and that just so happened to be the year that they went 25-11, entering the tournament as a No. 8 seed and exiting in the second round to Williams’ former school, Kansas.
That also happened to be the one year since he took over Carolina that Williams was forced to play a way that he didn’t want to play. With the mass exodus that came after UNC’s terrific 2012, a year where a broken bone in Kendall Marshall’s wrist was likely the only thing standing between those Tar Heels squaring off with Anthony Davis’ Kentucky Wildcats for a national title, Williams had one big man on his roster that could handle the rigors of the college game, and that was James Michael McAdoo. P.J. Hairston played the four that year.
This season, Williams is riding the size of Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Tony Bradley and Luke Make, who have combined to make the Tar Heels the best offensive rebounding team in the country. It won them a Final Four game on Saturday; UNC had 19 second-chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds, the final two of which came on missed free throws in the final 5.2 seconds of a 77-76 win. They pound the ball into the paint, they try to corral every missed shot and they dare you to play small against them. Oregon tried it. It didn’t work.
Gonzaga is one of the few teams in the country that won’t have to worry about the size of North Carolina’s front line because, frankly, they have more of it.
“I’m bigger than 99.9 percent of basketball players,” 7-foot-1, 300-pound Przemek Karnowski said earlier this week, failing to note that basketball players are bigger than 99.9 percent of people. Karnowski is joined on Gonzaga’s front-line by Johnathan Williams III, a 6-foot-10 power forward and former top 50 recruit that started his career at Missouri, and spent much of Saturday’s win over South Carolina playing alongside Zach Collins, a 7-foot McDonald’s All-American whose 14 points, 13 boards and six blocks in the game may have cemented his status as Mark Few’s first one-and-done player.
Those are the two guys that the Gonzaga offense runs through.
They’re also the guys that are going to be tasked with keeping North Carolina’s bigs from getting to the offensive glass.
That won’t be an easy ask, not when the Tar Heels are now just one win away from redemption, from masking the pain of last year’s heart-breaking loss in the national title with a ring of their own.
But it will be a battle that isn’t all that common amongst college basketball’s elite these days.
Final Four ratings up 37 percent from a season ago
The Final Four received a notable increase in viewership than it did a season ago, the NCAA announced on Sunday afternoon.
The NCAA announced that Saturday night’s doubleheader was up 37 percent from the national semifinals in 2016. Last year, Villanova steamrolled Oklahoma by 44 points while North Carolina followed with a double-digit win over Syracuse. In 2017, both games were decided by a combined five points, with both contests coming down to the final seconds.
This was the highest rated Final Four since 2005. The national semifinalists were the Tar Heels, Illinois, Louisville and Michigan State.
The 6-foot-8 Johnson averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, and more importantly, he’s on pace to graduate this spring, which would allow him to be immediately eligible to play in the 2017-18 season.
For Pitt, this is the latest — and perhaps the most impactful — departure. Michael Young, Jamel Artis, and Shelton Jeter have all exhausted their eligibility. Those three seniors and Johnson were the top four scorers for the Panthers this past season.
Freshman Corey Manigault and sophomores Damon Wilson and Crisshawn Clark have all previously elected to transfer out of the program. On March 3, freshman point guard Justice Kithcart was dismissed by Stallings for “conduct detrimental to the team.”
Pitt finished with a 16-17 (4-14 ACC) record in first season under Stallings. The Panthers will have at least six newcomers for next year.
NCAA tournament breakout star Jordan Bell will be remembered for costly missed boxouts
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jordan Bell has been perhaps the most productive and consistent player in the 2017 NCAA tournament. The Oregon junior center emerged as a breakout star in March when regular starter Chris Boucher went down with a torn ACL right before the tournament started.
Many people wrote off Oregon’s chances at making a deep tournament run when Boucher was lost with his season-ending injury. Bell quickly made people forget about the injury with double-doubles in four of five tourney games while helping carry the Ducks to the Final Four.
But for as good as Bell has been over the past few weeks, he’ll forever be associated with the final six seconds of North Carolina’s 77-76 win over Oregon in the second national semifinal on Saturday night.
With Tar Heels big man Kennedy Meeks shooting free throws with a one-point lead, the Ducks just needed a couple of misses and a big defensive rebound to get one more chance to tie or win the game. Meeks did his part by missing both free throws, but the second miss was back-tapped by North Carolina’s Theo Pinson, as he out-jumped Bell for the rebound. Tar Heel point guard Joel Berry II ended up with the ball and was fouled with four seconds left.
Once again, Berry did everything he could to help Oregon stay in the game by missing both free throws but Bell was again outrebounded after missing a boxout — this time by Meeks.
Bell was so emotional after the loss that he buried his head in his hands in the corner of the court for a good 20 seconds as the magnitude of everything that had happened finally hit. With tears in his eyes and his voice barely reaching a whisper, Bell recounted his version of the final six seconds as cameras and reporters surrounded his locker.
“The first one, he just out-jumped me,” Bell said of Pinson’s back-tap. “He wanted it more. I guess…”
“I thought I had the second one, then [Meeks] just took it from me.”
“If I had just boxed out… I had two opportunities. People can tell me whatever they want, but I lost the game for us.”
Bell’s blunders on the defensive glass are going to be remembered by many as one of the primary reasons that Oregon was eliminated from the Final Four. It should also be noted that Bell had another productive night, finishing with 13 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, when other key players Oregon like Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey couldn’t get much going offensively. Brooks and Dorsey combined to go 5-for-22 from the field on Saturday as Oregon was 7-for-26 from three-point range.
The other Ducks were quick to come to Bell’s defense when asked about the missed defensive rebounds.
“They told me it wasn’t my fault and that it didn’t come down to one play,” Bell said.
“He’s been playing great for us. He’s been snatching those boards. We felt that we should have boxed out and gotten one of those rebounds,” Dorsey said. “But without him, we wouldn’t be in this position. So, you can’t look at that and say it was the key to the game because it wasn’t. There were other opportunities before that. We just didn’t capitalize. But it hurts him a lot that he didn’t get that rebound because he’s been doing that this whole tournament.”
People will likely forget that Bell had a key offensive putback off of an Oregon missed free throw late in the Sweet 16 win over Michigan. Or that Bell was the most dominant player on the floor against No. 1 seed Kansas in the Elite Eight when he had 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks.
Bell might have blamed himself for the loss but it’s not his direct fault that Oregon is out of the NCAA tournament. Anyone who watched the Ducks take bad shots down the stretch time-after-time against North Carolina can attest to that. But, fair or not, people will remember Bell’s missed boxouts more than anything else he accomplished in the 2017 NCAA tournament.
North Carolina enters national championship game as favorite over Gonzaga
North Carolina will be the betting favorite when the Tar Heels meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday night for the national championship at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The Tar Heels, according to the betting odds, will open as favorites (-2). But if you want to look at it from an analytical standpoint, kenpom gives the Bulldogs a 63 percent chance to cut down the nets.
The Zags surrendered a double-digit second half lead but was able to survive and advance against South Carolina in the first of two national semifinals. In the nightcap, North Carolina missed four consecutive free throws. However, the nation’s best rebounding team came up with back-to-back offensive rebounds to hold off Oregon in the final seconds in order to advance to the program’s second straight national championship game.
Gonzaga and North Carolina will square off on Monday night, with a scheduled tip time set at 9:20 p.m. EST.