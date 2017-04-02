Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski, Nigel Williams-Goss give updates on injuries before title game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gonzaga will enter Monday night’s national championship game against North Carolina dealing with some minor injuries to key players as center Przemek Karnowski and point guard Nigel Williams-Goss updated their injury statuses on Sunday.
Karnowski left the first half of Saturday’s win over South Carolina after getting raked across the eye going up for a shot near the basket. He later returned to the game and played a key role in the second half as Karnowski told reporters that everything with his eye should be fine for Monday night.
“My eye is good. I just got a scratch on my eyeball, but I don’t have any problems with vision or anything like that,” Karnowski said. “I have a follow-up today with the doctor, and I hope everything is going to be good.”
Williams-Goss was in the midst of a brilliant performance against the Gamecocks when he turned his left ankle and was hobbled a bit for the rest of the game. The ankle will be something to watch with Williams-Goss in Monday’s game, but the junior seems ready to play.
“It’s pretty sore today, I’m not going to lie. I woke up this morning and was really stiff. It’s pretty sore,” Williams-Goss said. “But in a national semifinal game, nothing was going to stop me. I think it affected me a little bit. I could feel it from that point on. I’ll get as much treatment as I can before tomorrow. But at this point, there is no stopping me.”
Both North Carolina and Gonzaga are entering Monday’s matchups with some minor bumps and scrapes but it seems like Karnowski and Williams-Goss should be okay when they take the floor in Glendale.
The biggest criticism of Roy Williams is actually proof he’s one of college basketball’s best
He and Roy Williams have been friends and rivals and gambling buddies for years, and even if the pair were mortal enemies, Few is not the kind of person that would sit on the dais in the one of the biggest press conferences of the year in college basketball and start firing shots at anyone, let alone the man he will be coaching against on Monday night.
But when Few was asked where there was a clear advantage for Gonzaga against North Carolina, two teams that matchup with each other almost too perfectly, his answer was simple, concise and direct: “Coaching,” he deadpanned.
The room erupted in laughter, and Williams himself would chuckle and grin when the story was recounted to him an hour later, the irony being that the general public wouldn’t get the joke.
Williams never get mentioned among the greatest coaches of all-time. He’s not on the same level as Dean Smith, or John Wooden, or Adolph Rupp, or even his Tobacco Road counterpart, Mike Krzyzewski. He’s not a great basketball mind, his critics will tell you, he’s a recruiter that wins because he gets the best players and rolls the ball out.
Only one of those statements is factual.
What makes Roy Williams great, the reason that he may very well be the greatest college basketball coach of this generation, is that he’s good enough at what he does that he can just roll the ball out and let his guys go.
All you need to do to know just how good, and just how under-appreciated, Roy Williams is as a head coach is to look at the numbers that he’s put up in his career.
He’s been to nine Final Fours. Only Wooden, Krzyzewski and Smith have been to more. Monday night will be the sixth national title game that he’s played in, and if the Tar Heels win, it will be the third national title that he’s won. Only wooden, Rupp and Krzyzewski have won more than him. He’s won eight of the last 13 ACC regular season titles; Krzyzewsi has won two in that time frame. He’s been a head coach for 29 seasons, and he’s won a regular season title — ACC, Big 12 or Big Eight — in 17 of them.
Williams has more NCAA tournament wins than anyone since 2000, and it’s really not all that close. He has 55. John Calipari has 40. Bill Self has 42. Tom Izzo has 43. It would take the Tar Heels losing on Monday and in the first round of the tournament for the next two seasons while Duke wins back-to-back national titles for Krzyzewski, who is second on that list with 44 tournament wins, to surpass him.
Williams also has the second-highest winning percentage of any active head coach, and the only guy that is ahead of him on that list is Few, who is terrific in his own right but whose numbers are inflated by playing in the talent-deficient WCC.
“You don’t do that if you can’t coach,” Sean May, who won a title with Williams before becoming a member of his coaching staff, said.
Which is why the knock on him is that he’s a recruiter, a guy that simply goes out and gets the best players, relying on their natural ability to lead him to glory, except that’s not exactly the way that this thing has worked. Williams hasn’t had a one-and-done player since 2007, and it may be hard for you to figure out who, exactly, that player is. (Brandan Wright.) Marvin Williams, who bounced after winning a title in 2005, is the only other one and done that has spent time in Chapel Hill under Williams’ watch.
“Coach always says when he was at Kansas, they said he could coach and couldn’t get elite guys,” said former Tar Heel Marcus Paige. “And now he’s at Carolina, and he can recruit, he’s just not as good of a coach.”
His bread and butter are the kids that are elite prospects but that fall just short of that one-and-done threshold, the four- and five-star kids that need a couple of years on campus before they turn into NBA-caliber prospects. Think Justin Jackson, a top 15 player that needed to develop the confidence and the strength to be able to play on the wing in the NBA. He may end up being a lottery pick once his junior year comes to an end. Brice Johnson was a four-star recruit who grew into a late-first round pick and an all-american after four years of schooling under Williams. Marcus Paige, Joel Berry II, Kennedy Meeks, Tyler Zeller, John Henson.
“He’s arguably been the best coach of the past 15 years if you go off of success,” Paige said, “instead of just media perception.”
And it’s that media perception that keeps Williams out of the conversation for being one of the very best to ever do it.
Which is silly.
Because the very thing that is used to criticize him is what makes him great.
North Carolina’s offense is fairly unique in the college ranks. They don’t run many set plays at all; players and staff estimate that about 70 percent of their half court possessions are what the Heels call ‘freelance,’ which is exactly what it sounds like: “Everybody does what they want,” Paige said.
But freelance is so much more complicated than simply showing up and playing, like walking into the Dean Dome is the same thing as picking your five, calling next and getting on the court at the park on a Saturday afternoon.
“It’s definitely not just a roll the ball out and let the guys play kind of deal,” Nate Britt said. “It’s not like we’re playing pickup.”
Freelance, typically, starts out of North Carolina’s secondary break. When the Tar Heels gain possession on the defensive end, the first thing they are going to look to do is beat their opponent down the floor, a layup or an open three before the defenses gets being the goal. This is scripted. The shooting guard sprints to the right wing. The small forward sprints to the left wing. The four-man sprints to the block, what’s called a rim-run, and Berry, who is drilled to receive the outlet with his momentum taking him up the floor, first looks to see if one of those three will be open or if he can get all the way to the rim for a layup of his own.
That’s the primary break. The secondary break offense that Williams is famous for comes out of that. Plays aren’t scripted. Every player on the floor has a read to make based off of what a teammate does. Within the system, there are actions designed to create ball-screens, or pin-downs, or post-ups, or whatever.
But the calls are seldom made from the sideline.
It all is based off of where Berry’s first pass goes, where he cuts to after making that pass and how the defensive is playing. From there, North Carolina gets into their freelance, continuity offense.
The coaching doesn’t come in the game.
The coaching comes when he’s drilling into these players what is and what isn’t a good shot in this offense.
“You have to teach the system,” May said. “It’s hard [to learn], but once you get it? I can go right now and run everything these guys run because I played in it, but you still have to go out there and teach guys how to make the right plays, how to be in the right spots at the right moments. All that is coaching. That doesn’t just happen because you’re there.”
“As much as it looks like we may be in freelance and doing our own thing,” added Jackson, “Coach has taught us the principles that we need to use for that.”
That’s part of the reason North Carolina is so hard to guard. Scouting at this level has reached the point where every team knows every set and every call for whoever they’re playing. There are no secrets.
With North Carolina, there also isn’t a blueprint. You don’t really know what they’re going to do because they don’t even know what they’re going to do.
It’s not an easy thing to coach against, but it may be more difficult to coach.
Williams is turning over the decision-making power to his players, and that’s not an easy thing to do in a sport where coaches tend to be control freaks. But he does that knowing that he’s put in the work in practice, that he’s taught them — coached them — to do more than run a basketball play.
He’s turned them into basketball players.
And that’s why he can have success a higher rate than anyone else since the turn of the century by simply rolling the ball out.
South Carolina beats Mississippi State to capture first women’s basketball national title
South Carolina captured its first national championship in women’s basketball by knocking off SEC rival Mississippi State, 67-55, on Sunday night.
The Gamecocks (33-4) beat the Bulldogs for the third time this season as they were led by junior forward A’ja Wilson with 23 points. The win also marks the first national championship for South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. Besides coaching the Gamecocks to the Final Four two seasons ago, Staley also played in three Final Fours when she went to Virginia but she was never able to win a championship until Sunday.
Mississippi State (34-5) was riding high after Friday night’s shocking overtime win over previously-unbeaten UConn but tournament standout Morgan William was held to only eight points. The Bulldogs were paced by junior guard Victoria Vivians with 12 points while senior guard Dominique Dillingham added 11 points.
South Carolina once again played without starting senior center Alaina Coates after she injured her ankle during the SEC Tournament but others picked up the slack for the Gamecocks on Sunday. Junior guard Allisha Gray finished with 18 points for South Carolina while junior guard Kaela Davis chipped in 10 points.
With only three seniors on the roster, the Gamecocks will be in strong position to make another deep tournament run next season as they’ve advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in four consecutive seasons. While UConn and head coach Geno Auriemma will once again be a major factor next season, Staley has built South Carolina into one of the strongest programs in women’s college basketball as this title is a major step for the Gamecocks.
North Carolina point guard Joel Berry II still dealing with ankle injuries
GLENDALE, Ariz. — North Carolina junior point guard Joel Berry II has been battling ankle issues throughout the NCAA tournament as he mentioned that both ankles were still bothering him heading into Monday night’s national championship game against Gonzaga.
Berry sprained his right ankle during practice last Saturday and hurt his left ankle during the Tar Heels’ Elite Eight win over Kentucky last Sunday. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams even said that he was, “scared to death” about Berry’s status entering the Final Four but the junior floor leader played 35 minutes in the win over Oregon on Saturday night.
“I’ve been in pain ever since I twisted my right ankle. I did my left one and I’ve been in pain ever since. At this point, I can’t think about it. I just have to continue to play,” Berry said. “Sometimes, it limits me and my movement but other times, I get lost in the game to where I don’t even realize the pain. Tomorrow is the last game of the season so I have to give it my all regardless of what pain I’m going through. There’s no tomorrow. I can rest on Tuesday.”
Although Berry played 35 minutes against the Ducks, he was limited to 2-for-14 shooting from the field, as he never found a rhythm generating his own offense.
Berry and Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss are both battling ankle issues ahead of Monday’s game after Williams-Goss turned his left ankle during the second half of Saturday’s win over South Carolina.
Both point guards have said that they’re going to play but it will be something to monitor for both teams on Monday night.
On Sunday, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few and Kansas senior guard Frank Mason III added more awards to their respective trophy cases.
Few, who will coach in his first national championship game on Monday night, was named Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year. Mason was awarded the Naismith Trophy, given to the top college basketball player annually.
Both Few and Mason won the same honors given out by the Associated Press earlier this month.
“Mark has been a model of consistency throughout his tenure at Gonzaga, but reaching the Final Four made this season truly special, and he deserves tremendous credit for leading the team to that remarkable accomplishment,” Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, said in a press release. “Our voters made a terrific choice in selecting him the Werner Ladder Coach of the Year.”
The other finalists for this award were Northwestern’s Chris Collins, Villanova’s Jay Wright and future member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Bill Self of Kansas.
Few has guided Gonzaga’s top the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance. The Bulldogs won 29 consecutive games to start the season. The Zags enter Monday night’s title game with a 37-1 record.
“This is one of those seasons for the ages where all the hard work, drive and dedication led to superb individual and team success for Frank, and our voters recognized that by selecting him as the 2017 Citizen Naismith Trophy winner,” Oberman said in a statement.
Among the finalists for this award was Villanova swingman Josh Hart, Purdue big man Caleb Swanigan and UCLA freshman phenom Lonzo Ball.
Mason led the Jayhawks to the Elite Eight, averaging 20.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from three.
Chattanooga hires Wisconsin assistant Lamont Paris as head coach
Two years ago when this job was vacant, Paris was considered a finalist, according to Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal. Chattanooga eventually went with then-Florida assistant Matt McCall to replace Will Wade. Last week, McCall accepted the same position at UMass.
Paris has been at Wisconsin for the past seven years, and before that worked on Keith Dambrot’s staff at Akron. Greg Gard, in his first full season at the helm at Wisconsin, elevated him to associate head coach.
The Mocs went 19-12 (10-8 SoCon) this past season. He’ll have to deal with a roster overhaul in his first season. The starting five of Tre’ McLean, Justin Tuoyo, Greg Pryor, Casey Jones, and Johnathan Burroughs-Cook have all exhausted their eligibility. Paris, barring any transfers upon his arrival, will to have a handful of underclassmen who averaged 11 or more minutes per game last season.