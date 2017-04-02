Chattanooga hires Wisconsin assistant Lamont Paris as head coach

Two years ago when this job was vacant, Paris was considered a finalist, according to Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal. Chattanooga eventually went with then-Florida assistant Matt McCall to replace Will Wade. Last week, McCall accepted the same position at UMass.
Paris has been at Wisconsin for the past seven years, and before that worked on Keith Dambrot’s staff at Akron. Greg Gard, in his first full season at the helm at Wisconsin, elevated him to associate head coach.
The Mocs went 19-12 (10-8 SoCon) this past season. He’ll have to deal with a roster overhaul in his first season. The starting five of Tre’ McLean, Justin Tuoyo, Greg Pryor, Casey Jones, and Johnathan Burroughs-Cook have all exhausted their eligibility. Paris, barring any transfers upon his arrival, will to have a handful of underclassmen who averaged 11 or more minutes per game last season.
On Sunday, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few and Kansas senior guard Frank Mason III added more awards to their respective trophy cases.
Few, who will coach in his first national championship game on Monday night, was named Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year. Mason was awarded the Naismith Trophy, given to the top college basketball player annually.
Both Few and Mason won the same honors given out by the Associated Press earlier this month.
“Mark has been a model of consistency throughout his tenure at Gonzaga, but reaching the Final Four made this season truly special, and he deserves tremendous credit for leading the team to that remarkable accomplishment,” Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, said in a press release. “Our voters made a terrific choice in selecting him the Werner Ladder Coach of the Year.”
The other finalists for this award were Northwestern’s Chris Collins, Villanova’s Jay Wright and future member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Bill Self of Kansas.
Few has guided Gonzaga’s top the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance. The Bulldogs won 29 consecutive games to start the season. The Zags enter Monday night’s title game with a 37-1 record.
“This is one of those seasons for the ages where all the hard work, drive and dedication led to superb individual and team success for Frank, and our voters recognized that by selecting him as the 2017 Citizen Naismith Trophy winner,” Oberman said in a statement.
Among the finalists for this award was Villanova swingman Josh Hart, Purdue big man Caleb Swanigan and UCLA freshman phenom Lonzo Ball.
Mason led the Jayhawks to the Elite Eight, averaging 20.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from three.
Title game to feature a Battle Of The Bigs we don’t often see in college basketball anymore
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Pace and space. Stretch fours. Small-ball fives.
In an era of basketball where the power forward has been Stephen Curry’d out of the game, where big wings with a shooting guard’s skill-set — Josh Jackson, Dillon Brooks, Jayson Tatum, Josh Hart — have made the Charles Oakleys of the world obsolete, it’s fitting that Monday night’s national title game will feature two teams that almost exclusively play two big men together.
That’s who Roy Williams has been his entire career, and it’s somewhat ironic. Williams is affectionately known as ‘Ole Roy’, a hillbilly from western North Carolina that somehow lucked his way into coaching the flagship program in his home state and his alma mater. The ‘aw, shucks’ schtick is one that he’s not afraid to play up, and, in turn, it’s helped play into this perception of Williams as a guy that does nothing but roll the ball out and let his talent takeover.
There may be something to that — this is a topic that I’m going to dive into later on today — but it’s worth noting that there are few coaches in college hoops that have bought into the mantra of extra possessions quite like Williams has, particularly when it comes to the offensive glass. Only once, in the 14 seasons that Williams has been the head coach of the Tar Heels, have they finished outside the top 30 in offensive rebounding percentage, and that just so happened to be the year that they went 25-11, entering the tournament as a No. 8 seed and exiting in the second round to Williams’ former school, Kansas.
That also happened to be the one year since he took over Carolina that Williams was forced to play a way that he didn’t want to play. With the mass exodus that came after UNC’s terrific 2012, a year where a broken bone in Kendall Marshall’s wrist was likely the only thing standing between those Tar Heels squaring off with Anthony Davis’ Kentucky Wildcats for a national title, Williams had one big man on his roster that could handle the rigors of the college game, and that was James Michael McAdoo. P.J. Hairston played the four that year.
This season, Williams is riding the size of Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Tony Bradley and Luke Make, who have combined to make the Tar Heels the best offensive rebounding team in the country. It won them a Final Four game on Saturday; UNC had 19 second-chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds, the final two of which came on missed free throws in the final 5.2 seconds of a 77-76 win. They pound the ball into the paint, they try to corral every missed shot and they dare you to play small against them. Oregon tried it. It didn’t work.
Gonzaga is one of the few teams in the country that won’t have to worry about the size of North Carolina’s front line because, frankly, they have more of it.
“I’m bigger than 99.9 percent of basketball players,” 7-foot-1, 300-pound Przemek Karnowski said earlier this week, failing to note that basketball players are bigger than 99.9 percent of people. Karnowski is joined on Gonzaga’s front-line by Johnathan Williams III, a 6-foot-10 power forward and former top 50 recruit that started his career at Missouri, and spent much of Saturday’s win over South Carolina playing alongside Zach Collins, a 7-foot McDonald’s All-American whose 14 points, 13 boards and six blocks in the game may have cemented his status as Mark Few’s first one-and-done player.
Those are the two guys that the Gonzaga offense runs through.
They’re also the guys that are going to be tasked with keeping North Carolina’s bigs from getting to the offensive glass.
That won’t be an easy ask, not when the Tar Heels are now just one win away from redemption, from masking the pain of last year’s heart-breaking loss in the national title with a ring of their own.
But it will be a battle that isn’t all that common amongst college basketball’s elite these days.
The Final Four received a notable increase in viewership than it did a season ago, the NCAA announced on Sunday afternoon.
The NCAA announced that Saturday night’s doubleheader was up 37 percent from the national semifinals in 2016. Last year, Villanova steamrolled Oklahoma by 44 points while North Carolina followed with a double-digit win over Syracuse. In 2017, both games were decided by a combined five points, with both contests coming down to the final seconds.
The live streams also increased. More than five million people streamed the Final Four games on Saturday night, which the NCAA notes as an 84 percent spike.
This was the highest rated Final Four since 2005. The national semifinalists were the Tar Heels, Illinois, Louisville and Michigan State.
Przemek Karnowski’s father traveled 6,000 miles to watch him play in Final Four
Gonzaga senior center Przemek Karnowski has been one of the fan favorites during the 2017 NCAA Tournament. His name. His beard. His stature. His passing ability. There’s a lot to like.
The 7-foot-1 big man has one of the best storylines in all of college basketball. Karnowski suffered a staph infection that was so severe, it almost cost him his playing career, if not his life. A year later, he’s helped send the Zags to the program’s first national championship game. And his father, Bonifacy, was there to see it, traveling 6,000 miles from Poland to Glendale, Arizona.
“I’m very happy. It’s a great moment for Gonzaga, for Przemek, for Polish supporters, because Polish television make a direct transmission from here,” he said. “The whole country is watching. First time in history.”
He had reached Phoenix this very day, landing at 1 a.m. through London. A little sleep, and then to the University of Phoenix Stadium. No wonder he looked a tad tired. Maybe the American television noticed, because there Bonifacy was, with the screen to himself in the first half, after Przemek caught a South Carolina hand in the eye.
Gonzaga will play North Carolina on Monday night for the national championship after defeating South Carolina, 77-73, in the first of two national semifinals on Saturday night at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Karnowski was poked in the eye in the first half but was able to play in the second half. South Carolina went on a 16-0 run in the second half, taking a 67-65 lead. Karnowski would help curb that run, leading the Bulldogs to seven unanswered points and recapturing a lead it would never surrender.
The 6-foot-8 Johnson averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, and more importantly, he’s on pace to graduate this spring, which would allow him to be immediately eligible to play in the 2017-18 season.
For Pitt, this is the latest — and perhaps the most impactful — departure. Michael Young, Jamel Artis, and Shelton Jeter have all exhausted their eligibility. Those three seniors and Johnson were the top four scorers for the Panthers this past season.
Freshman Corey Manigault and sophomores Damon Wilson and Crisshawn Clark have all previously elected to transfer out of the program. On March 3, freshman point guard Justice Kithcart was dismissed by Stallings for “conduct detrimental to the team.”
Pitt finished with a 16-17 (4-14 ACC) record in first season under Stallings. The Panthers will have at least six newcomers for next year.