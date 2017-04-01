More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

WATCH: Frank Martin's emotional answer to South Carolina's Final Four run

By Terrence PayneApr 1, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

South Carolina, which began the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed in the East Region, had its improbable Final Four run ended on Saturday night at the hands of Gonzaga, falling to the Bulldogs, 77-73, in the first of two national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin has been a big storyline leading up to the Final Four. One of three coaches making their Final Four debut, Martin was once a longtime high school basketball coach, as well as a Miami nightclub bouncer.

He’s been an easy person to root for, his unlikely journey has been a combination of belief and passion. The latter of those two traits was on full display in a teary-eyed press conference following the heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga.

“There’s something powerful when you impact others,” Martin told reporters. “And what these kids have done is pretty special. When you get people to travel across the country by the masses because they believe in what you do, it’s powerful stuff. And they’ve impacted our community in an unbelievable way, which is worth so much more than the score of a game.

“It’s what it’s all about. These kids are great role models. There’s a lot of young kids that want to be the next Sindarius Thornwell, Justin McKie, and I don’t get to coach them anymore, but they’re part of my life forever.”

South Carolina ended the season with a 26-11 record.

Gonzaga holds off late charge by South Carolina, advances to final

Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

South Carolina's Final Four run finally allowed us to see the real Frank Martin Gonzaga's Zach Collins 'walks the walk' into one-and-done discussion after Final Four performance VIDEO: Gonzaga's Zach Collins has a monster block on dunk attempt

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Their star guard was outstanding. Their big men dominated inside. Still, it came down to some last-second strategy for Gonzaga to move on to the NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga’s big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs kept South Carolina from taking a game-tying shot in a 77-73 victory Saturday night in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.

“Just an awesome, awesome basketball game, with just how hard both teams competed,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “It took everything we had to hold them off and come back.”

The Bulldogs’ 7-footers, senior Przemek Karnowski and freshman Zach Collins, took care of things on both ends of the court, combining for 18 rebounds. Collins also had a career-high six blocks.

“That’s my job is to go in and rim protect,” said Collins, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds. “I had four fouls today. But I thought, you know, getting those blocked shots would help us.”

Gonzaga (37-1), the top seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament, will face the winner between North Carolina and Oregon for the title on Monday night.

“To be playing the last game of the year, that’s crazy cool,” Few said.

Williams-Goss missed a shot with 12.7 seconds left and South Carolina rebounded and called a timeout, trailing 75-72. South Carolina passed the ball around and Gonzaga fouled Sindarius Thornwell before he could shoot with 3.5 seconds left. Thornwell made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose in hopes of his teammates grabbing an offensive rebound. Killian Tillie rebounded for Gonzaga, was fouled and made two free throws to cement the game.

“We had been practicing it all year and we always want to foul under 6 (seconds),” Few said. “Josh Perkins did a job being really patient and not fouling on the shot. The second part is you’ve got to get the rebound, and that’s what’s been difficult for us at times. They executed great.”

Thornwell said the idea was to get in position for one last quick shot.

“The plan was to miss it left and hopefully Chris (Silva) could tap it out to somebody,” he said.

Williams-Goss, a second-team All-American, led the Bulldogs to a 14-point lead in the second half but it disappeared quickly as the Gamecocks (26-11) went on a 14-point run to grab a 67-65 lead with about 7 minutes to play.

“When things got tough we banded together and pulled through,” said Williams-Goss, who had six assists and a brief injury scare after turning an ankle underneath the basket.

“There was no way I was going to come out of the game. This is the last two games of the season,” Williams-Goss said. “Now we’re 40 minutes from a championship.”

Collins and Karnowksi then accounted for the next 7 points, including a 3-pointer by Collins and a thundering dunk by Karnowski.

South Carolina still wasn’t done. The seventh-seeded Gamecocks scored 5 straight to get within 74-72 with just over 2 minutes left.

“Since the beginning of the season that’s what we worked for, moments like this,” Silva said. “And we try to do our best to respond the way we learn how to respond.”

PJ Dozier led the Gamecocks with 17 points and Thornwell, the leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament at 25.8 points per game during the first four rounds, finished with 15 on 4-for-12 shooting after starting slow.

“They just crowd the paint,” Thornwell said. “They forced me to pass it out on my drives. And just protecting the rim real well.”

Karnowski went down on the court in the first half after being poked in the right eye as he took a shot underneath the basket. He left for the last 5 minutes of the half, but Collins picked him up, finishing with 8 points at halftime.

“I got blocked but he just put the finger in my eye,” Karnowski said. “I had blurry vision, a little bit shadow. I couldn’t really open it.”

“Throughout the whole second half it was getting better and better,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks entered the tournament having last won a game in 1973. They had four wins to reach the Final Four, including victories over the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 seeds in the East region.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs now have a chance to play for a title after already getting further than ever before in the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga had made three Elite Eights without advancing to the Final Four.

BLOCK PARTY

The teams combined for 14 blocked shots, eight by Gonzaga. Collins had six and Silas Melson had two for the Bulldogs. Silva had three for the Gamecocks, while Thornwell had two and Dozier had one.

THREES ABOUND

Gonzaga, which had a school-record 12 3-pointers in the regional final win over Xavier, went 9 for 19 from beyond the arc Saturday. Jordan Mathews was 4 for 8 while Williams-Goss and Melson had two each and Collins had one.

NUMBERS

Silva had 13 rebounds for the Gamecocks. … South Carolina shot 37.9 percent (25 of 66) for the game while the Bulldogs were 29 of 60 (48.3 percent). … Gonzaga committed 12 turnovers and the Gamecocks had just five.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga meets the winner of the North Carolina-Oregon game for the national championship on Monday night.

South Carolina’s Final Four run finally allowed us to see the real Frank Martin

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterApr 1, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT

WATCH: Mark Few do a handstand after Gonzaga's Final Four win Gonzaga's Zach Collins 'walks the walk' into one-and-done discussion after Final Four performance VIDEO: Gonzaga's Zach Collins has a monster block on dunk attempt

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Frank Martin is not the man you thought he was, and you know that now.

He’s a screamer from the Bobby Huggins coaching tree, better known for the intensity of his bone-chilling stares and facially-contorting sideline meltdowns than his ability as a basketball coach.

He’s as tough as they come.

On the court.

“The perception of Frank is totally the opposite of what he is as a person,” said Matt Figger, who has spent the last 10 years working for Martin and the last 22 years as a friend of his. That’s not uncommon for Martin. It’s not easy to get let in, but when you become a part of his life, you’re a part of his life forever. “He’s kind, he’s loving. He embraces love and people. His kids, his family, his players. That’s who he is. His players are family to him. He treats every one of these guys like they’re his sons.”

In South Carolina’s season-ending, 77-73 loss to Gonzaga in the first semifinal of Saturday’s Final Four action, we all got a glimpse of just how crazy he can be. After freshman point guard Rakym Felder took a terrible three in transition in the first half, Martin threw a haymaker at the air, spinning himself 360 degrees before nearly making it to the three-point line to light into Felder.

In the second half, Martin lit into his star guard, Sindarius Thornwell, who had spent the week battling a virus and the rest of the NCAA tournament playing completely out of his mind.

“How bad is Sindarius Thornwell?” Martin screamed at his bench, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, before turning to Thornwell himself and asking, not all that kindly, “How bad are you today?”

Interactions like that happen a half-dozen times a game when Martin is stalking the sidelines, but they work for him. Thornwell had five points on the night when that happened. He finished with 15 points, as South Carolina erased a 14-point second half lead with a 16-0 run, losing by four in a game they had a chance to tie on their final possession.

His guys respond to him because they know who he is and how much he cares for them off the floor.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

“We learned so much from him every day. Every day he instills that character issue that you’re talking about in his players, on and off the court,” P.J. Dozier said. “He teaches so many life lessons that you can also reflect back on basketball and use it towards basketball and everyday life.”

“That’s the great thing about this guy, that he’ll help you grow as a basketball player and as a person at the same time, without you even really realizing it. So he’s been doing that all year for us. And we’re just thankful for it.”

That’s the man that we’ve gotten to see over the course of the last two weeks. There was a Sportscenter feature showcasing his mild-mannered home life consisting of helping his kids with their math homework and checking off his honey-do list. There was his powerful press conference thanking his mother after the Gamecocks qualified for the Final Four. There was the tender moment where Martin and his mom both cried amid embrace on the Madison Square Garden floor, minutes before he cut down the nets.

And then there was Martin, his dream season, a Final Four run he may never be able to replicate, finally having come to an end, on the dais in tears as he said goodbye to his senior class.

"There's something powerful when you impact others. And what these kids have done is pretty special," Martin said. "When you get people to travel across the country by the masses because they believe in what you do, it's powerful stuff. And they've impacted our community in an unbelievable way, which is worth so much more than the score of a game."

"It's what it's all about. These kids are great role models. There's a lot of young kids that want to be the next Sindarius Thornwell, Justin McKie, and I don't get to coach them anymore, but they're part of my life forever."

That’s the Frank Martin that the country got to know during this run. That’s the Frank Martin that went viral over and over again. That’s the man that every one of his friends, people that would give him the shirt off their back because they know he would do the same for them, have known is the real Frank Martin.

Regardless of what he looks like on the sideline.

WATCH: Mark Few do a handstand after Gonzaga’s Final Four win

By Terrence PayneApr 1, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT

Gonzaga is heading to Monday night’s national championship game following a thrilling 77-73 win over South Carolina in the first of two national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night.

After getting drenched with water, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who has taken this program to 18 NCAA Tournaments in 18 seasons, celebrated the school’s first trip to the national championship game with a handstand inside the locker room.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of North Carolina and Oregon.

Gonzaga’s Zach Collins ‘walks the walk’ into one-and-done discussion after Final Four performance

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsApr 1, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

VIDEO: Gonzaga's Zach Collins has a monster block on dunk attempt Final Four Preview: Sunday's picks, predictions, betting lines and channels Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski overcame staph infection in a bulging disk that threatened his life

GLENDALE, Ariz. — This season’s freshman class is arguably the best crop of newcomers that college basketball has seen in over a decade. Between the overall depth and one-and-done star power of the group, it was a class that was discussed at length throughout the season.

Until the Final Four started.

As mock-draft darlings like Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball and Malik Monk started to disappear from March Madness, the focus on freshmen and the NBA Draft began to fade. One of the common storylines of the Final Four even revolved around the lack of one-and-done freshmen playing in Glendale.

Gonzaga freshman big man Zach Collins and his outstanding play on Saturday showed that we shouldn’t be finished talking about this season’s newcomers.

Coming off the bench and giving a huge lift on both ends of the floor, Collins finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks as he helped the Bulldogs to a 77-73 win over South Carolina during Saturday’s first national semifinal.

Picking up his first double-double of the season, Collins had an extreme amount of confidence entering Saturday’s game despite a poor recent stretch during the NCAA tournament. Collins even predicted to roommate and point guard Nigel Williams-Goss that he was about to erupt on the sport’s biggest stage.

“Well, me and Zach are roommates. And we’ve been roommates all year long,” Williams-Goss said. “And he told me before the game, he said, ‘Look, I wouldn’t want to be playing against me today.’ And Coach says it all year that we just can’t talk the talk, we gotta walk the walk. And when he told me that I looked at him and I said, ‘Alright, let’s do it then.’ For him to come out with a double-double with six blocks, he walked the walk.”

“It feels really good. I know I had a rough couple of games prior to this. I was hearing from everyone on social media about how I wasn’t ready for this stage and how the speed of the game was too much for me. That made me really mad,” Collins said. “I knew I could play at this level. I just wanted to come out, don’t be passive. Be as aggressive as possible with everything I could.”

As starting center Przemek Karnowski went back to the locker room with an eye injury in the first half, Collins and his aggression became a major force on both ends of the floor for the Zags. Owning the glass, finishing around the basket and walling up to block dunks, Collins made all of the plays that should put him squarely in the one-and-done discussion. Collins even willed an ugly three-pointer from the top of the key to go down during a key stretch that helped stop a big South Carolina run.

“That three was huge,” Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd said. “It was a 13-0 or 16-0 run. The wheels feel like they’re coming off. It’s one of those shots, he missed it so bad, it went in. You get a sticky ball sometimes. It sticks and rolls in. It was huge for us.”

“It completely bricked. It was probably the ugliest shot I’ve ever taken,” Collins said. “Luckily it bounced in. I’ve never seen a shot like that but I’m happy with it.

Collins might have been lucky to make that shot, but there is nothing lucky about his intense approach to the game or the results that came during Saturday’s win. Gonzaga’s first McDonald’s All-American to come out of high school, Collins was a bit of a late-bloomer during his high school career.

Collins actually came off the bench during his junior year of high school at Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman as two senior McDonald’s All-Americans, Stephen Zimmerman (UNLV) and Chase Jeter (Duke), played in front of him. Gonzaga still recruited Collins as hard as possible despite his limited minutes during the high school season as they saw a guy who could develop.

“We didn’t know he was a one-and-done,” Lloyd said. “We thought this is a great program player for us who is a high-character kid who really wanted to develop in our system.”

“We didn’t recruit him because he was a McDonald’s All-American. We recruited him because he fit Gonzaga’s culture. We’re never going to veer from that path.”

While Gonzaga has been able to sustain consistent success by recruiting at a strong level, they’ve recently started to recruit at an elite level. Collins and Williams-Goss were both Burger Boys coming out of high school. That distinction is important because only two national champions in the last 40 years (Maryland in 2002 and UConn in 2014) didn’t have a McDonald’s All-American on the roster.

Now stocked with elite talent and an impressive rotation, the Bulldogs have all of the pieces they need to compete for a national championship on Monday night.

“Things just kind of fell together for us. You get Prezmek to come back for a year with this team and he can play with Nigel. Zach Collins, who isn’t a backup, a lot of times he’s a pickup. He really picks us up and he can really play in these high-level games with his athleticism. And I think it’s honestly been the formula for the team that we are,” Lloyd said.

Regardless of Monday’s national-championship outcome, Collins is going to have an intriguing decision ahead of him in the next few weeks thanks to Saturday’s standout performance. There is already a “Collins” sitting in the first round of a lot of NBA mock drafts, but that would be standout Wake Forest sophomore center John Collins.

After Saturday’s game, adding another Collins to those mock drafts doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

“It’s really cool to see him get the success in this day and age when people aren’t patient,” Lloyd said. “I don’t know what the future holds for Zach. But I know if he stays the course and stays patient, he’ll have unlimited opportunities.”

VIDEO: Gonzaga’s Zach Collins has a monster block on dunk attempt

By Scott PhillipsApr 1, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Gonzaga had to rely on freshman Zach Collins to log a lot of first-half minutes after starting center Przemek Karnowski was taken to the locker room with an injury.

Collins responded by making one of the best blocks of the college basketball season by walling up and rejecting Hassani Gravett at the rim.

 