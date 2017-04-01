Gonzaga advances to national championship following Final Four win over South Carolina

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gonzaga will play for the program’s first national championship. The Bulldogs defeated South Carolina, 77-73, in the first of two national semifinals on Saturday night.
With 12.7 seconds left, Gonzaga led 75-72. Playing patient defense, Josh Perkins — whether intentional or not — fouled up three with 3.5 seconds remaining. Sindarius Thornwell made the first of two free throws. He missed the second shot on purpose, but the rebound was corralled by freshman Killian Tillie. He iced the game with a pair of free throws.
The Bulldogs led by double figures in the second half and appeared to be in control of the game. But like the Gamecocks have done all tournament long, they rallied. Over an extended stretch, South Carolina ran off 16 unanswered points, taking a 67-65 lead with seven minutes remaining in regulation.
Gonzaga would regain composure and respond with a 7-0 run led by senior big man Przemek Karnowski.
Nigel Williams-Goss, who rolled his ankle during the course of the game, had 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Freshman big man Zach Collins played a critical role, especially after he checked backed in following South Carolina’s run. The freshman forward had 14 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks. Karnowski added 13 points. Both big men played portions of the second half in foul trouble.
Sindarius Thornwell, who battled an illness earlier this week, had 15 points in the final game of his collegiate career.
The Zags will play the winner of North Carolina and Oregon on Monday night at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale Arizona.
After getting drenched with water, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who has taken this program to 18 NCAA Tournaments in 18 seasons, celebrated the school’s first trip to the national championship game with a handstand inside the locker room.
Gonzaga had to rely on freshman Zach Collins to log a lot of first-half minutes after starting center Przemek Karnowski was taken to the locker room with an injury.
Collins responded by making one of the best blocks of the college basketball season by walling up and rejecting Hassani Gravett at the rim.
It comes as no surprise that someone is attempting to profit from Duke star shooting guard Grayson Allen.
But Duke is doing everything they can to stop the production of an unflattering shirt about Allen.
According to a report from TMZ, Duke has issued a cease and desist letter to Smack Apparel Company for the production of this t-shirt
“Mr. Allen has not consented, and does not consent, to such use; nor has he authorized any agent or other person to grant consent to you for such use,” and advising them that the of Grayson Allen’s image for commercial production is forbidden,” the cease and desist letter said.
Allen has become infamous for tripping incidents over the last two seasons as he’s become one of the most polarizing figures in college basketball.
It was only a matter of time before someone made t-shirts about the tripping incidents and tried to sell them. This is something that is likely going to follow Allen wherever he goes for the rest of his career.
The last time the UConn women’s basketball team lost in the NCAA tournament, President Barack Obama was just a few months into his second term in office.
That feels like a forever ago, but it points out how dominant the Huskies have been over the past few years before Friday night’s stunning buzzer-beater loss at the hands of Mississippi State in the Final Four.
Winners of four consecutive national championships and 111 games in a row overall, UConn losing to the Bulldogs is one of the most stunning upsets in recent sports history. During the last five NCAA tournaments, the Huskies won every single game by at least double digits until Morgan William’s buzzer-beater changed everything.
Even just last year, UConn beat Mississippi State by 60 in the Sweet 16 and it sparked a debate about the state of women’s basketball.
It’s easy to overlook everything that UConn has accomplished because we’ve become so accustomed to Geno Auriemma’s teams dominating the entire landscape of women’s college basketball. Everyone just expects the Huskies to never make any mistakes.
But losing in the Final Four was a bigger national story for UConn than winning another national title. If the Huskies had just blown through the Final Four with two more wins we might not be paying that much attention.
We should be paying attention to UConn’s greatness because what they accomplished with this winning streak is completely absurd. It seemed like nobody would ever surpass the Huskies’ previous record-breaking winning streak of 91 games that was snapped in 2010. A couple of years later, UConn topped that with another ridiculous winning streak.
It’s going to be fascinating to see where UConn women’s basketball goes from here. The Huskies have already made 10 consecutive Final Four appearances and won numerous national championships. People are just going to assume that UConn women’s basketball will return to its dominant ways once next season tips off.
We’ll just have to see if it is the start of another memorable multi-year run for UConn women’s basketball.
Kansas head coach Bill Self and former UConn women’s basketball star Rebecca Lobo are among the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class that was officially announced on Saturday.
Others voted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 include former NBA all-star Tracy McGrady, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause, NBA and ABA star George McGinnis, former NCAA vice president Tom Jernstedt, European star Nikos Galis and two members of the Harlem Globetrotters — Zack Clayton and Mannie Jackson.
Self has led the Jayhawks to 13 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships as well as a national championship in 2008 as he’s been one of the most successful head coaches in modern college basketball. A former head coach at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois, Self owns a career record of 623-192.
Lobo was one of the first superstars to emerge from the UConn women’s basketball program as she helped lead the Huskies to an undefeated season in 1995 while being named the unanimous National Player of the Year.
Head coach at Notre Dame since 1987, McGraw led the Fighting Irish to a national title in 2001 as well as seven Final Four appearances.
The 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted on September 8th.