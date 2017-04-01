Gonzaga advances to national championship following Final Four win over South Carolina

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gonzaga will play for the program’s first national championship. The Bulldogs defeated South Carolina, 77-73, in the first of two national semifinals on Saturday night.

With 12.7 seconds left, Gonzaga led 75-72. Playing patient defense, Josh Perkins — whether intentional or not — fouled up three with 3.5 seconds remaining. Sindarius Thornwell made the first of two free throws. He missed the second shot on purpose, but the rebound was corralled by freshman Killian Tillie. He iced the game with a pair of free throws.

The Bulldogs led by double figures in the second half and appeared to be in control of the game. But like the Gamecocks have done all tournament long, they rallied. Over an extended stretch, South Carolina ran off 16 unanswered points, taking a 67-65 lead with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

Gonzaga would regain composure and respond with a 7-0 run led by senior big man Przemek Karnowski.

Nigel Williams-Goss, who rolled his ankle during the course of the game, had 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Freshman big man Zach Collins played a critical role, especially after he checked backed in following South Carolina’s run. The freshman forward had 14 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks. Karnowski added 13 points. Both big men played portions of the second half in foul trouble.

Sindarius Thornwell, who battled an illness earlier this week, had 15 points in the final game of his collegiate career.

The Zags will play the winner of North Carolina and Oregon on Monday night at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale Arizona.