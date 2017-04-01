More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Duke not pleased with anti-Grayson Allen shirt

By Scott PhillipsApr 1, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

It comes as no surprise that someone is attempting to profit from Duke star shooting guard Grayson Allen.

But Duke is doing everything they can to stop the production of an unflattering shirt about Allen.

According to a report from TMZ, Duke has issued a cease and desist letter to Smack Apparel Company for the production of this t-shirt

 

“Mr. Allen has not consented, and does not consent, to such use; nor has he authorized any agent or other person to grant consent to you for such use,” and advising them that the of Grayson Allen’s image for commercial production is forbidden,” the cease and desist letter said.

Allen has become infamous for tripping incidents over the last two seasons as he’s become one of the most polarizing figures in college basketball.

It was only a matter of time before someone made t-shirts about the tripping incidents and tried to sell them. This is something that is likely going to follow Allen wherever he goes for the rest of his career.

Don’t let Final Four loss blind you to how incredible UConn’s run was

By Scott PhillipsApr 1, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

The last time the UConn women’s basketball team lost in the NCAA tournament, President Barack Obama was just a few months into his second term in office.

That feels like a forever ago, but it points out how dominant the Huskies have been over the past few years before Friday night’s stunning buzzer-beater loss at the hands of Mississippi State in the Final Four.

Winners of four consecutive national championships and 111 games in a row overall, UConn losing to the Bulldogs is one of the most stunning upsets in recent sports history. During the last five NCAA tournaments, the Huskies won every single game by at least double digits until Morgan William’s buzzer-beater changed everything.

Even just last year, UConn beat Mississippi State by 60 in the Sweet 16 and it sparked a debate about the state of women’s basketball.

It’s easy to overlook everything that UConn has accomplished because we’ve become so accustomed to Geno Auriemma’s teams dominating the entire landscape of women’s college basketball. Everyone just expects the Huskies to never make any mistakes.

But losing in the Final Four was a bigger national story for UConn than winning another national title. If the Huskies had just blown through the Final Four with two more wins we might not be paying that much attention.

We should be paying attention to UConn’s greatness because what they accomplished with this winning streak is completely absurd. It seemed like nobody would ever surpass the Huskies’ previous record-breaking winning streak of 91 games that was snapped in 2010. A couple of years later, UConn topped that with another ridiculous winning streak.

It’s going to be fascinating to see where UConn women’s basketball goes from here. The Huskies have already made 10 consecutive Final Four appearances and won numerous national championships. People are just going to assume that UConn women’s basketball will return to its dominant ways once next season tips off.

We’ll just have to see if it is the start of another memorable multi-year run for UConn women’s basketball.

Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo among 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class

By Scott PhillipsApr 1, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

Kansas head coach Bill Self and former UConn women’s basketball star Rebecca Lobo are among the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class that was officially announced on Saturday.

Others voted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 include former NBA all-star Tracy McGrady, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause, NBA and ABA star George McGinnis, former NCAA vice president Tom Jernstedt, European star Nikos Galis and two members of the Harlem Globetrotters — Zack Clayton and Mannie Jackson.

Self has led the Jayhawks to 13 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships as well as a national championship in 2008 as he’s been one of the most successful head coaches in modern college basketball. A former head coach at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois, Self owns a career record of 623-192.

Lobo was one of the first superstars to emerge from the UConn women’s basketball program as she helped lead the Huskies to an undefeated season in 1995 while being named the unanimous National Player of the Year.

Head coach at Notre Dame since 1987, McGraw led the Fighting Irish to a national title in 2001 as well as seven Final Four appearances.

The 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted on September 8th.

Final Four Preview: Sunday’s picks, predictions, betting lines and channels

By Rob DausterApr 1, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

It’s finally here.

Six days after the Final Four was set, things will kick off here in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the two games:

No. 1 GONZAGA (-7) vs. No. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA, 6:09 p.m., CBS: Gonzaga is the heavy favorite in Saturday’s opener, and rightfully so, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that South Carolina will give them a fight, not the least of which is the fact that the Gamecocks are just so good and so disruptive defensively. The Gamecocks don’t play the same way that West Virginia does — their pressure exists in the half-court where West Virginia plays in the full court — but they do the same things, overplaying every passing lane and daring an opponent’s play makers to be able to beat their defenders off the bounce. To put it far too simply, Frank Martin bets on the fact that his players, defensively, are better.

And the Zags, as good as they are and as great of a year as Nigel Williams-Goss and Josh Perkins have had, don’t really have guards on their roster that are great in one-on-one situations like that, particularly against defenders that are more athletic than them. Take West Virginia: Perkins was invisible and Willaims-Goss played about as poorly as he is capable of playing.

Gonzaga has an incredible size advantage over South Carolina, one that Mark Few should be able to capitalize on, but I fully expect the Gamecocks to muck this game up. The Zags should be just fine playing in a game like that — they are, after all, the nation’s best defense — which is why the key for South Carolina is going to be whether or not Sindarius Thornwell can take advantage of the fact that Gonzaga doesn’t really have anyone that can guard him. South Carolina is going to struggle to score, but if they can run things through the Thornwell, they should be able to score enough to keep this thing close.

PREDICTION: South Carolina (+7)

No. 1 NORTH CAROLINA (-4.5) vs. No. 3 OREGON, 8:49 p.m., CBS: The first question that has to be answered here is whether or not Joel Berry II is actually healthy. He said he was 85 percent on Thursday as he battles a pair of injured ankles, and that will be critical to a UNC team that relies so much on him. As Berry goes, so goes UNC, and if he’s at all limited in tonight’s nightcap, it will be a brutal blow for the Tar Heels.

But it won’t change the fact that Roy Williams’ club has so much more size in the paint than the Ducks. Oregon plays small-ball. Without Chris Boucher available, they’ve relied even more heavily on a lineup that features Dillon Brooks — who is more of a shooting guard than anything else — at the four. It’s lethal offensively when hit creates mismatches. But it also leaves Oregon susceptible to teams with a bigger front court, and North Carolina’s front court is as big as anyone’s. Can Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks force Oregon to play big, or will UNC, who is the best offensive rebounding team in the country, be forced to play a smaller lineup to defend Brooks?

I would expect Oregon to spend quite a bit of time in a zone as a result, which means that the Tar Heels are going to have to make perimeter jumpers on Saturday. If they’re going down, and the Heels are getting to the offensive glass, it could be a long day for Oregon.

PREDICTION: North Carolina (-4.5)

Craig Neal fired by New Mexico

By Scott PhillipsApr 1, 2017, 6:09 AM EDT

New Mexico has parted ways with head coach Craig Neal.

After replacing Steve Alford in 2013, Neal went 76-52 in four season with the Lobos, posting a 42-30 record in Mountain West play.

“The University of New Mexico is grateful for the service and dedication that Coach Neal gave to Lobo Basketball,” said Vice President for Athletics Paul Krebs. “He led us to a Mountain West Tournament championship as head coach and his guidance and leadership of student-athletes off the court should be highlighted. Lobo basketball set records for GPA, graduating players, and Coach Neal ran a program that the community can be proud of. He’s a good man and a winning coach, but the time has come to move Lobo Basketball in a new direction. We will begin a search for a new coach immediately and look forward to building on the winning tradition of Lobo Basketball.”

Neal was initially given a vote of confidence by the school, but after four players with eligibility remaining asked for a release to transfer out of the program, the school reversed course.

VIDEO: Mississippi State women ends UConn’s streak with buzzer-beater

By Travis HinesApr 1, 2017, 12:28 AM EDT

UConn’s streak is over.

The Huskies’ run of 111 consecutive victories and four-straight NCAA tournament championships came to an end Saturday with a 66-64 overtime loss to No. 2 seed Mississippi State in the Women’s Final Four.

It all came crashing down around them at the buzzer in the extra frame when Morgan William hit a 15-footer as time expired.

The Bulldogs led for much of the game and nearly lost it in controversial fashion when they were whistled in overtime for a questionable flagrant foul, but they resisted UConn’s comeback attempt with the buzzer-beater.

Mississippi State knew what it was like to play UConn in the tourney, too. It lost to the Huskies by 60 points last year and most thought this year wouldn’t be close either. UConn coach Geno Auriemma didn’t buy that.

“You know what? When stuff like this happens, it kind of makes me shake my head and go, `You know how many times this could have happened and it didn’t happen?'” Auriemma said. “The fact that it never happened, that doesn’t mean I went home thinking it’s never going to happen. I knew this was coming at some point.

“I’m just shocked that it took this long to get here.”

The Huskies hadn’t lost in 865 days.

It’s the end of an unbelievable run for UConn (36-1), and the curtains came down in a way befitting a streak of such huge proportions.

Miss State will play South Carolina, a winner against Stanford in the other semifinal, for the title on Monday.