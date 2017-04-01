Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo among 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class

Kansas head coach Bill Self and former UConn women’s basketball star Rebecca Lobo are among the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class that was officially announced on Saturday.
Others voted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 include former NBA all-star Tracy McGrady, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause, NBA and ABA star George McGinnis, former NCAA vice president Tom Jernstedt, European star Nikos Galis and two members of the Harlem Globetrotters — Zack Clayton and Mannie Jackson.
Self has led the Jayhawks to 13 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships as well as a national championship in 2008 as he’s been one of the most successful head coaches in modern college basketball. A former head coach at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois, Self owns a career record of 623-192.
Lobo was one of the first superstars to emerge from the UConn women’s basketball program as she helped lead the Huskies to an undefeated season in 1995 while being named the unanimous National Player of the Year.
Head coach at Notre Dame since 1987, McGraw led the Fighting Irish to a national title in 2001 as well as seven Final Four appearances.
The 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted on September 8th.
Final Four Preview: Sunday’s picks, predictions, betting lines and channels
Six days after the Final Four was set, things will kick off here in Phoenix on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the two games:
No. 1 GONZAGA (-7) vs. No. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA, 6:09 p.m., CBS: Gonzaga is the heavy favorite in Saturday’s opener, and rightfully so, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that South Carolina will give them a fight, not the least of which is the fact that the Gamecocks are just so good and so disruptive defensively. The Gamecocks don’t play the same way that West Virginia does — their pressure exists in the half-court where West Virginia plays in the full court — but they do the same things, overplaying every passing lane and daring an opponent’s play makers to be able to beat their defenders off the bounce. To put it far too simply, Frank Martin bets on the fact that his players, defensively, are better.
And the Zags, as good as they are and as great of a year as Nigel Williams-Goss and Josh Perkins have had, don’t really have guards on their roster that are great in one-on-one situations like that, particularly against defenders that are more athletic than them. Take West Virginia: Perkins was invisible and Willaims-Goss played about as poorly as he is capable of playing.
Gonzaga has an incredible size advantage over South Carolina, one that Mark Few should be able to capitalize on, but I fully expect the Gamecocks to muck this game up. The Zags should be just fine playing in a game like that — they are, after all, the nation’s best defense — which is why the key for South Carolina is going to be whether or not Sindarius Thornwell can take advantage of the fact that Gonzaga doesn’t really have anyone that can guard him. South Carolina is going to struggle to score, but if they can run things through the Thornwell, they should be able to score enough to keep this thing close.
PREDICTION: South Carolina (+7)
No. 1 NORTH CAROLINA (-4.5) vs. No. 3 OREGON, 8:49 p.m., CBS: The first question that has to be answered here is whether or not Joel Berry II is actually healthy. He said he was 85 percent on Thursday as he battles a pair of injured ankles, and that will be critical to a UNC team that relies so much on him. As Berry goes, so goes UNC, and if he’s at all limited in tonight’s nightcap, it will be a brutal blow for the Tar Heels.
But it won’t change the fact that Roy Williams’ club has so much more size in the paint than the Ducks. Oregon plays small-ball. Without Chris Boucher available, they’ve relied even more heavily on a lineup that features Dillon Brooks — who is more of a shooting guard than anything else — at the four. It’s lethal offensively when hit creates mismatches. But it also leaves Oregon susceptible to teams with a bigger front court, and North Carolina’s front court is as big as anyone’s. Can Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks force Oregon to play big, or will UNC, who is the best offensive rebounding team in the country, be forced to play a smaller lineup to defend Brooks?
I would expect Oregon to spend quite a bit of time in a zone as a result, which means that the Tar Heels are going to have to make perimeter jumpers on Saturday. If they’re going down, and the Heels are getting to the offensive glass, it could be a long day for Oregon.
New Mexico has parted ways with head coach Craig Neal.
After replacing Steve Alford in 2013, Neal went 76-52 in four season with the Lobos, posting a 42-30 record in Mountain West play.
“The University of New Mexico is grateful for the service and dedication that Coach Neal gave to Lobo Basketball,” said Vice President for Athletics Paul Krebs. “He led us to a Mountain West Tournament championship as head coach and his guidance and leadership of student-athletes off the court should be highlighted. Lobo basketball set records for GPA, graduating players, and Coach Neal ran a program that the community can be proud of. He’s a good man and a winning coach, but the time has come to move Lobo Basketball in a new direction. We will begin a search for a new coach immediately and look forward to building on the winning tradition of Lobo Basketball.”
Neal was initially given a vote of confidence by the school, but after four players with eligibility remaining asked for a release to transfer out of the program, the school reversed course.
VIDEO: Mississippi State women ends UConn’s streak with buzzer-beater
The Huskies’ run of 111 consecutive victories and four-straight NCAA tournament championships came to an end Saturday with a 66-64 overtime loss to No. 2 seed Mississippi State in the Women’s Final Four.
It all came crashing down around them at the buzzer in the extra frame when Morgan William hit a 15-footer as time expired.
The Bulldogs led for much of the game and nearly lost it in controversial fashion when they were whistled in overtime for a questionable flagrant foul, but they resisted UConn’s comeback attempt with the buzzer-beater.
Mississippi State knew what it was like to play UConn in the tourney, too. It lost to the Huskies by 60 points last year and most thought this year wouldn’t be close either. UConn coach Geno Auriemma didn’t buy that.
“You know what? When stuff like this happens, it kind of makes me shake my head and go, `You know how many times this could have happened and it didn’t happen?'” Auriemma said. “The fact that it never happened, that doesn’t mean I went home thinking it’s never going to happen. I knew this was coming at some point.
“I’m just shocked that it took this long to get here.”
The Huskies hadn’t lost in 865 days.
It’s the end of an unbelievable run for UConn (36-1), and the curtains came down in a way befitting a streak of such huge proportions.
Miss State will play South Carolina, a winner against Stanford in the other semifinal, for the title on Monday.
Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski overcame staph infection in a bulging disk that threatened his life
GLENDALE, Ariz. — He’s the second-leading scorer and rebounder for Gonzaga, a 7-foot-1 rim protector who the Zags run offense through that doubles as the most important player on the roster not named Nigel Williams-Goss.
And 15 months ago that there were doubts about whether or not Karnowski would be able to walk again, whether or not he would be able to keep his left leg.
It all started on Dec. 1st of 2015. During a practice the day before Gonzaga was scheduled to play Washington State. Karnowski was knocked off balance while in the air and landed squarely on his back. He ended up sitting out the game against the Cougars, and within days, it got to the point that he was bedridden, struggling to fold his frame into the shower, let alone get into a car or walk around campus and go to class.
“It was mostly my lower back, maybe a little bit going to my legs, but basically any movement that made my disc have pressure was painful,” Karnowski said. “I don’t wish any of that happen to my worst enemy, it was that kind of pain.”
The staff initially thought that Karnowski would miss a week or two, certainly on schedule to make it back before the end of the season, but Karnowski kept getting worse.
“It’s not getting better, it’s getting worse,” assistant coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He’s dropping a bunch of weight and profusely sweating in his bedroom. It’s bizarre. They do another test a couple weeks later, another MRI, and the doctor came out and was like, ‘This can’t even be the same guy. From two weeks ago until now, how is this so different?'”
Turns out, ‘Przemmy’ had a staph infection.
In his back.
“Nobody knew,” Lloyd said. “He had a staph infection inside a bulged disc. The staph ate through the disc, and it looked like [an] oyster, that’s what the disc looked like. It was totally fried. Gone. That’s what was causing the illness, the weight loss.”
The medical staff discovered the staph infection when Karnowski showed them an abscess that had developed on his left calf. By the time the Gonzaga team doctor got a glimpse of it, the abscess was 10 centimeters long, three centimeters wide, four centimeters deep and hot to the touch.
“It was a nasty puss pocket,” Lloyd said.
It was staph.
That’s when they knew that Karnowski needed surgery, and quickly. Within a day, Karnowski was going under the knife. By the time the surgery was done, Karnowski was down from 310 pounds to 238 pounds, including the two titanium plates that are now fused to his spine. The concern for Karnowski was no longer whether or not he would be back before the end of the season. Not only was his basketball career potentially over, the presence of staph meant that Karnowski could lose his leg, if not his life.
“Obviously it wasn’t the most fun time of my life,” Karnowski said.
The surgery went as well as could have been hoped, but that was only the start of the battle.
Karnowski had lost more than 70 pounds. He was bedridden for a month before he underwent invasive surgery on his back.
“He went on a nine month deal of heavy antibiotics,” Lloyd said. “He was literally on an IV bag for four months, carrying around an IV bag. They had a nurse come to his house and do fluid stuff with him. They were pumping antibiotics directly into him.”
By the time Karnowski was ready to start rehab, it was still unclear whether or not he would be able to continue his basketball career.
“The doctor was confident,” Lloyd said. “No guarantees, this isn’t normal, but he said the stuff I put in him, that ain’t gonna go wrong. Those brackets, they’re titanium. It’s how the rest of his body responds.”
And that’s where things got tricky.
“There really isn’t a protocol for a guy that’s 300 pounds and plays this level of basketball with metal plates in his back,” athletic trainer Travis Knight said. “There wasn’t a precedence.”
The process started with rehab on one or two days a week, whatever Karnowski was able to handle.
“We were just cautiously adding another thing each week and see if there’s a set back,” Knight said. “‘Rate your soreness, rate your back’. It’s OK if his soreness is a 6 or a 7 as long as his back is a 3 or a 4.”
From there, the next step was to slowly build up Karnowski’s core strength and flexibility, doing things as simple as re-teaching him how to stand up and pick things up off the ground. Karnowski is big enough that he didn’t need to use weight to start building strength — “If he’s doing a body weight exercise, that’s like other guys doing a crazy amount of weight,” Knight said — but he had to start from the beginning when it came to the form and technique on those lifts.
“He relearned how to lift better than he ever did before, because he couldn’t take those things for granted anymore,” Knight said. “When he learned how to stabilize, now all the other movements he made were better. then we got into jumping, jump rope and running, it was about two months for that.”
Eventually, Karnowski turned a corner no one expected him to. In June, he made a trip to the doctor who told him that not only could he start running and jumping, but he was cleared to play 5-on-5 if he needed to play 5-on-5.
That created another obstacle for Karnowski to work through: trusting his body. Would he still be willing to do box jumps? Would he still be willing to battle for position or dive on the floor for a loose ball?
“It took a while to trust my body because it’s been such a long surgery and a lot of stuff that impacted my body,” Karnowski said.
But he got there.
“He wasn’t going to be afraid of this thing. It wasn’t going to hold him back, he was going to go for it,” Knight said.
And it didn’t.
By October, Karnowski was going full court. By opening night, he was playing in college basketball games. Today, he’s prepping to play in the Final Four by notching 12.2 points and 5.8 boards while averaging 23 minutes a night.
In less then a year, he went from possibly losing his leg to starting at center for a team with a real shot to win a national title.
“What he went through last year, with his back injury where we didn’t think he was ever going to walk again normally and just function, I mean, getting in and out of a car and doing things like that, to now moving and playing the way he is?”
Utah was hit was some significant attrition Friday.
The Utes announced the transfers of Devon Daniels and JoJo Zamora, a pair of players with significant backcourt experience.
“There are certain responsibilities and expectations that are critical in being a member of our program,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a release. “We wish these young men the very best in their future endeavors.”
The duo started 46 combined games last season for Utah, which went 20-12, finished fourth in the Pac-12 and lost in the first round of the NIT this year. Daniels, who averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, served a three-game suspension during the year for a violation of team rules.
“It was definitely hard, because I love my teammates,” Daniels told the Salt Lake Tribune regarding his transfer. “The coaches taught me a lot. But I talked with my family and the coaches, and we thought it would be best for both parties. For the Utes and me.”
Zamora averaged 6.9 points per game for the Utes.
The professional decision of Kyle Kuzma now looms large for Utah. The 6-foot-9 junior has declared for the NBA draft, but has not hired an agent. If he should ultimately decide to keep his name in the draft, the Utes will be looking at nearly a significant tire reboot from last year’s team.