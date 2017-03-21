Texas’ Allen to test draft waters

Texas freshman Jarrett Allen will test the professional waters this spring.

The former McDonald’s All-American will declare for the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent, according to multiple reports.

Allen, a 6-foot-11 forward, averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his first college season for the Longhorns while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

His choice will be an interesting one as he was often seen as a likely one-and-done candidate coming out of high school, but didn’t flourish right from the tip in Austin. He did, however, continue to get better down the stretch run of the season and put up five double-doubles over the last month with three 20-plus point games.

Should he return, though, the Longhorns should be much improved, especially where they needed it the most. Matt Coleman, a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy, committed to Texas to give the program the point guard it so desperately needed. Should the rest of the team, including fellow freshman Andrew Jones, return to Texas, Coleman’s presence should help make everyone – and the team – much better after struggling through big portions of last season.

The 2017 draft is generally considered strong, especially at the top, as well, though it is more guard-dominated than 2018 is thought to be.