Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Gregg Marshall’s wife escorted out of arena after Shockers loss

Associated PressMar 20, 2017, 12:02 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) A security guard asked the wife of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall to leave the lower bowl of Bankers Life Fieldhouse after she started loudly cursing shortly after Sunday’s 65-62 loss to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.

A police officer was eventually called and followed Lynn Marshall up the steps. She later was taken back to the playing level on an elevator so she could attend her husband’s news conference.

NCAA spokesman David Worlock says it is standard procedure for the wife of a coach to be escorted to the press conference but it is usually done by school officials.

Lynn Marshall remained in the stands about 10 minutes after the final buzzer. She at first consoled fans and family members of the team’s players. But then she started shouting loudly about the calls made during the game. Eventually, the people around coaxed her to leave and the police officer followed.

Team spokesman Bryan Holmgren said the team was unaware of the situation and could not comment.

Lonzo Ball’s brilliance guides No. 3 UCLA to Sweet 16

By Terrence PayneMar 20, 2017, 12:16 AM EDT

Lonzo Ball flirted with a triple-double, but settled for 18 points, nine assists (one turnover) and seven rebounds, guiding No. 3 seed UCLA to the Sweet 16 following a 79-67 victory over No. 6 seed Cincinnati in the second round of the South Region from Sacramento.

The Bearcats led 33-30 at the half. Their defense help UCLA’s explosive offense to 38 percent from the field and 29 percent from three. But the Bruins had strung together some quality possessions before heading into the locker room. That was an omen for things to come for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati had an improved offense to go along with its hard-nosed defense this season. The Bearcats were never going to go shot for shot with the Bruins. Going shot for shot with the bar regular is how you wind up waking up in an alley. Their defense did a commendable job of controlling the pace in the first half, but UCLA’s offense was just too much to contain for 40 minutes. The Bearcats started the half by missing 5-of-6 shots. The Bruins used that to wrestle away the lead and momentum. Cincinnati would counter to take a brief lead, but Ball rattled back-to-back 3-pointers to put the UCLA offense in a second gear.

UCLA put up 49 second half points. Many of which came right at the rim. After not allowing a point in transition, the Bruins got out and running off each Cincinnati miss. Those fast breaks were only made more effective by Cincinnati sending multiple guys to crash the glass.

The Bruins advanced to the third Sweet 16 under head coach Steve Alford. They advance to play No. 2 Kentucky. It’ll be a rematch of the instant classic they had on Dec. 3 in Rupp Arena. UCLA won, 97-92.

The rematch is set for Friday night in Memphis.

Sweet 16’s schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

Getty Images
By Terrence PayneMar 19, 2017, 11:40 PM EDT

 Regional Semifinals – Thursday, March 23

7:09 p.m., CBS, Kansas City
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 7 Michigan (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

7:39 p.m., TBS, San Jose
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 West Virginia (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

After conc., CBS ,Kansas City
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Purdue (Harlan, Miller, Bonner, Jacobson)

After conc. I, TBS, San Jose
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 11 Xavier (Anderson, Webber, Johnson)

Regional Semifinals – Friday, March 24

7:09 p.m., CBS, Memphis
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Butler (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

7:29 p.m., TBS, New York
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 7 South Carolina (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

After conc., CBS, Memphis II
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 UCLA (Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson)

After conc. I, TBS, New York
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (Lundquist, Spanarkel, LaForce)

No. 7 South Carolina’s offensive outburst sends No. 2 Duke packing

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 19, 2017, 11:21 PM EDT

Duke is back … on campus.

The No. 2 seed Blue Devils became the second victim of No. 7 seed South Carolina’s home court advantage, losing 88-81 as the Gamecocks continued their insane offensive explosion during this tournament.

And I’m not exaggerating when I say that.

South Carolina’s issue throughout the season, particularly down the stretch, was that they just were not able to score. They ranked 136th nationally in offensive efficiency. Their effective field goal percentage this season, including Friday’s 93-point outburst against Marquette, was 47.1 percent, which was good for 307th nationally. The Gamecocks lost six of their last nine games prior to the start of the NCAA tournament, and in five of those six losses, South Carolina scored less than 1.00 points-per-possession, including a four-overtime loss against Alabama where they managed all of 86 points.

If those numbers are a lot for you, this is really: South Carolina is an elite defensive team that had their shot at an SEC regular season title done in by the fact that they, quite simply, could not score.

Then they put up 93 points on Marquette in the first round of the tournament.

Then they put up 88 points on Duke, including a ridiculous 65 points in the second half. There were nine games this season where South Carolina didn’t manage to score more 65 points.

But that still doesn’t really tell the whole story. South Carolina shot 71.4 percent from the floor in the second half, making 18 of their first 24 shots. Their effective field goal percentage was 85.7 percent. They shot 21-for-23 from the free throw line, a crisp 91.3 percent for a team that made just 69.2 percent of their free throws on the season.

It was incredible, it was unpredictable and it’s exactly the kind of performance that the Gamecocks needed to make a statement.

Because here’s the truth: this team guards well enough to win a national title. They really do. And if they are going to score the way that they scored this weekend, South Carolina there’s no reason that Frank Martin’s club can’t find their way through what’s left of the East Region and get to a Final Four.

No. 3 Baylor ends No. 11 USC’s tournament run

By Terrence PayneMar 19, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

After comeback wins over Providence in the first four and No. 6 seed SMU in the first round, it looked like No. 11 seed Southern Cal’s second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Baylor was going to follow the same script.

The Trojans erased another double-digit deficit and had all the momentum in the final minutes of regulation, but a third Hollywood ending would not take place on Sunday night in Tulsa, as Manu Lecomte caught fire, leading the Bears to an 82-78 win to advance to the Sweet 16.

It was when USC took a 67-65 lead that Lecomte finally got in the scoring column, and it couldn’t have come at a more critical time for Baylor. Several minutes earlier, Johnathan Motley found himself on the bench with his fourth personal foul. In the span of less than a minute, the 5-foot-11 redshirt junior guard converted on a four-point play, knocked down another set of free throws and connected on a lay-up; an individual 8-0 run that the Bears up 73-65 heading into the final official TV timeout.

In the first round, Lecomte was quiet offensively, scoring 10 points — off 3-of-9 shooting — against No. 14 seed New Mexico State. It marked only the sixth time all season the Belgium native failed to make a 3-point field goal.

He went on to score 12 points, all of them coming in the final five minutes. Motley, who fouled out 90 seconds left, finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Matson had 19 off the bench. King McClure scored 14 of his 17 in the first half.

Chimezie Metu had a game-high 28 points. Bennie Boatwright ended with 16.

USC trailed Providence by 17 in the First Four and was behind by a dozen to SMU in the first round before pulling off two improbable comebacks.

Baylor advances to the Sweet 16 to play the winner of No. 2 seed Duke and No. 7 seed South Carolina.

 

VIDEO: Tyler Dorsey’s three saves No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 19, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

Oregon was down by as many as 11 points in the second half, but the Ducks, who were led by 27 points from Tyler Dorsey, came storming back.

It’s fitting, then, that Dorsey was the man that hit the game-winning shot:

Dorsey has been on fire over the course of the last two weeks. After putting up just a single point in the final game of the regular season for Oregon, Dorsey has scored at least 21 points in each of Oregon’s five games during March Madness, the three Pqc-12 tournament games and both games in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.

And it was Dorsey who helped dig the No. 3 seed Ducks out of a hole on Sunday night.

No. 11 seed Rhode Island was more than up for the challenge, as they used a 27-8 run to turn an eight-point first half deficit into an 11-point second half lead. The star during that stretch was Indiana transfer Stanford Robinson, who scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half and was the spark for that massive run. Jared Terrell (15 points, six assists) and E.C. Mathews (13 points) made big plays in the second half to keep the Ducks at bay, but after taking a 72-68 lead with under two minutes left, the Rams would not score again.

With the win, Oregon advances to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season, where they will face No. 7 seed Michigan, who has somehow turned into something of a Cinderella pick despite being pretty damn good.