CBT Podcast: Recapping the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament

By Rob DausterMar 20, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

In this week’s episode of the we get into everything that happened in the first weekend of the tournament, from Villanova and Duke losing and  Michigan’s “miracle” run to Gonzaga’s chances of winning the title and Gregg Marshall’s wife’s sidelines antics.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

Power Rankings the Sweet 16 teams

By Rob DausterMar 20, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

There are now just 16 teams left that can win a national title, and we are here to take you through which of those 17 teams are the most likely to win the national title.

Not who are the best, mind you. 

Who we think are the best bets to win. 

Here they are:

1. Kansas Jayhawks (No. 1 seed Midwest): The Jayhawks were the most impressive team coming out of the first weekend of the tournament, and it wasn’t really all that close. They overwhelmed the No. 16 seed in the first round like they are supposed and then followed that up with a 20-point win over Michigan State in the second round. With Frank Mason III and Josh Jackson on the floor together, Kansas is going to have the two best players in most matchups. The big concern is going to be Landen Lucas and whether or not he can stay out of foul trouble, but he’s been able to manage that pretty well down the stretch of the season.

2. Gonzaga Bulldogs (No. 1 seed West): The left side of the bracket opened up for Gonzaga this weekend, as both Duke and Villanova, potential foes on the Final Four, lost in the second round of the tournament. They still have some work to do before they have to worry about a Final Four foe, but on paper, I think the Zags have a good shot of getting that done. I think West Virginia, Arizona and Xavier is the easiest path remaining for any of the three No. 1 seeds, as they won’t have to face off with one of the top four teams left in the field until the title game.

3. North Carolina Tar Heels (No. 1 seed South): I still think North Carolina is one of the best teams in this tournament, and while they absolutely shut down Arkansas in the final four minutes on Sunday night, it wasn’t exactly the most inspiring sign that they needed to shut down Arkansas in the final four minutes to come back from a five-point deficit. If they can get past Butler, it’s going to be fascinating to see what the Tar Heels can do against the winner of Kentucky and UCLA.

4. Arizona Wildcats (No. 2 seed West): Arizona is here because of their draw as much as anything. They’ll have to get past the point guard-less No. 11 Xavier to get to the Elite 8, and once there, they will square off with either Gonzaga or West Virginia. It is somewhat concerning that they’ll be playing with Rawle Alkins’ fractured finger, but with Allonzo Trier back, that’s less of a concern.

5. Wisconsin Badgers (No. 8 seed East): So Wisconsin sure made the Selection Committee look silly for seeding them as a No. 8 seed. The Badgers knocked off Villanova, and then caught a break with No. 2 seed Duke losing in the same region. Wisconsin gets another favorable matchup in the Sweet 16, as they’ll face off with a Florida team who lost starting center John Egbunu to a torn ACL. Combine that with the fact that the Badgers love to pound the ball inside and will have the best top three of anyone they play in the East, I like their chances to get to a Final Four. And, like Gonzaga and Arizona, I don’t think they’ll have to play one of the top four teams left in the event until the title game.

t6. Kentucky Wildcats (No. 2 seed South) and UCLA Bruins (No. 3 seed South): These two teams are the hardest two teams in this field to rank. On the one hand, I think just about everyone would agree that both Kentucky and UCLA beat anyone left in the field, and I’m not sure they aren’t actually two of the top three teams left in the tournament. On the other hand, only one of them will get to the Elite 8 and, if they do find a way to get there, they’ll have to beat North Carolina just to get to a Final Four. Then, if seeds hold, they’ll have to get past Kansas to get to the national title game.

Put another way, the way that I see it, the four best teams left in the tournament are all on the same side of the bracket, and if this thing goes the way I think it will go, one of these two teams will have to beat each of the other three if they are going to win the title.

8. Michigan Wolverines (No. 7 seed Midwest): I’m enamored with this Michigan team. I think Derrick Walton Jr. is playing as well as any point guard in the country, I love the combination of D.J. Wilson and Mo Wagner in the front court and with Duncan Robinson and Zak Irvin spacing the floor, Michigan is really hard to guard. I think they matchup well with all three of the teams left in the their region.

9. Oregon Ducks (No. 3 seed Midwest): I’m still on Oregon as a team that can get to the title, but I think this matchup with Michigan is going to be a difficult one for them. If Chris Boucher was still healthy, it would be something of a different story, but without him, I envision Dillon Brooks have to deal with D.J. Wilson and Mo Wagner quite a bit. Will he have enough size to get that done?

10. Florida Gators (No. 4 seed East): I’m torn on where to place Florida here. On the one hand, they punished Virginia in the second round, and that was impressive. On the other hand, Virginia didn’t have anywhere near the back court talent to be able to handle the pressure that the Gators bring. I think Wisconsin will, but more to the point, I think any of the five best teams left in this event will as well.

11. Purdue Boilermakers (No. 4 seed Midwest): I actually like Purdue’s draw better than some of the teams ranked above them. I think they matchup really well with Kansas, and I think their size can take advantages of weaknesses in the front lines of both Michigan and Oregon. Crazier things have happened than a player like Caleb Swanigan putting a team on his back and carrying it to a national title, but I do think this is the fourth-best team in the region.

12. West Virginia Mountaineers (No. 4 seed West): That West Virginia press is a nightmare for anyone to deal with, and I’m not sure that Gonzaga’s back court is going to be able to handle it. The problem? Gonzaga is, as of today, the best defensive team in the country, according to KenPom. Just how often will the Mountaineers be able to get into that press.

13. Baylor Bears (No. 3 seed East): I have some real concerns about Baylor in this Sweet 16 game. They way that South Carolina defends is a nightmare for teams that don’t have great point guard play and Baylor doesn’t have great point guard play.

14. Xavier Musketeers (No. 11 seed West): If there is one outcome from the first weekend of the tournament that I just do not understand, it’s Xavier’s 25-point win over Florida State. I did not see that kind of domination coming, and I’m not sure that it last.

15. South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 7 seed East): South Carolina put together the most incredible and unlikely run to the Sweet 16 in this year’s NCAA tournament. A team that spent the entire season struggling to find a way to score averages more than 90 points in their first two games? Scores 65 points in one half against Duke? I can’t see this team repeating that for two more weekends.

16. Butler Bulldogs (No. 4 seed South): So you’re telling me that Butler is going to have to beat North Carolina and either UCLA or Kentucky just to get to the Final Four where they may have to beat Kansas just to get to the national title game? Chris Holtmann has done an unbelievable job with this team. Chris Holtmann may get hired to replace Brad Stevens in Boston if he takes this team to a national title.

Truth behind story of Juan Dixon’s parents comes to light in new special

By Rob DausterMar 20, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Juan Dixon was one of those quintessential March stories, one that was just too good not to get beaten to death during the NCAA tournament.

Both of Dixon’s parents died when he was in high school. They were heroin addicts, and their deaths were a result of the complications that come with having AIDS. Even when Juan’s parents were still alive, he was, as the story went, raised by his older brother.

Juan made it out of Baltimore, he made it to the University of Maryland, he won a national title and he got himself into the NBA.

It really is a survivor story, but it’s not entirely accurate.

Juan Dixon’s father didn’t die when he was 17. Juan Dixon’s father, as it turns out, is an ex-boyfriend of Juanita Dixon named Bruce Flanigan. And while Flanigan always suspected that Juan was his son, particularly when he watched him play for the Terps, he kept that quiet until Bruce’s mother let it slip.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel sat down with Juan Dixon, Bruce Flanigan and the Dixon family to tell the story of their unlikely, and frankly overdue, reunion, and how a story that we all took as gospel for 15 years got turned on its head. (Airs Tuesday at 10 pm on HBO.)

NCAA’s political stance on HB2 played a role in Duke’s loss on Sunday

By Rob DausterMar 20, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

Duke did not lose because the NCAA’s politics.

Let’s get that out of the way right now.

Duke lost because they were a flawed basketball team and South Carolina, who played put together a magnificent outlier performance during the first weekend of the tournament, was one of a handful of teams in the country that could exploit those flaws.

That could have happened in any arena that the two teams squared off in.

But Duke and South Carolina didn’t play in any old arena.

They played in Greenville, South Carolina, because the NCAA decided to move all of their events out of the state of North Carolina due to the discriminatory House Bill 2. And that, in turn, gave the Gamecocks a slight home court advantage, one that was exacerbated by the fact that every in Carolina Blue bled Garnet and Black for 40 minutes on Sunday night.

So no, I don’t think that Duke loss because they were forced to play a de facto road game instead of a home game in the second round of the tournament. It may have played a role — teams that play the way that South Carolina play feed off of the energy that comes with a raucous crowd — but it wasn’t the root cause.

That doesn’t mean, however, that this shouldn’t be a major talking point.

And I get it, no one will ever feel sorry for Duke, not when the entire nation was rooting for the Blue Devils, who were anointed by the media in October and who rostered the most hated player college basketball has ever seen, to lose. But the adults in the room can have a real discussion about this. No. 2 seed Duke played South Carolina in South Carolina in the second round of the tournament, a problem that could have very easily been solved by sending Michigan to the East and the Gamecocks to the Midwest.

But that isn’t what happened.

Instead, the Selection Committee opened themselves up for this kind of criticism, because there is not doubt that the home court advantage played some role in this.

I don’t think that role was all that large. I’m sure anyone associated with Duke would disagree.

But that is a major talking point as we move forward, because the decision on where tournament sites will be hosted through the year 2022 are coming soon.

Duke’s stunning loss on Sunday proved one thing: The Blue Devils were flawed all along

By Rob DausterMar 20, 2017, 2:36 AM EDT

After everything that Duke had been through this season, between the injuries and the trips and the back surgeries, what did the Blue Devils in, what sent them back to Durham after the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, were the issues we all knew they had back in October.

And we all should have seen it coming.

Sunday’s second round loss wasn’t the result of an internal power struggle over whose team this is. It wasn’t the result of a lack of leadership. It wasn’t due to slow starts or missed time or freshmen inexperience.

Duke lost, quite simply, because their roster is — was — flawed, and the individual talent amongst their ranks was not enough to overcome it.

Duke didn’t get the stops that they needed to get, and the lack of a natural point guard on their roster was never more evident than when facing the athleticism, physicality and pressure provided by South Carolina, one of the nation’s elite defensive teams. The No. 7 seed Gamecocks scored 65 second half points and second-seeded Duke committed 18 turnovers in an 88-81 loss in Greenville in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The lack of a true point guard on the roster is not something that really had hurt Duke all that often the season, and it reached the point where that issue no longer seemed like a talking point with this team. There were times where their offense would get bogged down, like in each of the final three ACC tournament games that they played, but eventually Duke’s talent would take over. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski, at times, would opt for the ‘Do Him!’ offense: Instead of calling a set play, he’d get the ball into Jayson Tatum’s hands, or Luke Kennard’s hands, or Grayson Allen’s hands, and just let them go.

When there are three guys on your roster that can create a good shot out of nothing, sometimes the best thing a coach can do is to get out of their way and let them work.

That’s how Duke made all those crazy second half comebacks last week.

But that didn’t work against South Carolina. For the first time all season, Duke ran into a team whose perimeter players were good enough defensively that this ‘offense’ was never going to be effective. Allen finished with 20 points, but he was 5-for-13 from the floor and, playing as the primary ball-handler, finished with two assists and three turnovers. Tatum had 15 points and shot 6-for-12 from the field, but he had five turnovers and never looked comfortable going one-on-one, where he may be the best isolation scorer in the country. Kennard made one shot before fouling out.

“[South Carolina] played a heck of a game,” Krzyzewski said after the game. “That was the toughest defense we’ve played all year. Very physical.”

And without the presence of a true point guard on the roster, Duke didn’t really have another option, because whether they were facing South Carolina’s man-to-man or their matchup zone, running sets wasn’t working.

The bigger issue, however, was probably on the defensive end of the floor, where South Carolina scored 65 second half points, a higher total than the Gamecocks managed in nine games this season. They shot 71.4 percent from the floor in the second half, hitting 4-for-5 from three and 21-for-23 from the foul line. They made 18 of their first 24 shots in the second half.

Duke’s defense, which has been much maligned all year long, lived up to the precedent.

It didn’t hurt, either, that South Carolina was playing in front of a raucous, partisan crowd. The game was in Greenville, S.C., meaning that there wasn’t a shortage of Gamecock fans in the building. Once it became clear that South Carolina was in this thing, the fans wearing Garnet and Black were joined by those in Carolina Blue in rooting for the Blue Devils to bow out early.

And once the tide started to turn, once the crowd in Greenville started to get behind South Carolina, everyone watching on TV could see them start to feed off of that energy.

If Krzyzewski wasn’t happy about the NCAA’s decision to move the first round out of North Carolina before the weekend, I can’t imagine the angry phone voice mails Dan Gavitt is going to get from him tonight.

But I digress.

This weekend was, in a way, a perfectly fitting ending for Duke’s season. Every time we thought they were back, they’d go and lose to N.C. State or Syracuse. When we thought it was time to pull the plug on the hype train, they’d find a way to win games they didn’t have any business winning.

And when we all thought the East Region opened up for Duke after No. 1 overall seed Villanova got dropped by Wisconsin, the Blue Devils got steamrolled by a team that lost six of their last nine games before the start of the tournament. They gave up 88 points to a team that scored 86 points in a four-overtime home loss in February. They gave up 65 second half points to a team that scored fewer than that in ten games this season, winning five of them.

They couldn’t get stops when they needed to get stops.

They couldn’t run offense when they needed to run offense.

So while the legacy this team is going to leave is one of ‘What could have been?’, that’s probably wrong, because this team was less of an enigma than we realized.

They were super-talented, but Coach K had himself a flawed roster, one that lacked a defensive backbone and a true point guard.

Because of that, they were a team that we — I — overrated all along.

Lonzo Ball’s brilliance guides No. 3 UCLA to Sweet 16

By Terrence PayneMar 20, 2017, 12:16 AM EDT

Lonzo Ball flirted with a triple-double, but settled for 18 points, nine assists (one turnover) and seven rebounds, guiding No. 3 seed UCLA to the Sweet 16 following a 79-67 victory over No. 6 seed Cincinnati in the second round of the South Region from Sacramento.

The Bearcats led 33-30 at the half. Their defense help UCLA’s explosive offense to 38 percent from the field and 29 percent from three. But the Bruins had strung together some quality possessions before heading into the locker room. That was an omen for things to come for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati had an improved offense to go along with its hard-nosed defense this season. The Bearcats were never going to go shot for shot with the Bruins. Going shot for shot with the bar regular is how you wind up waking up in an alley. Their defense did a commendable job of controlling the pace in the first half, but UCLA’s offense was just too much to contain for 40 minutes. The Bearcats started the half by missing 5-of-6 shots. The Bruins used that to wrestle away the lead and momentum. Cincinnati would counter to take a brief lead, but Ball rattled back-to-back 3-pointers to put the UCLA offense in a second gear.

UCLA put up 49 second half points. Many of which came right at the rim. After not allowing a point in transition, the Bruins got out and running off each Cincinnati miss. Those fast breaks were only made more effective by Cincinnati sending multiple guys to crash the glass.

The Bruins advanced to the third Sweet 16 under head coach Steve Alford. They advance to play No. 2 Kentucky. It’ll be a rematch of the instant classic they had on Dec. 3 in Rupp Arena. UCLA won, 97-92.

The rematch is set for Friday night in Memphis.