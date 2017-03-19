WATCH: John Beilein celebrated win with a Super Soaker

Behind a breakout tournament performance from sophomore big man Moe Wagner, No. 7 seed Michigan defeated No. 2 seed Louisville, 73-69, on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Wolverines are rolling at the right time, winners of seven straight. Six of those victories occurred following the team’s harrowing begin to postseason play.
We’ve seen nearly every victorious coach drenched in water in locker room celebrations. John Beilein, the offensive genius that he is, came prepared with some firepower of his own when he entered the Michigan locker room.
Where did he get that? Did he find it in the bowels of BankerLife Fieldhouse? Does Michigan travel with a Super Soaker?
So many questions to be answered, but the biggest one is whether Michigan can continue this run next week? They’ll meet the winner of No. 11 Rhode Island and No. 3 Oregon in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kentucky and Wichita State engaged in another classic NCAA Tournament slugfest on Sunday as the No. 2 seed Wildcats pulled off a 65-62 win over the Shockers in the second round of the South Region.
Down by one point with under one minute left, Wichita State’s potential go-ahead bucket was erased by Malik Monk’s key block as he made two free throws after getting fouled to give Kentucky a three-point lead. On the final possession for the Shockers, freshman Landry Shamet had his tying three-pointer blocked by freshman Bam Adebayo to seal the Wildcat win.
Although Kentucky has been a team dominated by talented freshman guards De’Aaron Fox and Monk for much of the season, Wichita State had no answer for Adebayo on the interior as he finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats (31-5) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in head coach John Calipari’s eight seasons as Fox added 14 points and Monk also chipped in 14 points and four assists.
Wichita State (31-5) saw another postseason run end at the hands of Kentucky as this was a rematch of a legendary second-round tilt from the 2014 NCAA Tournament that saw the No. 1 seed Shockers lose their unbeaten season to the Wildcats.
The Shockers did everything they could to stay in the game but ultimately couldn’t do enough to get over the hump. Shamet led Wichita State with 20 points, 18 of which came in the second half, while Shaquille Morris added 11 points.
Kentucky advances to face the winner of No. 3 seed UCLA and No. 6 seed Cincinnati next week in Memphis. If the Wildcats play the Bruins, it will be a rematch of a game we saw during the regular season at Rupp Arena as UCLA came away with the road win.
The NCAA Tournament returned to the state of South Carolina this week for the first time in 15 years with the first and second round action in the Greenville.
Greenville received those games because all NCAA events were pulled from sites in North Carolina due to the discriminatory HB2 law passed in the state. It’s not a coincidence that the games were moved to South Carolina; in 2002, the NCAA pulled events from that state because of a confederate flag that was flown on the statehouse grounds.
On Sunday, prior to the second round NCAA Tournament games, Duke-South Carolina and North Carolina-Arkansas, in Greenville, someone raised a confederate flag at the top of a parking structure across the street from the arena.
“The NCAA is proud and excited to host championships in the state of South Carolina once again,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement released by the NCAA. “We are committed to assuring that our events are safe and accessible to all. No symbols that compromise that commitment will be permitted to be displayed on venue property that the tournament controls. Freedom of speech activities on public property in areas surrounding the arena are managed by the city of Greenville and we are supportive of the city’s efforts.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite senior point guard Derrick Walton Jr. finally coming back down to Earth, No. 7 seed Michigan remained red-hot with a 73-69 second-round upset win over No. 2 seed Louisville on Sunday in the Midwest Region.
Walton only went 3-for-13 from the field, and finished with 10 points, but he attacked the basket and made a tough, driving layup with Michigan only leading by two with 23 seconds left.
Although Walton couldn’t figure out his shot until late in the game, he was picked up in a big way by his Wolverine teammates — specifically the inspired play of sophomore big man Moe Wagner.
Finishing with 26 points on 11-for-14 shooting, Wagner was the interior force that the Wolverines needed to match up with Louisville’s bigs. Wagner is a talented perimeter threat for a big man but most of his damage came on the interior.
Winners of seven consecutive games, Michigan (26-11) is one of the most dangerous teams left in the Sweet 16, especially if Walton is able to get back on track. D.J. Wilson also added 17 points for Michigan while senior Zak Irvin also finished in double-figures with 11 points. Walton struggled to find his shot, but still contributed a solid overall floor game as he added six assists and seven rebounds while not turning the ball over one time.
Louisville (25-9) held the lead for the nearly the entire game until Michigan mounted its final charge. The Cardinals held a double-digit rebounding advantage (33-22) over Michigan but they couldn’t knock down perimeter shots as Louisville ended Sunday’s game at 25 percent (5-for-20) from three-point range.
Sophomore Donovan Mitchell paced Louisville with 17 points while Deng Adel had 16 points, including a huge first-half dunk on Wilson that had Banker’s Life Fieldhouse buzzing. Mangok Mathiang tallied 13 points in his final college game for Louisville
Michigan advances to face face the winner of No. 3 seed Oregon and No. 11 seed Rhode Island next week in the Midwest Region. The Wolverines winning also means at least three Sweet 16 teams for the Big Ten as Michigan joins Wisconsin and Purdue in the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend.
Arizona freshman guard Rawle Alkins suffered a minor fracture when he dislocated his right index finger during the No. 2 Wildcats 69-60 win over No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.
Alkins suffered the injury in a scrum for a rebound when the ball hit his finger. He was immediately taken out of the game and into the locker room for x-rays, but he didn’t miss much time. He returned to the game with the finger, which is on his shooting hand, heavily bandaged. He finished with six points.
“Even with that, I still wanted to play for my team,” Alkins said. “Being that it could potentially be the last game of the year, I didn’t want to go out like this.”
“I’m going to do whatever it takes to get back on the court.”
Alkins is averaging 11.1 points and 5.0 boards this season.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the final four Naismith National Player of the Year award finalists:
- Lonzo Ball, UCLA
- Josh Hart, Villanova
- Frank Mason III, Kansas
- Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
NBC Sports named Mason, the Kansas point guard, the National Player of the Year earlier this month.