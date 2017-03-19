POSTERIZED: Dang, Adel just dunked all over D.J. Wilson

Deng Adel has played really well in recent weeks, and he’s doing so again on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan.
Want proof?
Adel did this to Michigan’s 6-foot-10 D.J. Wilson:
Deng Adel has played really well in recent weeks, and he’s doing so again on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan.
Want proof?
Adel did this to Michigan’s 6-foot-10 D.J. Wilson:
Arizona freshman guard Rawle Alkins suffered a minor fracture when he dislocated his right index finger during the No. 2 Wildcats 69-60 win over No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.
Alkins suffered the injury in a scrum for a rebound when the ball hit his finger. He was immediately taken out of the game and into the locker room for x-rays, but he didn’t miss much time. He returned to the game with the finger, which is on his shooting hand, heavily bandaged. He finished with six points.
“Even with that, I still wanted to play for my team,” Alkins said. “Being that it could potentially be the last game of the year, I didn’t want to go out like this.”
“I’m going to do whatever it takes to get back on the court.”
Alkins is averaging 11.1 points and 5.0 boards this season.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the final four Naismith National Player of the Year award finalists:
NBC Sports named Mason, the Kansas point guard, the National Player of the Year earlier this month.
Washington is hiring long-time Syracuse assistant coach Mike Hopkins to be the program’s new head coach, per a release from the school.
Hopkins has been with the Syracuse program for the last 20 years as an assistant coach after playing four years for the Orange from 1989-1993.
This move for Hopkins comes as a bit of a surprise since many expected that would be the coach to replace legendary Orange head coach Jim Boeheim when he retires.
Hopkins was even formally named the Syracuse coach-in-waiting in 2015 as he was expected to take over the Orange in 2018 after Boeheim retired.
“The University of Washington is such a unique place, with a world-class University, an exciting basketball history and unbelievable fan support,” Hopkins said in the release. “Together, I believe we can build something very special in Seattle, and I can’t wait to get started.”
“I can’t express enough thanks to Coach Boeheim for so many years of mentorship and guidance. The timing is right for me and my family to make this move.”
A native of Southern California, Hopkins was rumored for the USC head job a couple of years ago that went to Andy Enfield as he has flirted with Pac-12 head coaching jobs before.
As a West Coast native who has recruited at a national level while at Syracuse, Hopkins is an intriguing hire for the Huskies as he’ll be tasked with trying to keep Seattle kids home while also being in the mix for top national talent.
The situation at Syracuse has also taken an interesting turn since Hopkins no longer wants to replace Boeheim in 2018. It’s hard to say where the Orange will turn to now that Hopkins has set his own career path, but that future Syracuse job now becomes one of the subplots to keep an eye on over the next few months.
Hopkins replaces Lorenzo Romar at Washington after Romar was let go by the school this offseason.
If the first round of the NCAA tournament wasn’t enough for you, I’m sure that Saturday was.
Wisconsin upset Villanova. Xavier upset Florida State. Gonzaga survived an upset bid thanks, in part, to this controversial goaltending call. Iowa State and Purdue ended the night with an absolute classic.
And things should be even better on Sunday, when we get eight more second round games.
Here they are, in order of just how awesome they are going to be:
2:40 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Kentucky (-4.5) vs. No. 10 Wichita State: The Gregg Marshall revenge tour rolls on. The Wichita State head coach has a point to prove to everyone, particularly the Selection Committee, that the Shockers are better than the people in change are willing to admit. They’re ranked No. 6 on KenPom, they’re 31-4 on the season and they’re playing a No. 2 seed in the second round of the tournament. That’s just dumb, but it’s not the only reason will be out for blood. When Marshall had a shot at going 40-0, he wound up in a region with Kentucky, the year that Kentucky was the preseason No. 1 team in the country and yucked their way to 10 losses and a No. 8 seed. Those Wildcats ended Wichita State’s perfect season. Don’t think he’s forgotten that.
PREDICTION: Wichita State (+4.5)
8:40 p.m., TNT: No. 2 Duke (-7.5) vs. No. 7 South Carolina: How many of you out there are Duke haters? Everyone that’s not wearing a Duke jersey? Figures. If you’re a Duke hater, then this should be the game for you to tune into, as the Blue Devils will be playing a de-facto road game against the Gamecocks in Greenville, S.C. This is going to be a raucous environment, and with the way South Carolina can defend and the ability to score that they showed against Marquette, the Blue Devils are probably going to be in for a fight.
PREDICTION: South Carolina (+7.5)
5:15 p.m., CBS, No. 1 Kansas (-8) vs. No. 9 Michigan State: This would make more sense as a Final Four game, I know, but here we are. What makes this intriguing is that Tom Izzo is one of the best coaches in the country in March largely because he’s so good in the second game of a weekend; he’s 21-4 in the second round, the Elite 8 or the national title game and has the most wins of any coach against a higher-seeded opponent. Bill Self? He’s 14-12 in the second game of a weekend. Izzo is a Hall of Famer. Self is about to be. Izzo has Miles Bridges and almost had Josh Jackson. Self has Josh Jackson. Those two squaring off is must-see TV.
PREDICTION: Michigan State (+8)
12:10 p.m., CBS, No. 2 Louisville (-3) vs. No. 7 Michigan: No one in college basketball has been hotter than Derrick Walton in the last six weeks of the season, and in turn, he’s sparked Michigan into an incredible finish to the year. Louisville as the horses to slow him down, but will they be able to score? That’s always the question with the Cardinals. A rematch of the 2013 national title game.
PREDICTION: Louisville (-3)
7:10 p.m., TBS, No. 3 Oregon (-5.5) vs. No. 11 Rhode Island: I think Rhode Island has the horses to run with Oregon. The key for Rhody is going to be finding a way to slow down Dillon Brooks. Will Kuran Iverson be that guy? Perhaps the best part of this matchup will be Hassan Martin vs. Jordan Bell, maybe the two best athletes in college hoops squaring off.
PREDICTION: Oregon (-5.5)
7:45 p.m., truTV: No. 3 Baylor (-7) vs. No. 11 USC: The Trojans have the feel of a team of destiny, as they won their first two games, including the play-in game, despite trailing big in both of them. The question against Baylor is whether or not they are going to be able to handle the front court of the Bears. Bennie Boatwright and Chimezie Metu are going to have to play big.
PREDICTION: USC (+7)
9:40 p.m., TBS: No. 3 UCLA (-4) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati: The Bruins have one of the most high-powered offenses we’ve seen in college in years. But Cincinnati is tough and athletic with big, physical wings that are going to wear on the Bruin guards. It’s also worth wondering if UCLA is going to get the stops they need to get to hold onto the win.
PREDICITION: UCLA (-4)
6:10 p.m., TNT, No. 1 North Carolina (-10.5) vs. No. 8 Arkansas: I fully expect the Tar Heels to run Arkansas off the floor, which I know means that UNC is going to end up losing, but whatever.
PREDICTION: UNC (-10.5)
Purdue, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, surrendered a 19-point lead in the second half, but avoided an all-out collapse with an 80-76 victory over No. 5 seed Iowa State in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament from Milwaukee.
The Boilermakers were led by Caleb Swanigan, who registered another double-double, this time going for 20 points and 12 rebounds. Vince Edwards followed with 21 points and 10 boards.
Deonte Burton scored 17 of his game-high 25 points after halftime. Monte Morris, in the final game of his college career, had 18 points and nine assists.
The Cyclones trailed by 19 — 58-39 — with more than 13 minutes remaining in regulation, but erased that deficit to take a two-point lead late in the game. With three minutes to go, PJ Thompson put the Boilermakers up for good with a 3-pointer, reclaiming the lead at 74-73. Purdue would never relinquish the lead again.
Purdue advances to face the winner of top-seeded Kansas and No. 9 Michigan State. In two games against the Spartans, Swanigan is averaging 24.5 points and 16.0 rebounds per game. The concern for Kansas is that Swanigan is capable of putting up the same production against the thin Jayhawk frontline. The Boilermakers’ frontline is where they hold the advantage over almost every team in the nation, as Isaac Haas, a 7-foot-2 junior, accompanies Swanigan in the front court.
Purdue won’t be an easy out as it eyes a spot in the Elite Eight. The Boilermakers take on the winner of Kansas/Michigan State next week.