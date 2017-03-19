No. 1 Kansas completes dominant first weekend run with win over No. 9 Michigan State

Josh Jackson had 23 points. Frank Mason III went for 20 points and five assists. Devonte’ Graham had 18 points, four assists and four big threes.
And with that, the Jayhawks are headed to the Sweet 16 with an emphatic, statement win over Tom Izzo and the No. 9 seed Michigan State Spartans, 90-70.
Izzo is one of college basketball’s greatest and most brilliant tacticians, proof being his 21-4 record, entering Sunday, in the second game of a weekend in NCAA tournament, and Sparty got blitzed. With the exception of a couple of Michigan State spurts in the second half, Kansas was more or less in control of this thing after a run late in the first half put them up by 11.
The final eight minutes was all Kansas, as the Jayhawks just ran away from Michigan State. Highlight reel dunks, careening drives from Mason, alley-oops, dagger threes from Graham.
No team in college basketball will be heading into the Sweet 16 with a more impressive, more dominant weekend than Kansas.
And it comes at the perfect time, because Kansas is going to have a fight on their hands in the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks will face off with No. 4 seed Purdue and first-team all-american Caleb Swanigan, who is the second-biggest low-post scorer Purdue has. Kansas? They have one big man worth his size in Landen Lucas. It’s going to take quite an effort from Kansas to slow down that group on the interior, and, at the very least, they are going to have to lean heavily on that core of perimeter stars to make Purdue pay for playing big.
That’s a concern for Kansas.
But Purdue has to be concerned, as well.
Because Kansas may be the best team in the country, and I’m not sure they’ve had a better two-game stretch than they did this weekend.
Next season will no longer be the last for Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim.
The member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame agreed to a contract extension with Syracuse that stretches beyond the 2017-18 season, the university announced on Sunday evening. This announcement was made hours after the University of Washington officially hired Syracuse associate head coach Mike Hopkins as its new head coach.
“Mike accepting the position at Washington has put us in a unique position,” Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a statement. “The circumstances are different now than they were when he was named head-coach-in-waiting.
“After discussing it with Chancellor Syverud, we believe the best decision for the student-athletes currently in the program and those who are committed to attending the University is to extend Coach Boeheim’s contract. Jim has enthusiastically agreed.
Hopkins, who had been with the program for two decades, had been named coach-in-waiting in 2015, with the plan of him taking over the program from Boeheim at the start of the 2018-19 season.
“Mike received a great opportunity and we thank him and wish him the best,” Boeheim said in the press release. “I’m happy to stay on to help the program and to continue the staff’s devotion to success.”
Syracuse also announced that Adrian Autry has been promoted to associate head coach.
VIDEO: Maryland Women’s player hits 75-foot, over-the-head shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan was called a “traditionally white-collar team” by an opposing Big Ten center earlier this season. They’ve also been called the “team of destiny” since a plane crash sparked a run to the Big Ten tournament title.
Label the Wolverines however you want.
But after No. 7 seed Michigan rallied to beat No. 2 seed Louisville, 73-69, during Sunday’s second-round matchup in the Midwest Region, there is only one way to refer to this Wolverine team: really damn good.
Michigan won their seventh consecutive game on Sunday despite senior point guard Derrick Walton Jr. finally coming back down to Earth. After averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds over his last six games, Walton struggled to a 3-for-13 shooting day and only 10 points. Thankfully for Walton and Michigan, his Wolverine teammates picked up the slack as sophomore Moe Wagner had the game of his life with 26 points on 11-for-14 shooting. D.J. Wilson also chipped in 17 points, knocking down some key late free throws while also playing steady defense on the interior.
Beating a No. 2 seed like Louisville without Walton playing like the All-Big Ten caliber player that he was this season shows just how strong and balanced head coach John Beilein’s team is at this point in the season. Michigan only knocked down six three-pointers and was out-rebounded by double-digits but they still found a way to beat one of the ACC’s best teams.
Forget the “team of destiny” talk that was attached to Michigan after the scary incident involving the team plane right before the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament.
With an elite floor leader in Walton, veteran wing shooters and a mix of talented and versatile big men, Michigan believes it can continue to win games and make a run in this tournament despite the prevailing, “the Big Ten is down” sentiments.
“We always believed in ourselves, not only from a shooting respect, but also on the defensive end and in the paint as well,” Wagner said. “So, yeah, I’m very happy. I just said that to Coach B, we only shot six threes today and we won. So it’s awesome. We played gritty basketball, and I think we can be proud of that.”
Walton and Irvin are the senior leaders for this Wolverine team but they also have some of the nation’s most versatile big men in Wilson and Wagner.
With Wilson, Wagner and senior Duncan Robinson all being able to play on the interior while also stretching the floor from three-point range, it makes Beilein’s floor-spacing on offense that much more dangerous. When you also factor in how much ground Wilson covers on the defensive end and you can see why the Wolverines have won five straight games against teams who played in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
“There are just so many different guys who can step up on any given night,” Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington said. “We have a group that is ready to play on any night.”
Besides Michigan having a strong core group of players who fit well together on the floor, this team has also been described as being incredibly close throughout the course of the season. Michigan’s incident involving the team plane only enhanced this team’s unique chemistry.
The message of family was hammered home once again before Sunday’s game against Louisville when Michigan assistant coach Billy Donlon opted to motivate the Wolverines in a new way.
After Michigan’s first-round win over Oklahoma State on Friday, Donlon saw a picture of his dad and sister hugging in the stands in a photo taken by David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News.
Donlon was so touched by his family’s reaction in the photo that he and the Michigan managers spent time this weekend gathering family photos from team parents to hang around the locker room.
“A lot of the talks that we give just come to you,” Donlon said. “[The photo] was my dad and sister… You don’t need any words to describe that. I saw [the photo] and it just hit me like, ‘You guys realize the impact you have on your family’s lives?’
“And the message was just really simple: this is another opportunity to impact the lives of each other and our families. Give a little extra for them.”
Donlon carried the photo of his dad and his sister in his pocket while other family photos of players and coaches were all over the Michigan locker room. There was also a photo of a snarling pitbull mix — which Michigan calls “Toother” — a reminder of when Illinois center Maverick Morgan implied that the Wolverines were soft earlier this season.
When the Wolverines found themselves down by eight points at halftime to Louisville on Sunday, the family photos were there for one more extra slice of motivation to help them get over the second-half hump.
Michigan was finally able to make its move in the second half as Beilein was especially pleased with how the Wolverines didn’t press to get it all back right after halftime.
“A team that isn’t as experienced, that might not have the poise we have, would come back and try to win it all right away,” Beilein said. “We won every four-minute period until we got ahead in the game. And just by playing in those little increments made a big difference.”
After Michigan’s second-half comeback, most of those family photos found their way on the locker-room floor. Beilein sprayed his team with a Super Soaker to change up the team’s new “water celebration” trend and many of the photos fell victim to the euphoric celebration.
Not many people expected Michigan to make it to the Sweet 16 based on how they looked earlier this season. But the Wolverines have bonded together on and off the floor and look like one of the most dangerous teams left in the field.
“We’re just having so much fun right now,” Irvin said. “None of us want this to end.”
No. 2 Kentucky outlasts No. 10 Wichita State in another classic NCAA Tournament slugfest
INDIANAPOLIS — Kentucky and Wichita State engaged in another classic NCAA Tournament slugfest on Sunday as the No. 2 seed Wildcats pulled off a 65-62 win over the No. 10 seed Shockers in the second round of the South Region.
Down by one point with under one minute left, Wichita State’s potential go-ahead bucket was erased by Malik Monk’s key block as he made two free throws after getting fouled to give Kentucky a three-point lead. On the final possession for the Shockers, freshman Landry Shamet had his tying three-pointer blocked by freshman Bam Adebayo to seal the Wildcat win.
Although Kentucky has been a team dominated by talented freshman guards De’Aaron Fox and Monk for much of the season, Wichita State had no answer for Adebayo on the interior as he finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats (31-5) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in head coach John Calipari’s eight seasons as Fox added 14 points and Monk also chipped in 14 points and four assists.
Wichita State (31-5) saw another postseason run end at the hands of Kentucky as this was a rematch of a legendary second-round tilt from the 2014 NCAA Tournament that saw the No. 1 seed Shockers lose their unbeaten season to the Wildcats.
The Shockers did everything they could to stay in the game but ultimately couldn’t do enough to get over the hump. Shamet led Wichita State with 20 points, 18 of which came in the second half, while Shaquille Morris added 11 points.
Kentucky advances to face the winner of No. 3 seed UCLA and No. 6 seed Cincinnati next week in Memphis. If the Wildcats play the Bruins, it will be a rematch of a game we saw during the regular season at Rupp Arena as UCLA came away with the road win.
WATCH: John Beilein celebrated win with a Super Soaker
We’ve seen nearly every victorious coach drenched in water in locker room celebrations. John Beilein, the offensive genius that he is, came prepared with some firepower of his own when he entered the Michigan locker room.
Where did he get that? Did he find it in the bowels of BankerLife Fieldhouse? Does Michigan travel with a Super Soaker?
So many questions to be answered, but the biggest one is whether Michigan can continue this run next week? They’ll meet the winner of No. 11 Rhode Island and No. 3 Oregon in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.