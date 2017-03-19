Wagner leads No. 7 Michigan past No. 2 Louisville to advance to Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite senior point guard Derrick Walton Jr. finally coming back down to Earth, No. 7 seed Michigan remained red-hot with a 73-69 second-round upset win over No. 2 seed Louisville on Sunday in the Midwest Region.
Walton only went 3-for-13 from the field, and finished with 10 points, but he attacked the basket and made a tough, driving layup with Michigan only leading by two with 23 seconds left.
Although Walton couldn’t figure out his shot until late in the game, he was picked up in a big way by his Wolverine teammates — specifically the inspired play of sophomore big man Moe Wagner.
Finishing with 26 points on 11-for-14 shooting, Wagner was the interior force that the Wolverines needed to match up with Louisville’s bigs. Wagner is a talented perimeter threat for a big man but most of his damage came on the interior.
Winners of seven consecutive games, Michigan (26-11) is one of the most dangerous teams left in the Sweet 16, especially if Walton is able to get back on track. D.J. Wilson also added 17 points for Michigan while senior Zak Irvin also finished in double-figures with 11 points. Walton struggled to find his shot, but still contributed a solid overall floor game as he added six assists and seven rebounds while not turning the ball over one time.
Louisville (25-9) held the lead for the nearly the entire game until Michigan mounted its final charge. The Cardinals held a double-digit rebounding advantage (33-22) over Michigan but they couldn’t knock down perimeter shots as Louisville ended Sunday’s game at 25 percent (5-for-20) from three-point range.
Sophomore Donovan Mitchell paced Louisville with 17 points while Deng Adel had 16 points, including a huge first-half dunk on Wilson that had Banker’s Life Fieldhouse buzzing. Mangok Mathiang tallied 13 points in his final college game for Louisville
Michigan advances to face face the winner of No. 3 seed Oregon and No. 11 seed Rhode Island next week in the Midwest Region. The Wolverines winning also means at least three Sweet 16 teams for the Big Ten as Michigan joins Wisconsin and Purdue in the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend.
The NCAA Tournament returned to the state of South Carolina this week for the first time in 15 years with the first and second round action in the Greenville.
Greenville received those games because all NCAA events were pulled from sites in North Carolina due to the discriminatory HB2 law passed in the state. It’s not a coincidence that the games were moved to South Carolina; in 2002, the NCAA pulled events from that state because of a confederate flag that was flown on the statehouse grounds.
On Sunday, prior to the second round NCAA Tournament games, Duke-South Carolina and North Carolina-Arkansas, in Greenville, someone raised a confederate flag at the top of a parking structure across the street from the arena.
“The NCAA is proud and excited to host championships in the state of South Carolina once again,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement released by the NCAA. “We are committed to assuring that our events are safe and accessible to all. No symbols that compromise that commitment will be permitted to be displayed on venue property that the tournament controls. Freedom of speech activities on public property in areas surrounding the arena are managed by the city of Greenville and we are supportive of the city’s efforts.”
Arizona freshman guard Rawle Alkins suffered a minor fracture when he dislocated his right index finger during the No. 2 Wildcats 69-60 win over No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.
Alkins suffered the injury in a scrum for a rebound when the ball hit his finger. He was immediately taken out of the game and into the locker room for x-rays, but he didn’t miss much time. He returned to the game with the finger, which is on his shooting hand, heavily bandaged. He finished with six points.
“Even with that, I still wanted to play for my team,” Alkins said. “Being that it could potentially be the last game of the year, I didn’t want to go out like this.”
“I’m going to do whatever it takes to get back on the court.”
Alkins is averaging 11.1 points and 5.0 boards this season.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the final four Naismith National Player of the Year award finalists:
- Lonzo Ball, UCLA
- Josh Hart, Villanova
- Frank Mason III, Kansas
- Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
NBC Sports named Mason, the Kansas point guard, the National Player of the Year earlier this month.
Deng Adel has played really well in recent weeks, and he’s doing so again on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan.
Want proof?
Adel did this to Michigan’s 6-foot-10 D.J. Wilson:
Washington is hiring long-time Syracuse assistant coach Mike Hopkins to be the program’s new head coach, per a release from the school.
Hopkins has been with the Syracuse program for the last 20 years as an assistant coach after playing four years for the Orange from 1989-1993.
This move for Hopkins comes as a bit of a surprise since many expected that would be the coach to replace legendary Orange head coach Jim Boeheim when he retires.
Hopkins was even formally named the Syracuse coach-in-waiting in 2015 as he was expected to take over the Orange in 2018 after Boeheim retired.
“The University of Washington is such a unique place, with a world-class University, an exciting basketball history and unbelievable fan support,” Hopkins said in the release. “Together, I believe we can build something very special in Seattle, and I can’t wait to get started.”
“I can’t express enough thanks to Coach Boeheim for so many years of mentorship and guidance. The timing is right for me and my family to make this move.”
A native of Southern California, Hopkins was rumored for the USC head job a couple of years ago that went to Andy Enfield as he has flirted with Pac-12 head coaching jobs before.
As a West Coast native who has recruited at a national level while at Syracuse, Hopkins is an intriguing hire for the Huskies as he’ll be tasked with trying to keep Seattle kids home while also being in the mix for top national talent.
The situation at Syracuse has also taken an interesting turn since Hopkins no longer wants to replace Boeheim in 2018. It’s hard to say where the Orange will turn to now that Hopkins has set his own career path, but that future Syracuse job now becomes one of the subplots to keep an eye on over the next few months.
Hopkins replaces Lorenzo Romar at Washington after Romar was let go by the school this offseason.