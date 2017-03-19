Arizona’s Rawle Alkins dislocated, fractured finger, returned to game

If the first round of the NCAA tournament wasn’t enough for you, I’m sure that Saturday was.

Wisconsin upset Villanova. Xavier upset Florida State. Gonzaga survived an upset bid thanks, in part, to this controversial goaltending call. Iowa State and Purdue ended the night with an absolute classic.

And things should be even better on Sunday, when we get eight more second round games.

Here they are, in order of just how awesome they are going to be:

2:40 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Kentucky (-4.5) vs. No. 10 Wichita State: The Gregg Marshall revenge tour rolls on. The Wichita State head coach has a point to prove to everyone, particularly the Selection Committee, that the Shockers are better than the people in change are willing to admit. They’re ranked No. 6 on KenPom, they’re 31-4 on the season and they’re playing a No. 2 seed in the second round of the tournament. That’s just dumb, but it’s not the only reason will be out for blood. When Marshall had a shot at going 40-0, he wound up in a region with Kentucky, the year that Kentucky was the preseason No. 1 team in the country and yucked their way to 10 losses and a No. 8 seed. Those Wildcats ended Wichita State’s perfect season. Don’t think he’s forgotten that.

PREDICTION: Wichita State (+4.5)

8:40 p.m., TNT: No. 2 Duke (-7.5) vs. No. 7 South Carolina: How many of you out there are Duke haters? Everyone that’s not wearing a Duke jersey? Figures. If you’re a Duke hater, then this should be the game for you to tune into, as the Blue Devils will be playing a de-facto road game against the Gamecocks in Greenville, S.C. This is going to be a raucous environment, and with the way South Carolina can defend and the ability to score that they showed against Marquette, the Blue Devils are probably going to be in for a fight.

PREDICTION: South Carolina (+7.5)

5:15 p.m., CBS, No. 1 Kansas (-8) vs. No. 9 Michigan State: This would make more sense as a Final Four game, I know, but here we are. What makes this intriguing is that Tom Izzo is one of the best coaches in the country in March largely because he’s so good in the second game of a weekend; he’s 21-4 in the second round, the Elite 8 or the national title game and has the most wins of any coach against a higher-seeded opponent. Bill Self? He’s 14-12 in the second game of a weekend. Izzo is a Hall of Famer. Self is about to be. Izzo has Miles Bridges and almost had Josh Jackson. Self has Josh Jackson. Those two squaring off is must-see TV.

PREDICTION: Michigan State (+8)

12:10 p.m., CBS, No. 2 Louisville (-3) vs. No. 7 Michigan: No one in college basketball has been hotter than Derrick Walton in the last six weeks of the season, and in turn, he’s sparked Michigan into an incredible finish to the year. Louisville as the horses to slow him down, but will they be able to score? That’s always the question with the Cardinals. A rematch of the 2013 national title game.

PREDICTION: Louisville (-3)

7:10 p.m., TBS, No. 3 Oregon (-5.5) vs. No. 11 Rhode Island: I think Rhode Island has the horses to run with Oregon. The key for Rhody is going to be finding a way to slow down Dillon Brooks. Will Kuran Iverson be that guy? Perhaps the best part of this matchup will be Hassan Martin vs. Jordan Bell, maybe the two best athletes in college hoops squaring off.

PREDICTION: Oregon (-5.5)

7:45 p.m., truTV: No. 3 Baylor (-7) vs. No. 11 USC: The Trojans have the feel of a team of destiny, as they won their first two games, including the play-in game, despite trailing big in both of them. The question against Baylor is whether or not they are going to be able to handle the front court of the Bears. Bennie Boatwright and Chimezie Metu are going to have to play big.

PREDICTION: USC (+7)

9:40 p.m., TBS: No. 3 UCLA (-4) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati: The Bruins have one of the most high-powered offenses we’ve seen in college in years. But Cincinnati is tough and athletic with big, physical wings that are going to wear on the Bruin guards. It’s also worth wondering if UCLA is going to get the stops they need to get to hold onto the win.

PREDICITION: UCLA (-4)

6:10 p.m., TNT, No. 1 North Carolina (-10.5) vs. No. 8 Arkansas: I fully expect the Tar Heels to run Arkansas off the floor, which I know means that UNC is going to end up losing, but whatever.

PREDICTION: UNC (-10.5)