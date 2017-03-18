No. 11 Xavier steamrolls No. 3 Florida State en route to Sweet Sixteen

No. 11 Xavier lost six of its last seven games to close out the regular season. Fast forward two weeks and the Musketeers are going to the Sweet Sixteen after a dominating 91-66 win over No. 3 seed Florida State in the second round of the West Region.
There’s no other way to put it: Xavier completely outplayed Florida State.
Xavier was able to mount a double-digit lead heading into halftime by hitting 3-pointers — 5-of-7 to be specific — and flummoxing the Florida State offense with its zone defense. The Seminoles tried to solve the zone with 3-point shooting, but a 4-of-21 effort certainly wasn’t the answer.
Florida State’s defense didn’t help matters either. The Musketeers shot 56 percent from the field and 65 percent from beyond the arc on the evening. The Seminoles also couldn’t turn Xavier over, meaning they were always up against a set zone defense they had no answer for.
Trevon Bluiett scorched the nets for 21 points in a first round win over No. 6 Maryland. He went for 29 points against the Seminoles. He’s unquestionably the guy for Xavier, but the go-to star has recently received helped from names that likely didn’t appear too high on scouting reports earlier this season. Sean O’Mara scored in double figures again, following a career-high in points against Maryland by holding down the fort against a big Florida State frontline. Tyrique Jones, a freshman with upside, showed some of that promise en route to 13 points on Saturday night. Quentin Goodin, who has replaced Edmond Sumner in the starting five, had five assists to two turnovers in 34 minutes of action against the Seminoles.
Xavier has reinvented itself over he last few weeks. By doing so, the Musketeers have crashed the party. They advance to the Sweet Sixteen to play the winner of No. 10 Saint Mary’s and No. 2 Arizona.
VIDEO: Northwestern coach Chris Collins is not impressed with NCAA confirming missed call
For starters, there was the blatant goaltend the referees missed on a lay-in that would have cut Gonzaga’s lead to three points; Northwestern had been down by 20 points. Then, when Collins argued the call, he was given a technical foul
It wasn’t the best moments for the refs in this tournament. After the game, the NCAA released a statement confirming what we all knew — that the call was wrong.
Collins, when told of this announcement, had a priceless reaction:
They were on a 23-8 run, having trimmed what was once a 20-point deficit down to just five. There were five minutes left in the game, and the collective hope of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Doug Collins and 75 percent of the sports journalism world was going to be enough to lead the Wildcats to the miraculous upset.
A dunk attempt by Dererk Pardon was blocked by Zach Collins, according to the officials, but Collins had actually blocked the shot by putting his hand up through the rim. It’s quite clearly a blown call by the officiating staff — one that was confirmed in a release by the NCAA on Saturday evening — and to compound their error, the ref closest to Northwestern head coach Chris Collins lit him up with a technical foul when he protested. (Collins earned the tech by running on the floor, but he was justified in being angry.)
Instead of a bucket that would have cut Gonzaga’s lead to three points and continued to add game pressure on a team that doesn’t exactly have the best reputation of being able to handle game pressure, Gonzaga got a pair of free throws and was able to push the lead back to ten points two possessions later. Northwestern never threatened again, and Gonzaga went on to win, 79-73.
It was a brutal break for the Wildcats, one that I’m sure Mark Few isn’t going to complain about, as the Zags avoided bowing out of the tournament in the second round, which was the fate the program suffered the last time that they were a No. 1 seed.
Nigel Williams-Goss led the way with 20 points for the Zags, while Zach Collins chipped in with 14 points, five boards and four blocks off the bench as the Zags advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season, where they will face No. 4 seed West Virginia.
Greg Gard’s first two seasons at Wisconsin haven’t always been smooth, but they’ve always lasted past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
A year after Bronson Koenig’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent No. 7 seed Wisconsin to the Sweet Sixteen, Nigel Hayes assured another spot in the tournament’s second weekend, scoring the go-ahead bucket with 11 seconds remaining as the Badgers upset the No. 1 overall seed Villanova, the reigning national champions, 65-62, in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
For Wisconsin, its the program’s fourth straight appearance in the Sweet Sixteen, and but it looks like its first based off the locker room celebration.
Despite reaching the Big 10 Tournament championship game, Wisconsin had struggled down the stretch, losing five of its last seven regular season games. However, this roster is made up of several key players who have played on college’s biggest stage. Once again they came up in the clutch.
Wisconsin is on play the winner of No. 5 seed Virginia and No. 4 seed Florida.
With another early tournament exit, Villanova’s legacy is complicated
Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes was the hero, capping off a game-winning, 15-5 run over the final five minutes with a layup with 11.4 seconds left, sending the No. 8 seed Badgers to the Sweet 16 with a 65-62 win over the Villanova, who entered the tournament as the nation’s No. 1 overall seed.
Villanova is — was? — the reigning national champion.
And that’s where this conversation gets complicated, because this is the third time in four years that the Wildcats lost in the second roun of the NCAA tournament as a top two seed. That national title? It covers up some real questions about just what the legacy of this team will be.
Let’s start with Saturday.
On paper, Villanova has a very real and very obvious hole in their roster, and it’s right there in the middle. Daniel Ochefu graduated off of last year’s team and incoming freshman Omari Spellman was ruled ineligible, meaning that the Wildcats spent the season relying on 6-foot-9 Darryl Reynolds and 6-foot-7 Eric Paschall to man the paint. This is not an ideal situation against anyone, let alone against a team like Wisconsin, who lives on the ability of Ethan Happ and Hayes to score in the post and get to the offensive glass.
That’s before you consider the fact that Wisconsin as a No. 8 seed was one of the dumber decisions that the Selection Committee made. The Badgers finished second in the Big Ten and reached the Big Ten title game, but there were four teams from the conference that were seeded above them? That doesn’t make much sense.
Put another way, this was never a good matchup for Villanova. There’s a reason a lot of smart people thought Wisconsin would give the Wildcats a fight. In a vacuum, this loss was more about matchups and miss-seeds than it was an indictment on the Villanova program.
But this loss didn’t come in a vacuum.
In 2014, No. 2 seed Villanova lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to No. 7 seed UConn. In 2015, the Wildcats lost to No. 8 seed N.C. State in the second round as a No. 1 seed. The current Villanova stars, Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins, played on all three of those teams. More to the point, of the 29 programs that have played at least six games as a No. 1 seed, Villanova ranks tied-for-last in winning percentage in those games, going 5-3 as a No. 1 seed.
It makes me wonder: What is the legacy of this Villanova team going to be?
Because they’ve run roughshod over their conference during the four-year reign of Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins. After a 32-4 season that saw Villanova win a dual-Big East titles, the Wildcats with Hart and Jenkins have now won four Big East regular season titles, two Big East tournament titles, a national title and 129 games. In their worst season, they went 29-5. They’ve never lost more than three games to Big East foes in a single season and never more than five games, total.
That’s incredible.
But the Big East that they play is in not the same Big East that they were in before conference realignment. There are good teams in the league, but the closest thing we saw to a contender to them during that time frame ended this season when Mo Watson and Edmond Sumner tore their ACLs two weeks apart from each other.
Then there’s that national title that the Wildcats won, one that saw Villanova run through Kansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina — two No. 1 seeds and a team that was ranked No. 1 in February — in their final three games. That’s incredible. It’s a moment that Villanova fans will never forget, and the shot that won Gonzaga the title will go down in history and one of the greatest moments in the history of sports.
Not just this sport.
All sports.
But that title came in a year where the level of elite talent in college basketball was at a four-year low. The best player that they faced during that title run was Buddy Hield, an incredible story that provided the NBA world with some much-needed comedic relief when he was the centerpiece of the DeMarcus Cousins trade. There were three elite freshmen that entered the sport in 2015-16, and Ben Simmons missed the tournament, Skal Labissiere couldn’t get off the bench and Brandon Ingram was out in the Sweet 16.
Put another way, Villanova’s 2016 national title was like being named the Best Dresser on Press Row, and it came as the filling in an otherwise disastrous string of NCAA tournament appearances.
Those details are really easy to pick through now.
That won’t be the case in five years, in ten years.
My son is 18 months old. When he gets to eight years old, nine years old, ten years old, when he finally starts realizing that sports are more than something that keeps him from being able to watch Elmo on TV, he’s not going to wonder about the context of Villanova’s title. He’s not going to think about whether or not Villanova was fortuitous in putting together a title-contending team in a year where the other contenders weren’t all that good.
He’s going to ask about The Shot. He’s going to ask about what I remember from that moment. He’s going to ask to see the video of The Shot I took on my phone. He’s going to ask whether or not I think he’ll ever get a chance to see a shot like that live.
That’s what Villanova’s legacy is, and thanks to Kris Jenkins’ clutch gene, no one is ever going to ask otherwise.
One Shining Moment, when it shines bright enough, will live on forever, and there will never be a moment that shines brighter than Jenkins game-winner. People don’t remember what it took to get there or what happened after. They remember the moment.
They remember the title.
It’s amazing what The Shot can do to change a narrative.
Nigel Hayes says he used Michael Jordan spin-back on game-winning play
Nigel Hayes has been a constant part of the NCAA Tournament in his four-year career at Wisconsin. From being a member of back-to-back Final Four teams to press conference hijinks, such as challenging tournament stenographers to spell difficult words during press conferences, Hayes has had moments on and off the court during March.
He added to that collection on Saturday evening, scoring the game winning bucket to knock of reigning champion Villanova in the second round of the East Region.
Hayes said he went with the Michael Jordan spin-back move, scoring a reverse lay-in along the baseline with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, putting the Badgers up 64-62.