Nigel Hayes says he used Michael Jordan spin-back on game-winning play

Nigel Hayes has been a constant part of the NCAA Tournament in his four-year career at Wisconsin. From being a member of back-to-back Final Four teams to press conference hijinks, such as challenging tournament stenographers to spell difficult words during press conferences, Hayes has had moments on and off the court during March.
He added to that collection on Saturday evening, scoring the game winning bucket to knock of reigning champion Villanova in the second round of the East Region.
Hayes said he went with the Michael Jordan spin-back move, scoring a reverse lay-in along the baseline with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, putting the Badgers up 64-62.
Greg Gard’s first two seasons at Wisconsin haven’t always been smooth, but they’ve always lasted past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
A year after Bronson Koenig’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent No. 7 seed Wisconsin to the Sweet Sixteen, Nigel Hayes assured another spot in the tournament’s second weekend, scoring the go-ahead bucket with 11 seconds remaining as the Badgers upset the No. 1 overall seed Villanova, the reigning national champions, 65-62, in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
For Wisconsin, its the program’s fourth straight appearance in the Sweet Sixteen, and but it looks like its first based off the locker room celebration.
Despite reaching the Big 10 Tournament championship game, Wisconsin had struggled down the stretch, losing five of its last seven regular season games. However, this roster is made up of several key players who have played on college’s biggest stage. Once again they came up in the clutch.
Wisconsin is on play the winner of No. 5 seed Virginia and No. 4 seed Florida.
With another early tournament exit, Villanova’s legacy is complicated
Villanova is — was? — the reigning national champion.
And that’s where this conversation gets complicated, because this is the third time in four years that the Wildcats lost in the second roun of the NCAA tournament as a top two seed. That national title? It covers up some real questions about just what the legacy of this team will be.
Let’s start with Saturday.
On paper, Villanova has a very real and very obvious hole in their roster, and it’s right there in the middle. Daniel Ochefu graduated off of last year’s team and incoming freshman Omari Spellman was ruled ineligible, meaning that the Wildcats spent the season relying on 6-foot-9 Darryl Reynolds and 6-foot-7 Eric Paschall to man the paint. This is not an ideal situation against anyone, let alone against a team like Wisconsin, who lives on the ability of Ethan Happ and Hayes to score in the post and get to the offensive glass.
That’s before you consider the fact that Wisconsin as a No. 8 seed was one of the dumber decisions that the Selection Committee made. The Badgers finished second in the Big Ten and reached the Big Ten title game, but there were four teams from the conference that were seeded above them? That doesn’t make much sense.
Put another way, this was never a good matchup for Villanova. There’s a reason a lot of smart people thought Wisconsin would give the Wildcats a fight. In a vacuum, this loss was more about matchups and miss-seeds than it was an indictment on the Villanova program.
But this loss didn’t come in a vacuum.
In 2014, No. 2 seed Villanova lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to No. 7 seed UConn. In 2015, the Wildcats lost to No. 8 seed N.C. State in the second round as a No. 1 seed. The current Villanova stars, Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins, played on all three of those teams. More to the point, of the 29 programs that have played at least six games as a No. 1 seed, Villanova ranks tied-for-last in winning percentage in those games, going 5-3 as a No. 1 seed.
It makes me wonder: What is the legacy of this Villanova team going to be?
Because they’ve run roughshod over their conference during the four-year reign of Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins. After a 32-4 season that saw Villanova win a dual-Big East titles, the Wildcats with Hart and Jenkins have now won four Big East regular season titles, two Big East tournament titles, a national title and 129 games. In their worst season, they went 29-5. They’ve never lost more than three games to Big East foes in a single season and never more than five games, total.
That’s incredible.
But the Big East that they play is in not the same Big East that they were in before conference realignment. There are good teams in the league, but the closest thing we saw to a contender to them during that time frame ended this season when Mo Watson and Edmond Sumner tore their ACLs two weeks apart from each other.
Then there’s that national title that the Wildcats won, one that saw Villanova run through Kansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina — two No. 1 seeds and a team that was ranked No. 1 in February — in their final three games. That’s incredible. It’s a moment that Villanova fans will never forget, and the shot that won Gonzaga the title will go down in history and one of the greatest moments in the history of sports.
Not just this sport.
All sports.
But that title came in a year where the level of elite talent in college basketball was at a four-year low. The best player that they faced during that title run was Buddy Hield, an incredible story that provided the NBA world with some much-needed comedic relief when he was the centerpiece of the DeMarcus Cousins trade. There were three elite freshmen that entered the sport in 2015-16, and Ben Simmons missed the tournament, Skal Labissiere couldn’t get off the bench and Brandon Ingram was out in the Sweet 16.
Put another way, Villanova’s 2016 national title was like being named the Best Dresser on Press Row, and it came as the filling in an otherwise disastrous string of NCAA tournament appearances.
Those details are really easy to pick through now.
That won’t be the case in five years, in ten years.
My son is 18 months old. When he gets to eight years old, nine years old, ten years old, when he finally starts realizing that sports are more than something that keeps him from being able to watch Elmo on TV, he’s not going to wonder about the context of Villanova’s title. He’s not going to think about whether or not Villanova was fortuitous in putting together a title-contending team in a year where the other contenders weren’t all that good.
He’s going to ask about The Shot. He’s going to ask about what I remember from that moment. He’s going to ask to see the video of The Shot I took on my phone. He’s going to ask whether or not I think he’ll ever get a chance to see a shot like that live.
That’s what Villanova’s legacy is, and thanks to Kris Jenkins’ clutch gene, no one is ever going to ask otherwise.
One Shining Moment, when it shines bright enough, will live on forever, and there will never be a moment that shines brighter than Jenkins game-winner. People don’t remember what it took to get there or what happened after. They remember the moment.
They remember the title.
It’s amazing what The Shot can do to change a narrative.
Wisconsin erased a 57-50 deficit in the final five minutes, thanks in large part to a pair of clutch threes from Bronson Koenig, who finished the afternoon with 17 points. Hayes led the way with 19 points for the Badgers. It’s the fourth straight season that Wisconsin has reached the Sweet 16, the last two of which have come with Greg Gard as head coach. Last season, the Badgers were a No. 7 seed and reached the second weekend of the tournament thanks to a buzzer-beating three from Koenig to knock off No. 2 seed Xavier.
Wisconsin has the horses to keep running in this tournament, too. Hayes and Koenig are the names that every knows and recognizes, but their best player is Ethan Happ. With those three stars and a slew of veteran role players that understand what they are going to be asked to do on a nightly basis, the Badgers are dangerous.
They certainly proved that on Saturday.
Villanova missed three free throws in the final threes minutes of the game, but their issue in the final minute was that Josh Hart, Villanova’s all-american guard, came up empty on a pair of drives to the rim, including after Hayes’ go-ahead layup.
Hart finished with 19 points on the afternoon.
Brad Underwood will be the next head coach at Illinois
Illinois has hired Oklahoma State head coach Brad Underwood, the school announced.
Underwood spent one season with the Cowboys, going 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 before falling in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday. Prior to that, he spent three years as the head coach at Stephen F. Austin, going 89-14 and a stunning 53-1 in Southland play. He’s been to the NCAA tournament all four years that he’s been a head coach.
When Underwood left SFA for Oklahoma State he signed a five-year deal, but he was vastly underpaid when compared to the rest of the Big 12. He only made $1 million in his first year with the Cowboys. According to a source, Underwood’s salary will be more than doubled. Illinois will pay Oklahoma State a $3 million buyout.
“In searching for a new coach, we were looking for a proven winner who would build upon our proud tradition while developing an unmistakable identity for Illinois Basketball,” Illinois AD Josh Whitman said in a statement. “Brad’s teams play a fast, aggressive style and show unyielding toughness.”
Last week the Illini fired head coach John Groce, who had been with the school for five years and had gone four years without getting to the NCAA tournament. Groce was 95-75 in his five seasons.
“Coaching basketball at the University of Illinois is a once-in-lifetime opportunity,” Underwood said in a statement. “The players, fans and administration at Oklahoma State have been absolutely incredible, and I want to thank them for the support they’ve given me and my family over the last year. However, during my time at Western Illinois, I always saw the Illinois coaching job as one of the truly best in the nation. I want to thank Josh Whitman for the opportunity to join the Fighting Illini family and look forward to working with him to build a championship program.”
There are going to be two keys for Underwood. The first will be to find a way to keep Groce’s recruiting class, which is one of the best in the Big Ten and includes talents like Trent Frazier and Jeremiah Tilmon, but beyond that, he’s going to have to hire a staff that can recruit the Midwest, particularly Chicago, an area that’s never easy to navigate.
That should be doable, however, which is why Illini fans should be ecstatic about getting Underwood.
Rick Pitino’s Louisville team learned a lesson about the NCAA tournament in their opening round game against No. 15 seed Jacksonville State: The media is going to be everywhere.
And when I say everywhere, I mean even in the team huddles.
“This is a very inexperienced team. We’re down two scholarships. Our backcourt’s a little thin,” Pitino told reporters after No. 2 Louisville beat No. 15 Jacksonville State on Friday, failing to mention that last year’s self-imposed postseason kept the sophomore core of this team from playing in the NCAA tournament. “Show you how inexperienced we are, one of my players said there’s a lady in the huddle stealing our plays, Tracy Wolfson. They thought she was giving it to the other team.”
“I told Donovan, she’s not doing that … no, it wasn’t him.”