More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

VIDEO: Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes sends reigning champ Villanova home

5 Comments
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

Nigel Hayes capped off a thrilling Wisconsin comeback as the No. 8 seed Badgers ended No. 1 Villanova’s bid to repeat as national champions with this driving layup with 11.4 seconds left.

Wisconsin erased a 57-50 deficit in the final five minutes, thanks in large part to a pair of clutch threes from Bronson Koenig, who finished the afternoon with 17 points. Hayes led the way with 19 points for the Badgers. It’s the fourth straight season that Wisconsin has reached the Sweet 16, the last two of which have come with Greg Gard as head coach. Last season, the Badgers were a No. 7 seed and reached the second weekend of the tournament thanks to a buzzer-beating three from Koenig to knock off No. 2 seed Xavier.

Wisconsin has the horses to keep running in this tournament, too. Hayes and Koenig are the names that every knows and recognizes, but their best player is Ethan Happ. With those three stars and a slew of veteran role players that understand what they are going to be asked to do on a nightly basis, the Badgers are dangerous.

They certainly proved that on Saturday.

Villanova missed three free throws in the final threes minutes of the game, but their issue in the final minute was that Josh Hart, Villanova’s all-american guard, came up empty on a pair of drives to the rim, including after Hayes’ go-ahead layup.

Hart finished with 19 points on the afternoon.

Brad Underwood will be the next head coach at Illinois

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Illinois has hired Oklahoma State head coach Brad Underwood, the school announced.

Underwood spent one season with the Cowboys, going 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 before falling in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday. Prior to that, he spent three years as the head coach at Stephen F. Austin, going 89-14 and a stunning 53-1 in Southland play. He’s been to the NCAA tournament all four years that he’s been a head coach.

When Underwood left SFA for Oklahoma State he signed a five-year deal, but he was vastly underpaid when compared to the rest of the Big 12. He only made $1 million in his first year with the Cowboys. According to a source, Underwood’s salary will be more than doubled. Illinois will pay Oklahoma State a $3 million buyout.

“In searching for a new coach, we were looking for a proven winner who would build upon our proud tradition while developing an unmistakable identity for Illinois Basketball,” Illinois AD Josh Whitman said in a statement. “Brad’s teams play a fast, aggressive style and show unyielding toughness.”

Last week the Illini fired head coach John Groce, who had been with the school for five years and had gone four years without getting to the NCAA tournament. Groce was 95-75 in his five seasons.

“Coaching basketball at the University of Illinois is a once-in-lifetime opportunity,” Underwood said in a statement. “The players, fans and administration at Oklahoma State have been absolutely incredible, and I want to thank them for the support they’ve given me and my family over the last year. However, during my time at Western Illinois, I always saw the Illinois coaching job as one of the truly best in the nation. I want to thank Josh Whitman for the opportunity to join the Fighting Illini family and look forward to working with him to build a championship program.”

There are going to be two keys for Underwood. The first will be to find a way to keep Groce’s recruiting class, which is one of the best in the Big Ten and includes talents like Trent Frazier and Jeremiah Tilmon, but beyond that, he’s going to have to hire a staff that can recruit the Midwest, particularly Chicago, an area that’s never easy to navigate.

That should be doable, however, which is why Illini fans should be ecstatic about getting Underwood.

Louisville thought sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was stealing plays

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
5 Comments
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

Rick Pitino’s Louisville team learned a lesson about the NCAA tournament in their opening round game against No. 15 seed Jacksonville State: The media is going to be everywhere.

And when I say everywhere, I mean even in the team huddles.

“This is a very inexperienced team. We’re down two scholarships. Our backcourt’s a little thin,” Pitino told reporters after No. 2 Louisville beat No. 15 Jacksonville State on Friday, failing to mention that last year’s self-imposed postseason kept the sophomore core of this team from playing in the NCAA tournament. “Show you how inexperienced we are, one of my players said there’s a lady in the huddle stealing our plays, Tracy Wolfson. They thought she was giving it to the other team.”

“I told Donovan, she’s not doing that … no, it wasn’t him.”

The more you know …

West Virginia’s offense powers it past Notre Dame

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesMar 18, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

West Virginia’s defense powered it to 26 regular season wins, a second-place finish in the Big 12 and a four-seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Mountaineers’ offense got them to the Sweet 16.

West Virginia shot 50 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from 3-point range to defeat Notre Dame, 83-71, and earn a spot in San Jose.

Now, West Virginia didn’t do it on offense alone as its defense did cause the Irish trouble. Notre Dame barely cracked 40 percent shooting and turned it over 14 times. The Irish were only competitive because of Bonzie Colson’s 27 points and 17 of 17 shooting from the free-throw line.

The story, though, was West Virginia’s ability to get buckets.

West Virginia simply hasn’t been a very good shooting team this season. The Mountaineers aren’t exactly bad shooters, but they’re decidedly mediocre. From 3-point range, they convert at 36.3 percent, and from inside the arc, they’re at 50.4 percent.

Against Notre Dame, they went  8 of 14 from deep while getting just 15 of their points off turnovers. Jevon Carter went for 24, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. Daxter Miles scored 18 and Tarik Philip added 12 to give West Virginia a dynamic backcourt presence Saturday.

If the Mountaineers are making shots, they’re a totally different – and more dangerous – animal.

Teams know they have to prepare for West Virginia’s press. It’s a unique system that’s difficult to replicate. The press is hurried and unpredictable. It takes teams out of their primary actions and forces opponents to operate in uncomfortable situations. It creates 94 feet of chaos.

If that’s paired with a team capable of getting buckets at a high rate and not disproportionately dependent on live-ball turnovers, the Mountaineers just became an especially tough out.

Beyond the obvious of putting points on the board, West Virginia scoring at an efficient clip gives them more opportunities to set its press and put more pressure on opponents. A productive West Virginia offense puts its defense in the best situation to succeed.

Bob Huggins’ group was always going to be a tough matchup for teams unfamiliar with their style, but if the Mountaineers can shoot it like they did against West Virginia, they’ll be adding a dimension that creates even further headaches for opposing coaches.

LaVar Ball now has Markelle Fultz in his sights

Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Travis HinesMar 18, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz has now been drawn into the orbit of LaVar Ball.

The brash and bold father of UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball advocated for his son to be the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft over Fultz, a Washington freshman whom many have tabbed as the top pick.

“If you got a kid that makes everybody better, you mean to tell me you wouldn’t take him over a guy that’s averaging 40 points but the team’s losing?” Ball told TMZ. “If you wanna winner, you pick my boy.”

“Look what he did to UCLA. They 15-17 last year. You bring one dude and change the culture that’s what you want, it’s not Lonzo’s passing and shooting that’s his great gift, it’s the winning.”

Fultz 23 points, five rebounds and five assists this season for the Huskies, who had a 9-22 season that resulted in the firing of coach Lorenzo Romar. UCLA is a three seed with a matchup Sunday against Cincinnati for a Sweet 16 berth. Lonzo Ball is averaging 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game.

LaVar Ball has made it a habit to make headlines with talk about a $1 billion apparel deal for Lonzo and his two younger brothers, that he could have beaten Michael Jordan in his prime and a host of other bold statements.

March Calmness? NCAA Tournament’s quiet first round creates awesome weekend matchups

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 2:35 AM EDT

More College Hoops

VIDEO: Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes sends reigning champ Villanova home West Virginia’s offense powers it past Notre Dame Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games: Channels, streams, picks, predictions and betting lines

The first round of the NCAA tournament was a dud.

And I say this as someone that loves college basketball more than just about anyone loves college basketball.

There wasn’t a single buzzer-beater. The closest thing we got to a game-winning shot was when USC’s Elijah Stewart his a three with 36 seconds left to beat SMU. That was also the closest thing we got to an upset during the first two days of the event, a No. 11 seed and the fourth-best team in the Pac-12 knocking off a No. 6 seed from the AAC.

Yes, Middle Tennessee State advanced to the second round of the tournament for the second straight year, but the Blue Raiders were actually favored against No. 5 seed Minnesota just like No. 11 seed Rhode Island was favored against No. 6 seed Creighton. No. 11 seed Xavier was technically a two-point dog to No. 6 seed Maryland, but any gambler worth their vig was on the Musketeers just like every one that filled out a bracket had Chris Mack’s club in the second round.

In other words, there are no Cinderellas this year that we haven’t seen before. The top four seeds went undefeated in the first round for the first time since 2007 and just the fifth time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

The issue, however, isn’t just that we lack Cinderellas, it’s that none of those potential Cinderellas even gave us a thrilling run at an upset. The two most exciting moments of the first round were the result of intentional fouls that went off the rails; Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis intentionally fouled Northwestern with his team up one and 15 seconds left because he forgot the score, and Seton Hall was whistled for a flagrant foul that iced their loss to Arkansas when an intentional foul with less than a minute left was just a little bit too intentional. The only last-second shot that mattered was when Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans hit a three at the buzzer to cover the spread.

What can you do?

You’re not always going to be getting half court buzzer-beaters and history-making collapses. We hope we do. Sometimes it just works out like this.

But what first round chalk means is a second round that is loaded with weird, tantalizing and awesome matchups. Like Kentucky-Wichita State, which will give the Shockers a shot at revenge against the team that ended their perfect season three years ago while simultaneously giving them a chance to stick it to the Selection Committee. Or the clash of styles that comes with West Virginia-Notre Dame, Purdue-Iowa State and Florida-Virginia. Or the red-hot Michigan Wolverines getting their shot at Louisville. Or plucky upstart Northwestern facing off with big, bad, overrated (?) Gonzaga.

The first two days of the tournament may have been boring.

But there are still 16 more games to be played this weekend, and if there’s anything we know about March, it’s that the Madness always shows up eventually.