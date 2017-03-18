NCAA Tournament Saturday Recap: Villanova upset, Florida State beat down, Northwestern burned by no-call

The first round of the NCAA Tournament left us wanting more, and the second round delivered.
In a big way.
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
The reigning champs went down. Villanova, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament field, lost a thriller to No. 8 seed Wisconsin on Saturday thanks to a pair of massive threes from Bronson Koening and a Jordan-esque move from Nigel Hayes that led to a winning bucket with 11.4 seconds left on the block. The question with Villanova now is what the legacy of this team will be?
The other No. 1 seed in action on Friday night was Gonzaga, and Mark Few’s club survived an upset-bid from No. 8 seed Northwestern on the strength of some questionable-at-best officiating late in the game. Even though this is the third straight year that Gonzaga has been in the Sweet 16, this is a program with the reputation of getting knocked out of the tournament early; somehow, the narrative has become that Gonzaga getting a No. 1 seed and losing in the second round is the norm for that program.
It’s ironic, really. That’s what Villanova does, but because Villanova won a national title, it’s not something we’re allowed to mention anymore.
Have we seen a more dominant performance in this tournament than No. 11 Xavier‘s 91-66 win over No. 3 Florida State? The Musketeers, playing without their most important player in Edmond Sumner, advanced to the Sweet 16. The job that Chris Mack has done with this team this season cannot be overlooked. They’ve dealt with more adversity on their roster than just about anyone left in the tournament not named Duke.
The first game of the day was as impressive of a performance as we’ve seen out of No. 4 seed West Virginia this season. They’ve had bigger wins this year, but their win over No. 5 seed Notre Dame made a statement with the number of huge jumpers they made down the stretch. It’s not often that West Virginia wins games with their shooting, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday.
Kelan Martin scored 19 points and Andrew Chrabacsz scored 15 as No. 4 Butler sent No. 12 Middle Tennessee and their Cinderella slippers home. The Bulldogs are in the Sweet 16 despite having a team that doesn’t quite have the talent you would expect out of a Sweet 16 team. They’ve not a mid-major anymore, but this is one of college basketball’s best stories.
SATURDAY’S BEST
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier: Bluiett had 29 points as No. 11 Xavier put together one of the most impressive performances of this tournament, beating No. 3 seed Florida State by 25 points.
Jevon Carter, West Virginia: Carter had 24 points and three assists, hitting four huge threes as the Mountaineers advanced to the Sweet 16.
The dream came to an end for No. 12 Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night, as the Blue Raiders fell to No. 4 Butler in the second round of Saturday night, 74-65.
After posting a statement win over No. 5 seed Minnesota in the first round of the dance, Kermit Davis’ club couldn’t quite get over the hump against Butler, who had an answer for every Middle Tennessee run.
Kelan Martin led the way for the Bulldogs, finishing with 19 points, six boards and four assists, while Andrew Chrabacsz chipped in 15 points, including the biggest shot of the game. Middle Tennessee answered Butler’s biggest lead of the game with a 9-0 run to get to within 59-56, but on the ensuing possession, Chrabacsz buried a three to push the lead back to six. Two possessions later hit knocked down two free throws, and on the possession after that, he was able to pass out of a trap to find Martin wide open under the rim.
Middle Tennessee never got within a single possession again.
That means that Butler will be in the Sweet 16 next weekend, playing the winner of tomorrow’s No. 1 North Carolina-No. 8 Arkansas game, and I’m not sure if anyone could have predicted that out of this Butler team back in October. The job that Chris Holtmann has done this season — hell, the job he’s done since he took over in October of 2014 for Brandon Miller — cannot be overstated. This team probably doesn’t have Sweet 16 talent. They probably don’t have top-half-of-the-Big East talent, but they not only finished the season in second in the conference, they swept Villanova and beat Arizona, Cincinnati and Indiana when Indiana was still good.
He’s done well enough with the Bulldogs that he’s either going to end up getting a bigger job — maybe Indiana? — or leverage that demand for a bigger contract, and neither of those things happen without a performance like this.
Back to Middle Tennessee, the run they were on was pretty incredible. Back-to-back second round appearances out of a single-bid conference is not an easy thing to do, and they did. That should be commended, even if we didn’t get to make a massive deal out of their trip to the Sweet 16.
Northwestern was on the wrong end of a pair of brutal officiating decision during Saturday’s loss to No. 1 seed Gonzaga.
For starters, there was the blatant goaltend the referees missed on a lay-in that would have cut Gonzaga’s lead to three points; Northwestern had been down by 20 points. Then, when Collins argued the call, he was given a technical foul
It wasn’t the best moments for the refs in this tournament. After the game, the NCAA released a statement confirming what we all knew — that the call was wrong.
Collins, when told of this announcement, had a priceless reaction:
No. 11 Xavier lost six of its last seven games to close out the regular season. Fast forward two weeks and the Musketeers are going to the Sweet Sixteen after a dominating 91-66 win over No. 3 seed Florida State in the second round of the West Region.
There’s no other way to put it: Xavier completely outplayed Florida State.
Xavier was able to mount a double-digit lead heading into halftime by hitting 3-pointers — 5-of-7 to be specific — and flummoxing the Florida State offense with its zone defense. The Seminoles tried to solve the zone with 3-point shooting, but a 4-of-21 effort certainly wasn’t the answer.
Florida State’s defense didn’t help matters either. The Musketeers shot 56 percent from the field and 65 percent from beyond the arc on the evening. The Seminoles also couldn’t turn Xavier over, meaning they were always up against a set zone defense they had no answer for.
Trevon Bluiett scorched the nets for 21 points in a first round win over No. 6 Maryland. He went for 29 points against the Seminoles. He’s unquestionably the guy for Xavier, but the go-to star has recently received helped from names that likely didn’t appear too high on scouting reports earlier this season. Sean O’Mara scored in double figures again, following a career-high in points against Maryland by holding down the fort against a big Florida State frontline. Tyrique Jones, a freshman with upside, showed some of that promise en route to 13 points on Saturday night. Quentin Goodin, who has replaced Edmond Sumner in the starting five, had five assists to two turnovers in 34 minutes of action against the Seminoles.
Xavier has reinvented itself over he last few weeks. By doing so, the Musketeers have crashed the party. They advance to the Sweet Sixteen to play the winner of No. 10 Saint Mary’s and No. 2 Arizona.
No. 8 Northwestern was rolling.
They were on a 23-8 run, having trimmed what was once a 20-point deficit down to just five. There were five minutes left in the game, and the collective hope of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Doug Collins and 75 percent of the sports journalism world was going to be enough to lead the Wildcats to the miraculous upset.
And then this happened:
A dunk attempt by Dererk Pardon was blocked by Zach Collins, according to the officials, but Collins had actually blocked the shot by putting his hand up through the rim. It’s quite clearly a blown call by the officiating staff — one that was confirmed in a release by the NCAA on Saturday evening — and to compound their error, the ref closest to Northwestern head coach Chris Collins lit him up with a technical foul when he protested. (Collins earned the tech by running on the floor, but he was justified in being angry.)
Instead of a bucket that would have cut Gonzaga’s lead to three points and continued to add game pressure on a team that doesn’t exactly have the best reputation of being able to handle game pressure, Gonzaga got a pair of free throws and was able to push the lead back to ten points two possessions later. Northwestern never threatened again, and Gonzaga went on to win, 79-73.
It was a brutal break for the Wildcats, one that I’m sure Mark Few isn’t going to complain about, as the Zags avoided bowing out of the tournament in the second round, which was the fate the program suffered the last time that they were a No. 1 seed.
Nigel Williams-Goss led the way with 20 points for the Zags, while Zach Collins chipped in with 14 points, five boards and four blocks off the bench as the Zags advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season, where they will face No. 4 seed West Virginia.
Greg Gard’s first two seasons at Wisconsin haven’t always been smooth, but they’ve always lasted past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
A year after Bronson Koenig’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent No. 7 seed Wisconsin to the Sweet Sixteen, Nigel Hayes assured another spot in the tournament’s second weekend, scoring the go-ahead bucket with 11 seconds remaining as the Badgers upset the No. 1 overall seed Villanova, the reigning national champions, 65-62, in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
For Wisconsin, its the program’s fourth straight appearance in the Sweet Sixteen, and but it looks like its first based off the locker room celebration.
Despite reaching the Big 10 Tournament championship game, Wisconsin had struggled down the stretch, losing five of its last seven regular season games. However, this roster is made up of several key players who have played on college’s biggest stage. Once again they came up in the clutch.
Wisconsin is on play the winner of No. 5 seed Virginia and No. 4 seed Florida.