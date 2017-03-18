More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

LaVar Ball now has Markelle Fultz in his sights

By Travis HinesMar 18, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz has now been drawn into the orbit of LaVar Ball.

The brash and bold father of UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball advocated for his son to be the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft over Fultz, a Washington freshman whom many have tabbed as the top pick.

“If you got a kid that makes everybody better, you mean to tell me you wouldn’t take him over a guy that’s averaging 40 points but the team’s losing?” Ball told TMZ. “If you wanna winner, you pick my boy.”

“Look what he did to UCLA. They 15-17 last year. You bring one dude and change the culture that’s what you want, it’s not Lonzo’s passing and shooting that’s his great gift, it’s the winning.”

Fultz 23 points, five rebounds and five assists this season for the Huskies, who had a 9-22 season that resulted in the firing of coach Lorenzo Romar. UCLA is a three seed with a matchup Sunday against Cincinnati for a Sweet 16 berth. Lonzo Ball is averaging 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game.

LaVar Ball has made it a habit to make headlines with talk about a $1 billion apparel deal for Lonzo and his two younger brothers, that he could have beaten Michael Jordan in his prime and a host of other bold statements.

March Calmness? NCAA Tournament’s quiet first round creates awesome weekend matchups

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 2:35 AM EDT

The first round of the NCAA tournament was a dud.

And I say this as someone that loves college basketball more than just about anyone loves college basketball.

There wasn’t a single buzzer-beater. The closest thing we got to a game-winning shot was when USC’s Elijah Stewart his a three with 36 seconds left to beat SMU. That was also the closest thing we got to an upset during the first two days of the event, a No. 11 seed and the fourth-best team in the Pac-12 knocking off a No. 6 seed from the AAC.

Yes, Middle Tennessee State advanced to the second round of the tournament for the second straight year, but the Blue Raiders were actually favored against No. 5 seed Minnesota just like No. 11 seed Rhode Island was favored against No. 6 seed Creighton. No. 11 seed Xavier was technically a two-point dog to No. 6 seed Maryland, but any gambler worth their vig was on the Musketeers just like every one that filled out a bracket had Chris Mack’s club in the second round.

In other words, there are no Cinderellas this year that we haven’t seen before. The top four seeds went undefeated in the first round for the first time since 2007 and just the fifth time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

The issue, however, isn’t just that we lack Cinderellas, it’s that none of those potential Cinderellas even gave us a thrilling run at an upset. The two most exciting moments of the first round were the result of intentional fouls that went off the rails; Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis intentionally fouled Northwestern with his team up one and 15 seconds left because he forgot the score, and Seton Hall was whistled for a flagrant foul that iced their loss to Arkansas when an intentional foul with less than a minute left was just a little bit too intentional. The only last-second shot that mattered was when Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans hit a three at the buzzer to cover the spread.

What can you do?

You’re not always going to be getting half court buzzer-beaters and history-making collapses. We hope we do. Sometimes it just works out like this.

But what first round chalk means is a second round that is loaded with weird, tantalizing and awesome matchups. Like Kentucky-Wichita State, which will give the Shockers a shot at revenge against the team that ended their perfect season three years ago while simultaneously giving them a chance to stick it to the Selection Committee. Or the clash of styles that comes with West Virginia-Notre Dame, Purdue-Iowa State and Florida-Virginia. Or the red-hot Michigan Wolverines getting their shot at Louisville. Or plucky upstart Northwestern facing off with big, bad, overrated (?) Gonzaga.

The first two days of the tournament may have been boring.

But there are still 16 more games to be played this weekend, and if there’s anything we know about March, it’s that the Madness always shows up eventually.

Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games: Channels, streams, picks, predictions and betting lines

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 2:10 AM EDT

The first round of the NCAA tournament was … well, it was a dud.

There’s not really any way around it. The most exciting moments were missed shots and intentional fouls that went off the rails.

The upsets? A No. 12 seed, Middle Tennessee State, that was favored won. So did a No. 10 seed, Wichita State. Of the three No. 11 seeds that won, one was favored (Rhode Island), one was a two-point dog that everyone was on (Xavier) and the third is the one real “cinderella” of this year’s dance: USC, the fourth-best team in the Pac-12 this season.

The good news?

First round chalk makes for mouth-watering second round matchups. Remember, if you can stream every game at NCAA.com.

MORE: Printable Bracket | College Hoops scoreboard

GAMES OF THE DAY

12:10, CBS, No. 4 West Virginia (-2.5) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame: The first of three fascinating games between teams with contrasting styles features Press Virginia against the program that came up with the Burn Offense. Notre Dame doesn’t drag things out the way they did a few years ago, but they still rely heavily on ball-screens and three-point shooters. How Matt Farrell handles West Virginia’s pressure will determine this game.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame (+2.5)

8:40, TNT: No. 4 Florida (-2) vs. No. 5 Virginia: Once again, we have a game featuring a team stocked with athletes that loves to press and force turnovers facing off with a team led by a star point guard that wants to control tempo. It will be interesting to see how Virginia lines up. They played five guards at times against UNC Wilmington and may not have Isaiah Wilkins.

PREDICTION: Virginia (+2)

9:40, TBS: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa State: Iowa State was in some serious trouble this season until they moved freshman Solomon Young into the starting lineup. Purdue has the biggest front line in the country, but they’re going to have trouble matching up with Iowa State’s back court.

PREDICTION: Iowa State (pick ’em)

THE CONTENDERS IN ACTION

2:40, CBS: No. 1 Villanova (-6) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: The Badgers were one of the under-seeded teams when the bracket was released, and there were quite a few people that thought they would have a shot to pick off Villanova in this game. The Wildcats don’t have much size, and the Badgers run so much of their offense through Ethan Happ and Nigel Hayes in the post.

PREDICTION: Villanova (-6)

5:15, CBS, No. 1 Gonzaga (-11) vs. No. 8 Northwestern: Northwestern seems to be the team of destiny in this event, playing in their first-ever NCAA tournament and winning games when opponents foul when they’re up by one point. It would be fitting if Gonzaga saw Mark Few’s best team get picked off by the Wildcats.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga (+11)

7:45, CBS: No. 2 Arizona (-5) vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s: Saint Mary’s is 29-1 on the season against teams not named Gonzaga. They’re 0-3 against the Zags. This will be a chance for them to show just how good they are against the Pac-12 regular season co-champion and tournament champ.

PREDICTION: Saint Mary’s (+5)

WILL THE SLIPPER STILL FIT?

6:10, TNT, No. 3 Florida State (-6.5) vs. No. 11 Xavier: The Musketeers are one of the best programs in the Big East. They’re no Cinderella, but that program has had their most success in a situation when they’re the underdog. They are here.

PREDICTION: Xavier (+6.5)

7:10, TBS, No. 4 Butler (-3.5) vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders aren’t actually favored against the Bulldogs, but I do think that Kermit Davis actually has a more talented team than Butler.

PREDICTION: Middle Tennessee (+3.5)

No. 2 Kentucky advances despite Malik Monk’s quiet night

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

The only Kentucky player that didn’t show up ready to play on Friday night was the guy that everyone came to see.

De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 19 points, Bam Adebayo had 15 points and 18 boards, Isaiah Briscoe chipped in with 17 and Derek Willis added eight points, seven boards, three assists, three steals and two blocks as the No. 2 seed Wildcats held off No. 15 Northern Kentucky, 79-70, to advance to the second round to face No. 10 seed Wichita State.

You’ll notice the name missing in that paragraph above is Malik Monk, Kentucky’s leading scorer and the single-most dangerous player in college basketball this season.

On Friday night, Monk shot 3-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-6 from three, finishing with an unimpressive 12 points in an unimpressive win for the Cats.

And frankly, I think that is a good sign for Kentucky.

Look, Malik Monk isn’t going to be as quiet as he was on Friday all that often. He’s just far too talented for that, and we all know what he’s capable of doing when he gets going. The concern for this Kentucky team wasn’t whether or not Monk would have an off-night, it was whether they were going to be able to survive it. On Friday, they did, because Fox continued to play well, Adebayo was a monster and Willis and Briscoe thrived in the roles they’ve been asked to play.

And while the final score was a nine-point deficit, the game was never really that close. Kentucky jumped out to a double-figure lead early and never really got threatened.

No. 3 UCLA beats No. 14 Kent State, but defensive issues arise once again

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 12:33 AM EDT

T.J. Leaf scored 23 points to lead five players in double-figures as No. 3 UCLA picked up an impressive-looking win over No. 14 Kent State on Friday evening, 97-80.

Thomas Welsh went for 16 points and Aaron Holiday added 15 points and 10 assists for the Bruins, but the win wasn’t quite as promising as the final score might indicate.

The Bruins jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game and were never truly threatened by the Golden Flashes, but the Bruins were also far from convincing in their win. The issue with this team all season long has been their defense — they have a habit of only playing when they decide that they want to play — and that reared its ugly head again on Friday. Kent State more or less got whatever they wanted for the final 10 minutes of the first half and the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The Golden Flashes cut UCLA’s lead to eight points at the half, and they trimmed that lead to just five points midway through the second half, as the Bruins watch Jaylin Walker go at Bryce Alford and Jimmy Hall go to work in the paint. As a team, they gave up 15 offensive rebounds.

With a path to the Final Four that is going to include 30-5 Cincinnati, the Wichita State-Kentucky winner and, in all likelihood, a game against North Carolina, that kind of an effort on the defensive end of the floor simply is not going to cut it.

So here’s the question, which is the same question we’ve asked all year long with this group: Will UCLA be able to turn that defense up a notch in the games where they can’t simply rely on being able to put up 97 points and coast to a win? It worked at Kentucky, at Arizona and at home against Oregon. It didn’t work against Arizona in Pauley or the Pac-12 tournament, and it didn’t work at Oregon.

Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

By Terrence PayneMar 18, 2017, 12:27 AM EDT

Second Round Games – Sunday, March 19

12:10 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson)

5:15 p.m., CBS, Tulsa
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan St. (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

6:10 p.m., TNT, Greenville
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Arkansas (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

7:10 p.m.,TBS, Sacramento
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)

truTV, Tulsa
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 11 USC (Harlan, Miller, Bonner, Jacobson)

TNT, Greenville
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 South Carolina (Anderson, Webber, Johnson)

TBS, Sacramento II
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Cincinnati (Dedes, Smith, Elmore, Gold-Onwude)