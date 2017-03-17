WATCH: Miles Bridges split the defense for putback dunk

Michigan State used a 30-8 run to turn a double-digit deficit into a commanding lead. In the second half, Miles Bridges maintained the intensity, slamming this putback dunk in between a pair of Miami defenders
Cincinnati beats Kansas State to become only No. 6 seed to advance
Troy Caupain stepped up when his needed it.
Cincinnati’s star point guard has a disappointing senior season, but he played his best game of the year in the biggest moment, going for 23 points and seven boards as the No. 6-seeded Bearcats easily handled No. 11 Kansas State, 75-61, in their first round game on Friday evening.
Cincinnati jumped out to a 13-point lead early in the first half and led by as many as 17 points down the stretch. The Bearcats did catch a break in the first half, as Wesley Iwundu picked up three early fouls, which played a role in Cincinnati’s ability to pull away in the first half. Known as one of the best defensive teams in the country, the Bearcats actually show 62 percent from the floor Friday.
The Bearcats actually became the first No. 6 seed to win their opening round game this season; Creighton, Maryland and AAC rival SMU all lost in the first round this week. With the win, they will advance to take on, in all likelihood, No. 3 UCLA, as long as they don’t lose to No. 14 Kent State on Friday evening.
No. 2 Duke handles No. 15 Troy, advances to second round
No. 2 seed Duke got 21 points from Grayson Allen off the bench and a double-double from Jayson Tatum, breezing past No. 15 seed Troy in the first round of the East Region in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday night.
The Blue Devils connected on 10 first-half 3-pointers which gave them a cushion of 14 points heading into the locker room. The offensive execution isn’t all that surprising. Duke has more than enough offensive weapons to impose its will on a defense that ranked below 200 in efficiency, according to kenpom. While the Blue Devils lit it up from distance, Troy struggled, which isn’t exactly the best way to go about an upset.
Tatum registered 18 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Matt Jones and Frank Jackson each recording 14. The Trojans were led by 18 points from Jordon Varnado and 15 from Wesley Person.
The Trojans snapped a streak of six consecutive losing seasons, won 13 more games than they did the previous season, and claimed the Sun Belt Tournament Championship despite entering the postseason as the league’s No. 6 seed. They return both Varnado and Person.
For Duke, the second offers an interesting matchup, regardless of who wins the Nos. 7-10 game. On one hand you have Marquette, led by a Coach K protege, Steve Wojciechowski, a player turned coach who spent almost two full decades with the Hall of Famer. His team is deep and can really put points on the board. The other second round opponent would be South Carolina, a physical and experienced team playing very close to campus.
No. 10 Wichita State advances past No. 7 Dayton
Wichita State entered the tournament with the pressure of being the team that every single media member said got screwed.
And they did.
Don’t forget that.
The Shockers, who, at this very moment, are sixth in KenPom’s rankings, entered the NCAA tournament as a 30-4 No. 10 seed that was favored by six points over the No. 7 seed that had won the outright Atlantic 10 regular season title. They were wronged, and the only way that we’re going to get the Selection Committee to fix the process that wrong them is to continually shame them for it.
And the Shockers helped us out with that, as they pulled away from the Flyers in the second half of a 64-58 win, advancing to take on, in all likelihood, No. 2 seed Kentucky in the second round of the tournament.
It wasn’t pretty on Friday night, as the Shockers shot under 40 percent from the floor, Dayton barely cracked 30 percent and the two teams combine for 39 fouls, but it was as fun and as intense as you would expect from a game involving these two programs. Landry Shamet led the way with 13 points and three assists, doing his best to help slow down Scoochie Smith in the second half; Smith finished with 25 points.
But the real story coming out of this game is what happens moving forward, because the Shocker’s potential matchup with No. 2 seed Kentucky is loaded with so many story lines that I can barely handle it. It starts with The Malik Monk Show, because who doesn’t love seeing a player of that caliber go crazy in the sport’s biggest stage.
There’s more to it than that, though. Three years ago, when Wichita State was No. 1 in the country and sitting at 35-0 in the second round, the Shockers were screwed over again by the Selection Committee, getting slotted into a Region of Death and drawing No. 8 seed Kentucky in the second round. Kentucky ended that perfect season en route to the national title game.
This year, Wichita State has a chance to return the favor in a game where, as a No. 10 seed, they may only end up being a one or two point underdog.
And should we mention Gregg Marshall and the Indiana job?
We probably should mention Gregg Marshall and the Indiana job.
Marshall has been one of the most sought-after coaches in the country for years, but he has yet to bite on any high-major opening. Indiana is a job that he may actually say yes to … if it gets offered.
And that’s a story line that is going to hang over the head of this Shocker team for as long as they remain a part of this tournament.
How did Javin DeLaurier make this shot?
Duke, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, breezed past No. 15 Troy, 87-65, on Friday night in the first round from Greenville, South Carolina.
How do you know everything was coming up Duke? Freshman forward Javin DeLaurier, who hadn’t appeared in the previous 15 games and had scored since December 10, lost the handle on a fastbreak, yet still got it to fall through the net.
Some sites had Duke as a 20-point favorite. This broken play turned bucket may have won some people a few bucks.
Top-seed Kansas cruises past No. 16 UC Davis
Kansas, the top seed in the Midwest Region, made quick work of UC Davis, knocking out the first-time NCAA Tournament participants with a 100-62 first round victory on Friday night in Tulsa.
Frank Mason III led all scorers with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Josh Jackson had 17 points and seven rebounds in his NCAA Tournament debut. Devonte Graham (16 points), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (16 points) and Laden Lucas (13 points, 11 rebounds) rounded out a KU starting five that all registered double figure scoring games.
It was a rare occurrence on Friday night in Tulsa, with Kansas hold the advantage on the frontline. The Jayhakws out rebounded the Aggies 45-27. That’s not all that surprising when you consider UC Davis plays typically a small lineup with Chima Moneke at the four. The big disparity was Kansas’ ability to turn the Aggies over, resulting in 25 points coming off miscues. The increased aggressive on the defensive side led to a 29-7 run to close out the first half.
There really isn’t much more from this game. The lack of front court depth didn’t rear its head in this one, but has a chance to later, especially in this part of the bracket. Caleb Swanigan, Isaac Haas and Purdue could become a tough Sweet 16 matchup.
Of course, the Boilermakers will have to knock off a hot Iowa State team on Saturday in order to advance to next weekend. Same should be said of Kansas, who will face the winner of No. 8 seed Miami (FL) and No. 9 seed Michigan State on Sunday.