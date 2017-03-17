More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
VIDEO: Jawun Evans hits NCAA tournament’s first buzzer-beater to … cover spread?

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

We got another addition to the worst beats in the history of NCAA tournament gambling on Friday.

To give you an idea of why gambling on sports is the worst thing in the entire world — or the greatest thing ever, depending on who you were on — taken Jawun Evans’ final shot here in today’s Oklahoma State-Michigan game.

The line in this game was Michigan (-2.5), which, for those of you that haven’t been corrupted by gambling yet, means that you are better on whether or not you think Michigan will win by more than 2.5 points or not. After two D.J. Wilson free throws put Michigan up by four points, Jawun Evans hit a meaningless three at the buzzer that made the final score 92-91, covering the spread and ruining the afternoon for anyone that bet on Michigan and giving a gift to those that had their money on Oklahoma State:

Evans shot looks an awful lot like one of the most famous bad beats in sports history, when Chris Duhon banked in a 30-foot runner at the buzzer of Duke’s loss to UConn in the 2004 Final Four. The Huskies had erased an eight-point deficit in the final three minutes to take the lead.

Controversial Flagrant 1 foul helps No. 8 seed Arkansas past No. 9 seed Seton Hall

By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

Turnovers and a late Flagrant 1 foul played a huge factor in the end as No. 8 seed Arkansas outlasted No. 9 seed Seton Hall, 77-71, on Friday afternoon during a first-round game in the South Region.

In a back-and-forth game in the final minutes, the Pirates committed two timely turnovers among 15 for the game as the Razorbacks capitalized with baskets off of both of them.

But the story of the game is a controversial Flagrant 1 foul called on Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez with 18 seconds left. With Seton Hall trailing by a point with under 30 seconds left, Rodriguez was attempting to quickly foul Arkansas’ Jaylen Barford to extend the game and send him to the free-throw line. Barford tripped over the foot of Rodriguez and tumbled to the floor as a foul was whistled, but the trip appeared to be incidental contact and not an intentional act by Rodriguez.

Referees went to the monitors and ruled it a Flagrant 1 on Rodriguez as Barford canned both free throws to make it a three-point Arkansas lead with 18 seconds left. After another Seton Hall foul, the Razorbacks split a pair of free throws to score three points on the trip to make it a two-possession game.

Here’s the Flagrant 1 that changed the course of the game.

While Seton Hall has plenty to complain about with regards to this bad call, they also have themselves to blame for turnovers in untimely situations. Khadeen Carrington had back-to-back turnovers that ended up being costly for Seton Hall in the final minute and their offense also sputtered for a long period of time.

Seton Hall had plenty of chances to put away Arkansas but they could never put it out of reach. But the Flagrant 1 call also didn’t even give the Pirates a chance to tie when they deserved at least that much of a chance. This was a one-possession game for over five minutes until that Flagrant 1 possession pushed it to a four-point Arkansas lead.

The Pirates did plenty to squander opportunities down the stretch but Arkansas also deserves credit for a strong game.

Moses Kingsley had a huge day inside for the Razorbacks (26-9) as the senior big man had 23 points and six rebounds while Barford (20 points) had a key steal on Carrington and his go-ahead bucket with under a minute left was a huge play.

Dusty Hannahs also added 14 points for Arkansas while Dustin Thomas finished with 13 points.

Seton Hall (21-12) had a lot of momentum in the second half with an 18-5 run over a four-minute span but they squandered an eight-point lead. Carrington finished with 22 points while big man Angel Delgado added another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Madison Jones scored 11 points for the Pirates while Myles Powell and Rodriguez each added 10 points for the Pirates.

Arkansas advances to face the winner of No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 16 seed Texas Southern on Sunday in the second round.

No. 3 Baylor’s size overwhelms No. 14 New Mexico State

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

It took 20 minutes for Baylor to wake up, but once they did, it was over.

The No. 3 seed Bears got 21 points from Al Freeman and 19 points from Terry Maston, both of whom came off the bench, as they knocked off No. 14 New Mexico State, 91-73, in an East Region first round game in Tulsa on Friday. Mason and Freeman scored 25 of those 40 points in the first half, and the Bears needed every one of them; New Mexico State took a 40-38 lead into the break as Baylor’s all-american center Johnathan Motley finished the first 20 minutes with just four points, one board and two fouls.

In the second half, however, Baylor’s talent took over.

Motley finished with 15 points, nine boards, three assists, two blocks and just those two fouls and Jo Lual-Acuil added 16 points. All told, Baylor’s top three front court players finished with a total of 50 points.

And at the end of the day, that’s what Baylor is going to have to do to be able to make a run in this event. They don’t have great guards and they aren’t a great three-point shooting team, but they are big, they are athletic and they are willing to pound the ball into the paint.

The Bears will advance to the second round of the tournament, where they will get a date with either No. 6 seed SMU or No. 11 seed USC on Sunday.

That game will create a quite interesting story line for Baylor, as head coach Scott Drew has had his named linked with a number of high-major jobs that are currently open. The Baylor brand is not exactly something that a coach wants to be attached to right now, and if there are good jobs available, it may make sense for Drew to chase them. As much success as Drew has had Baylor, he’s made that job appear to be better than it really is.

No. 7 Michigan outlasts No. 10 Oklahoma State in battle of elite point guards

By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

The battle of elite points guard lived up to the hype as No. 7 seed Michigan and senior Derrick Walton Jr. outlasted No. 10 seed Oklahoma State and sophomore Jawun Evans for a 92-91 win during a first-round game Friday afternoon in the Midwest Region.

Both guards flirted with triple-doubles in this NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis, but it was Walton and the Wolverines who continued their stretch of inspired play after a scare during last week involving the team plane. D.J. Wilson made the game-clinching free throws with 3.7 seconds left for Michigan as Evans buried a three-pointer as time expired to make it the one-point difference.

Michigan (25-11) was led by Walton as he finished with 26 points, 11 assists and five rebounds as the Wolverines shot a blistering 55 percent (16-for-29) from three-point range. At one point in the second half, the Wolverines were 11-for-15 in the half from three-point range as their ability to hit the long ball changed the game.

Continuing to look like one of the elite floor leaders in college basketball, Walton was once again matched against a very good counterpart and outplayed that player while getting his team the win. During Michigan’s recent six-game winning streak, Walton is averaging 21 points, 8.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game as he’s now become one of the tournament’s dangerous players.

Wilson added 19 points for the Wolverines while Zak Irvin and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each had 16 points to help form a balanced Michigan attack.

Oklahoma State (20-13) had a solid game from Evans as he totaled 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Although Evans was close to a triple-double he was only 10-for-26 from the field as he had a tough time getting some shots to fall around the rim. Jeffrey Carroll added 19 points while senior guard Phil Forte III added 12 points in his final college game. Davon Dillard also added 12 points for the Cowboys while Leyton Hammonds added 10 points.

Although Oklahoma State’s offense was once again good enough to keep them in this one, their perimeter defense allowed Michigan a number of easy different looks as the Cowboys lost another close game to a good team with a good offense.

Michigan moves on to face the winner of No. 2 seed Louisville and No. 15 seed Jacksonville State in the second round of the Midwest Region on Sunday. They’ve won eight of their last night games overall, including last week’s Big Ten Tournament title.

If Walton continues to play at an elite level and the Wolverines continue to stay motivated then they are going to be a dangerous team if Louisville advances. That could be one of the better second-round matchups in the tournament as Walton will go against some more high-quality guards in Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider for the Cardinals.

UCLA’s Steve Alford focused on team, not Indiana job opening

Associated PressMar 17, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

UCLA coach Steve Alford says he’s focused on the NCAA Tournament, not the job opening at his alma mater Indiana.

Alford played four seasons in Bloomington and led the Hoosiers to the 1987 NCAA title under coach Bobby Knight. His name was among the first to come up when Indiana coach Tom Crean was fired on Thursday.

“That was 30 years ago,” Alford said at a news conference before his third-seeded Bruins face No. 14 seed Kent State on Friday night. “I was part of that. I stood on stage with a great group of guys and won a national championship. It’s my home state. I played there. So obviously, all that comes up.”

He’s coached at Southwest Missouri State, Iowa and New Mexico before joining UCLA in 2013.

“I love UCLA. I love Los Angeles,” he said. “You’re talking about arguably the greatest `brand’ anywhere on the planet, and we got things going at a very high level now and we’re very excited about it.”

Cincinnati steakhouse offers $1 million in steaks to students if NKU upsets Kentucky

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby is taking a high-steaks gamble on No. 15 Northern Kentucky in today’s game against No. 2 seed Kentucky.

He has promised every undergrad — all 15,000 of them — if the Norse knock off the Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA tournament today. It’s the first year where NKU is eligible for the NCAA tournament, and they qualified with the automatic bid in the Horizon League.

“Yes, this could get very expensive,” Ruby admitted to WLWT. “But it’s important to me to show support to our hometown organizations. NKU is a real asset to the community as they continue to produce extraordinary talented leaders for our region and beyond.”

Ruby’s steakhouse is less than eight miles from the campus, and the cheapest item on the menu is a $42 8 oz. filet mignon. This could end up costing him $1 million if the Norse pick up the win.

I hope all the free publicity he’s getting for his offer will be worth it.