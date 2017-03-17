Top-seed Kansas cruises past No. 16 UC Davis

Kansas, the top seed in the Midwest Region, made quick work of UC Davis, knocking out the first-time NCAA Tournament participants with a 100-62 first round victory on Friday night in Tulsa.
Frank Mason III led all scorers with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Josh Jackson had 17 points and seven rebounds in his NCAA Tournament debut. Devonte Graham (16 points), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (16 points) and Laden Lucas (13 points, 11 rebounds) rounded out a KU starting five that all registered double figure scoring games.
It was a rare occurrence on Friday night in Tulsa, with Kansas hold the advantage on the frontline. The Jayhakws out rebounded the Aggies 45-27. That’s not all that surprising when you consider UC Davis plays typically a small lineup with Chima Moneke at the four. The big disparity was Kansas’ ability to turn the Aggies over, resulting in 25 points coming off miscues. The increased aggressive on the defensive side led to a 29-7 run to close out the first half.
There really isn’t much more from this game. The lack of front court depth didn’t rear its head in this one, but has a chance to later, especially in this part of the bracket. Caleb Swanigan, Isaac Haas and Purdue could become a tough Sweet 16 matchup.
Of course, the Boilermakers will have to knock off a hot Iowa State team on Saturday in order to advance to next weekend. Same should be said of Kansas, who will face the winner of No. 8 seed Miami (FL) and No. 9 seed Michigan State on Sunday.
Duke, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, breezed past No. 15 Troy, 87-65, on Friday night in the first round from Greenville, South Carolina.
How do you know everything was coming up Duke? Freshman forward Javin DeLaurier, who hadn’t appeared in the previous 15 games and had scored since December 10, lost the handle on a fastbreak, yet still got it to fall through the net.
Some sites had Duke as a 20-point favorite. This broken play turned bucket may have won some people a few bucks.
Josh Jackson’s NCAA Tournament debut has been an impressive one.
The freshman, who is projected to be an early pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, had 11 points and four rebounds at half with the Jayhawks cruising 50-28 after the first half.
In the first few minutes of the second half, Jackson added to his higlights with a tip-slam dunk thrown down with relative ease.
Dayton forward Kendall Pollard gave the Flyers a brief lead in a battle with Wichita State with this dunk.
There hasn’t been a ton of offense in this game, but man, the highlights have been good:
LaVar can’t help himself.
If you put a microphone or a tape recorder in front of his face he’s going to make some extreme proclamations. The latest occurrence of the elder Ball going off the deep end happened during an interview with Time Magazine. In the piece, Ball is quoted as saying the following:
“To me Zo is the best player in the world,” LaVar says. Yes, even better than all-stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. “I don’t know if he can beat them one on one,” Ball says, conceding the NBA stars are stronger than his son, the Pac-12 freshman of the year and an expected top pick in the upcoming NBA draft. “But I know he can beat them 5 on 5.”
LaVar is nothing more than a one-trick pony at this point. We put him on television or radio, he makes some hyperbolic statement, we react. Rinse, repeat.
You have to wonder if he even believes what he’s saying at this point. Perhaps, he knows that another outrageous statement will result in another television interview or photo spread with his Big Baller Brand logo smeared all over it.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament’s first round went down on Friday afternoon when No. 11 seed USC, a First Four team, knocked off No. 6 seed SMU as the Trojans only led for 50 seconds of that game. Elijah Stewart knocked in the game-winning three-pointer as the Trojans once again came back from a double-digit deficit to win.
Following in USC’s footsteps was No. 11 seed Rhode Island out of the Midwest Region as they defeated No. 6 seed Creighton. A popular first-round upset pick, the Rams proved those people right by getting five players to finish in double-figures as Jeff Dowtin led the way with 23 points.
Friday’s action got off to a positive start once again as No. 7 seed Michigan took down No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in the Midwest Region as the matchup of point guards Derrick Walton Jr. vs. Jawun Evans didn’t disappoint. Both elite floor leaders flirted with triple-doubles as Michigan and Walton continue to look like a dangerous team in this tournament. I have more on Walton’s ridiculous recent stretch here.
Late turnovers and a controversial Flagrant 1 call helped lead No. 8 seed Arkansas over No. 9 seed Seton Hall in the South Region. The Razorbacks took advantage of two untimely Pirate turnovers and a Flagrant 1 call on Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez with 18 seconds left to get by with a win.
FRIDAY’S BEST
Elijah Stewart, USC — The junior guard is your hero for the Trojans as he knocked down the game-winning three-pointer with 36 seconds left. After going scoreless in 31 minutes during USC’s win over Providence in the First Four, Stewart responded with a team-high 22 points as he was a huge factor going 6-for-13 from three-point range.
Derrick Walton Jr. vs. Jawun Evans — This one got the day going as Michigan and Oklahoma State had a one-point game that went into the 90s. Walton and the Wolverines won as the senior finished with 26 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Evans did plenty of damage of his own as he ended up with 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds while also becoming a hero for some with his buzzer-beating three.
WHO GOT UPSET?
THE REST OF FRIDAY’S ACTION
- It didn’t take long before No. 1 seed North Carolina ran away from No. 16 seed Texas Southern for a double-digit win. Justin Jackson knocked down five three-pointers to finish with 21 points.
- No. 2 seed Louisville had an off-day from Donovan Mitchell but had a balanced effort in a double-digit win over No. 15 Jacksonville State in the Midwest Region. Mangok Mathiang led the Cardinals with 18 points.
- For a little while it looked like No. 3 seed Baylor might have difficulty with another double-digit seed but they pulled away from No. 14 seed New Mexico State in the East Region. Al Freeman paced the Bears with 21 points while Johnathan Motley had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
- Easy win for No. 3 seed Oregon in the Midwest Region as they scored 55 points in the first half to run past No. 14 seed Iona. Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey had 24 points for the Ducks while Jordan Bell had 17 points and 10 rebounds.