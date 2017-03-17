More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Slow start turns into blowout win for No. 9 Michigan State

By Terrence PayneMar 17, 2017, 11:44 PM EDT

If you used last season’s upset loss to Middle Tennessee State as reason to bet against Tom Izzo in March this time around, he made you regret it on Friday night.

Trailing by as many as a dozen in the first half, the No. 8 seeded Spartans rallied to end enter halftime on a 30-8 run en route to a 78-58 win over No. 8 seed Miami in the first round of the Midwest Region in Tulsa.

After a shaky start, which may have been expected given the youth on the Michigan State roster, the baby Spartans settled in. The comeback charge was led freshmen Nick Ward (19 points, seven rebounds), Miles Bridges (17 points, nine rebounds), Joshua Langford (13 points) and Cassius Winston (seven points, five assists to zero turnovers).

Ja’Quan Newton had a team-high 16 points, followed by Davon Reed’s dozen.

Ward was unquestionably the star of the night, converting on his first eight field goal attempts. He didn’t miss an attempt until five minutes remaining in regulation. At that point the game was all but decided.

As a team, the Spartans shot 73 percent on two-point shots, with 40 of their 78 points coming in the paint. They advance to play top-seeded Kansas on Sunday evening. It’s been well-documented that the Jayhawks have a thin frontline. It’s a concern that could stand in KU’s way from cutting down the nets in Phoenix. Size wasn’t a problem in a first-round blowout win earlier in the evening over a small UC Davis lineup, but wouldn’t statistics like that concern you if you were a Jayhawk? The Spartans pitched a tent and camped inside a Miami defense, which just happened to rank top-20 in defensive efficiency, for the majority of the night.

The Tom Izzo March Redemption Tour will attempt to see another weekend when Sparty takes on No. 1 Kansas on Sunday evening.

No. 3 UCLA beats No. 14 Kent State, but defensive issues arise once again

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 12:33 AM EDT

T.J. Leaf scored 23 points to lead five players in double-figures as No. 3 UCLA picked up an impressive-looking win over No. 14 Kent State on Friday evening, 97-80.

Thomas Welsh went for 16 points and Aaron Holiday added 15 points and 10 assists for the Bruins, but the win wasn’t quite as promising as the final score might indicate.

The Bruins jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game and were never truly threatened by the Golden Flashes, but the Bruins were also far from convincing in their win. The issue with this team all season long has been their defense — they have a habit of only playing when they decide that they want to play — and that reared its ugly head again on Friday. Kent State more or less got whatever they wanted for the final 10 minutes of the first half and the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The Golden Flashes cut UCLA’s lead to eight points at the half, and they trimmed that lead to just five points midway through the second half, as the Bruins watch Jaylin Walker go at Bryce Alford and Jimmy Hall go to work in the paint. As a team, they gave up 15 offensive rebounds.

With a path to the Final Four that is going to include 30-5 Cincinnati, the Wichita State-Kentucky winner and, in all likelihood, a game against North Carolina, that kind of an effort on the defensive end of the floor simply is not going to cut it.

So here’s the question, which is the same question we’ve asked all year long with this group: Will UCLA be able to turn that defense up a notch in the games where they can’t simply rely on being able to put up 97 points and coast to a win? It worked at Kentucky, at Arizona and at home against Oregon. It didn’t work against Arizona in Pauley or the Pac-12 tournament, and it didn’t work at Oregon.

Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

By Terrence PayneMar 18, 2017, 12:27 AM EDT

Second Round Games – Sunday, March 19

12:10 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson)

5:15 p.m., CBS, Tulsa
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan St. (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

6:10 p.m., TNT, Greenville
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Arkansas (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

7:10 p.m.,TBS, Sacramento
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)

truTV, Tulsa
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 11 USC (Harlan, Miller, Bonner, Jacobson)

TNT, Greenville
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 South Carolina (Anderson, Webber, Johnson)

TBS, Sacramento II
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Cincinnati (Dedes, Smith, Elmore, Gold-Onwude)

No. 7 South Carolina gets first tournament win since 1973

By Terrence PayneMar 18, 2017, 12:14 AM EDT

Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier combined for 50 points, as the No. 7 seed South Carolina pulled away from No. 10 seed Marquette in the second half for a 96-76 victory on Friday night in the first round of the East Region. This was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1973.

The Golden Eagles had a narrow 40-39 lead at halftime thanks in large part to 8-of-16 shooting from three. In matchup between a potent offense and a gritty, hard-nosed defense, the latter prevailed. The Gamecocks limited Marquette to 25 percent shooting in the second half.

Marquette’s second-half offensive woes were only compounded by its defense’s inability to find answers to stopping Thornwell (29 points) and Dozier (21). South Carolina isn’t some offensive juggernaut. The Gamecocks only put up 90 points three times this season. For perspective, the first two were against South Carolina State and a non-Division I opponent.

While South Carolina is unlikely to post 90 points on Duke in the second-round matchup on Sunday evening, its defense could pose problems against the Blue Devils.

Not only is it a physical brand of basketball played by a bunch of tough, experienced defenders, it’ll be in front of a crowd only an half and a half from the university’s campus.

South Carolina waited 44 years for another NCAA Tournament victory. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Gamecocks won’t have to wait 48 hours for their next postseason win.

WATCH: Miles Bridges split the defense for putback dunk

By Terrence PayneMar 17, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

Michigan State used a 30-8 run to turn a double-digit deficit into a commanding lead. In the second half, Miles Bridges maintained the intensity, slamming this putback dunk in between a pair of Miami defenders

Cincinnati beats Kansas State to become only No. 6 seed to advance

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT

Troy Caupain stepped up when his needed it.

Cincinnati’s star point guard has a disappointing senior season, but he played his best game of the year in the biggest moment, going for 23 points and seven boards as the No. 6-seeded Bearcats easily handled No. 11 Kansas State, 75-61, in their first round game on Friday evening.

Cincinnati jumped out to a 13-point lead early in the first half and led by as many as 17 points down the stretch. The Bearcats did catch a break in the first half, as Wesley Iwundu picked up three early fouls, which played a role in Cincinnati’s ability to pull away in the first half. Known as one of the best defensive teams in the country, the Bearcats actually show 62 percent from the floor Friday.

The Bearcats actually became the first No. 6 seed to win their opening round game this season; Creighton, Maryland and AAC rival SMU all lost in the first round this week. With the win, they will advance to take on, in all likelihood, No. 3 UCLA, as long as they don’t lose to No. 14 Kent State on Friday evening.