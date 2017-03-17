More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

No. 3 Florida State avoids upset from No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

By Terrence PayneMar 17, 2017, 12:24 AM EDT

Florida State, the No. 3 seed in the West Region, was on upset alert on several occasions and even left the door open for a last-minute comeback, but in the end the Seminoles took down No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast, 86-80, on Thursday night in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Dwayne Bacon went for a game-high 25 points followed by Jonathan Issac’s 17. Brandon Goodwin had a game-high 28 points in a losing effort.

A fun game from the start — in front an expected big crowd in Orlando — with both teams jumping out to first-half runs, as well as Dwayne Bacon and Rayjon Tucker throwing down emphatic slams.

The Seminoles surrendered the lead late in the half following a 10-0 run from the Eagles but recaptured it just before halftime, up 40-36 at the break. Dunk City made several mini runs in the second half, but could never wrestle back the lead. Part of that is due to Florida State’s size and length finally taking its toll on them. Florida State help 46-26 advantage on the glass, and even though that didn’t result in many second-chance points, dominance in that department kept the Eagles to one shot almost every trip down the floor.

It also didn’t help that Demetris Morant, the Atlantic Sun Defensive Player of the Year, rolled his ankle early in the first half and did not return. The 6-foot-9 Morant had five points and five boards in 18 minutes of action and was doing a solid job against Florida State’s frontline.

The Seminoles advance to face No. 11 seed Xavier, who knocked off No. 6 seed Maryland earlier in the evening. The Musketeers are playing much better as of late, mainly because of the stellar second half performances from Trevon Bluiett. Florida State will once again have the size advantage, but Sean O’Mara had a promising outing on Thursday, scoring a career-high 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds off the bench.

Florida Gulf Coast ends the season 26-8. The program will now endure an offseason where its head coach of four seasons, Joe Dooley, will likely be linked to several coaching vacancies.

NCAA Tournament: Previewing Thursday’s bracket action; picks, predictions, betting lines and channels

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 1:43 AM EDT

GAMES OF THE DAY

No. 7 Michigan (-2) vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State, 12:15 p.m., CBS: I have a feeling that this is going to end up being the best game of the afternoon, and I don’t know if it will be all that close. Both the Wolverines and the Cowboys have a star point guard – Derrick Walton vs. Jawun Evans — and both teams love to put up points while seeming morally averse to playing any kind of defense. Great guard play + elite offenses + bad defenses = aesthetically-pleasing basketball.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State (+2)

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State (-6), 7:10 p.m., CBS: This is a fascinating matchup, not only because of what Wichita State went through with the Selection Committee — they were vastly underseeded — and not only because that negligence from the committee means that a No. 7 seed is a six-point underdog in the first round, but because of Indiana. Both Gregg Marshall and Archie Miller are elite coaches outside the college basketball power structure, and both would be in the mix to get the Indiana job with Tom Crean gone. Winner moves to Bloomington?

PREDICTION: Wichita State (-6)

No. 6 SMU (-6.5) vs. No. 11 USC, 3:10 p.m., truTV: There are two things about this game that make it really interesting: This is rematch of a game played earlier this season where UCLA won, a game that very likely got USC into the NCAA tournament, but perhaps more interesting is the fact that this is the first game that SMU, one of the trendy sleeper picks in this year’s bracket, will play in front of the nation.

PREDICTION: SMU (-6.5)

No. 8 Miami (-2) vs. No. 9 Michigan State, 9:20 p.m., TNT: This is another matchup that should be all kinds of fun, as the floor will be stocked with high-end athletic talent. Miami’s perimeter players are far better than you think, but I don’t know if any on Miami will be an answer to Miles Bridges when he gets going.

PREDICTION: Michigan State (+2)

UPSETS BREWING

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m., TBS: This is one of my two favorite upset picks of the first round. (Middle Tennessee State was the other.) Rhode Island is a really talented team that has been battling injuries but it finally getting healthy at the right time. Creighton is slightly overseeded because they got credit for things that they did before Mo Watson was injured.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island (even)

No. 6 Cincinnati (-3.5) vs. No. 11 Kansas State, 7:27 p.m., truTV: I actually think that Bruce Weber’s club matches up pretty well with Cincinnati, although I fully expect Mick Cronin to have his boys ready to play. Jacob Evans vs. Wesley Iwundu will decide this.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati (-3.5)

No. 7 South Carolina (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Marquette, 9:50 p.m., TBS: This is a fascinating clash of styles. South Carolina is one of the nation’s elite defenses but is physically incapable of scoring at times. Marquette is lethal offensively and couldn’t guard a streetlight.

PREDICTION: Marquette (+1.5)

BLUE BLOODS IN ACTION 

On Thursday, both Gonzaga and Villanova, as No. 1 seeds, were pushed in the first half before pulling away in sloppy games in the second half. On Friday, the tournament’s five blue-bloods — plus Louisville! — all square against teams seeded 14 or lower. Do any of them have a shot?

  • No. 1 North Carolina (-27) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 4:00 p.m., TNT: No. 1 seeds have struggled twice in this tournament. I don’t think UNC will. PREDICTION: UNC (-27)
  • No. 2 Duke (-20) vs. No. 15 Troy, 7:20 p.m., TBS: Duke landed three come-from-behind wins last week in the ACC tournament. Hopefully they won’t fall behind by 15 in this one. PREDICTION: Troy (+20)
  • No. 3 UCLA (-18.5) vs. No. 14 Kent State, 9:57 p.m., truTV: Which UCLA shows up here? The only that can put up 120 points on anyone, or the one that doesn’t want to play any defense? PREDICTION: UCLA (-18.5)
  • No. 2 Kentucky (-20) vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky, 9:40 p.m., CBS: I actually think NKU makes this into a slugfest, and I think they give Malik Monk some trouble. Kentucky wins, but NKU cover. PREDICTION: Northern Kentucky (+20)
  • No. 1 Kansas (-23.5) vs. No. 16 UC Davis, 6:50 p.m., TNT: It feels like the bigger story here is everything that is going on with Josh Jackson, whose name popped up in another legal incident on Thursday.
  • No. 2 Louisville (-19.5)vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State, 2:45 p.m., CBS: Ray Harper has had a ton of tournament success in his career. That run ends today. PREDICTION: Louisville (-19.5)

HOPEFULLY, IT’S CLOSE LATE

  • No. 3 Baylor (-12.5) vs. No. 14 New Mexico State, 12:40 p.m., truTV: New Mexico State is one of the best mid-major programs that you haven’t paid attention to. The Aggies went 28-5 this season. I don’t, however, think they have an answer for Johnathan Motley. PREDICTION: Baylor (-12.5)
  • No. 8 Arkansas (-1) vs. No. 9 Seton Hall, 1:30 p.m., TNT: This game should give us some fireworks as well, as Arkansas loves to press and run in transition while Seton Hall is loaded with athletes who are tough and play hard. It may not be pretty, but it will be exciting. PREDICTION: Seton Hall (+1)
  • No. 3 Oregon (-15) vs. No. 14 Iona, 2:00 p.m., TBS: We’re still waiting to see how Oregon is going to adjust to playing without Chris Boucher, and 15 points is a lot of points to cover for a team that may be trying to figure themselves out. PREDICTION: Iona (+15)

Saturday’s NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

By Terrence PayneMar 17, 2017, 1:07 AM EDT

 

Second Round Games – Saturday, March 18

12:10 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarke, Allie LaForce)

2:45 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
Villanova vs. Wisconsin (Lundquist, Spanarkel, LaForce)

5:15 p.m., CBS, Salt Lake City
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Northwestern (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)

6:10 p.m., TNT, Orlando
No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 11 Xavier (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

7:10 p.m., TBS, Milwaukee
No. 4 Butler vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee St. (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)

7:45 p.m., CBS, Salt Lake City
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 10 Saint Mary’s (Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl)

8:45 p.m., TNT, Orlando II
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 5 Virginia (Eagle, Lavin, Washburn)

9:40 p.m., TBS, Milwaukee
No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 4 Iowa State (Blackburn, Gminski, Antonelli, Byington)

No. 2 Arizona passes first test, knocks off No. 15 North Dakota

By Terrence PayneMar 17, 2017, 12:53 AM EDT

It wasn’t easy, but No. 2 Arizona finally put No. 15 North Dakota away, advancing to the second round with a — — victory on Thursday night

It took Arizona more than midway through the first half to take a double-digit lead. North Dakota rallied in the second half, cutting a 15-point deficit in half with a 13-5 run. The Wildcats ended the upset bid 12 unanswered points.

All five starters for Arizona finished in double figures. Lauri Markkanen and Rawle Alkins with 20. Markkanen, the 43 percent 3-point shooter, took only one shot from beyond the arc, as the Wildcats used his size advantage on the smaller Fighting Hawks frontline. Quinton Hooker, in his final game of his college career, had 25 points and four assists (one turnover).

It wasn’t all that pretty, but Arizona passed its first test in its journey to return home for Sean Miller’s first Final Four. But it’s only going to be more difficult from here.

Saint Mary’s awaits in the second round on Saturday. The Gaels’ efficient offense had a few hiccups along the way, but for the most part, got the better of VCU’s Havoc defense earlier in the day. This should go down as a fascinating matchup. For starters, they both play at similar paces and are balanced on both ends of the floor. If you’re into analytics, you might find it interesting that kenpom rates the Gaels five spots ahead of the Wildcats.

Saint Mary’s and Arizona tip on Saturday evening.

No. 5 seed Iowa State advances past No. 12 Nevada

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 12:53 AM EDT

Monte’ Morris finished with 19 points, eight assists and eight boards to lead five players in double figures as No. 5 Iowa State avoided an upset at the hands of No. 12 Nevada, 84-73.

The Cyclones jumped out to a big lead in the first half before the Wolf Pack made their push. They cut a 15-point lead to four at one point in the second half, but Nevada was never able to get closer than that.

The concern in this game for Iowa State was whether or not that Nevada front court would be able to dominate the Cyclones on the interior, and, frankly, that did happen to a point. Cameron Oliver, who is a borderline first round pick, finished with 22 points while Jordan Caroline added 20. But Marcus Marshall, the team’s leading scorer, was just 5-for-16 from the floor with five of Nevada’s seven turnovers, and that ended up being Nevada’s undoing. Too many empty possessions for a team that simply couldn’t stop Iowa State. The Cyclones shot 8-for-19 from three and better than 55 percent from the floor.

For Nevada, the intrigue isn’t this season. It’s next season. On paper, the Wolf Pack look like they should be loaded, but there’s a very real chance that both head coach Eric Musselman and star center Oliver will be gone next year, Oliver to the pros and Musselman to one of the high-major openings on the west coast. If they both come back, which doesn’t seem likely, Nevada may be a top 25 team next season, and a program of that caliber is exactly what the Mountain West, which has been a one-bid league that’s gone winless in the tournament the last two years, desperately needs.

Iowa State will advance to take on No. 4 seed Purdue on Saturday. The Boilermakers knocked off No. 13 seed Vermont this afternoon.

Bronson Koenig’s 28 points leads No. 8 Wisconsin past No. 9 Virginia Tech

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT

Bronson Koenig scored 28 points and hit eight threes to pace No. 8 Wisconsin as the Badgers pulled away from No. 9 Virginia Tech late, winning 84-74.

The Badgers got a combined 26 points and 18 boards from Nigel Hayes and Ethan Happ, but it was Koenig who was the star on Thursday evening.

Koenig has developed quite a reputation for hitting clutch three-pointers throughout his career, the most memorable of which was a buzzer-beating three to send Wisconsin to the Sweet 16 last season, and that didn’t change on Thursday night. Koenig buried a pair of critical triples, the first of which came with eight minutes left and the second, his final three of the night, coming with five minutes left. Both answered a surge by the Hokies to get the game to within a single point. Virginia Tech never did take the lead in the second half.

Zach LeDay played great for Virginia Tech, going for 23 points off the bench, but the Hokies were limited as Seth Allen, the team’s second-leading scorer, was battling a toe injury that limited his effectiveness. He finished with just 10 points, going 3-for-10 from the floor and never really making all that much of an impact.

The win sets Wisconsin up for a second round date with No. 1 seed Villanova, a game that some believe Wisconsin actually has a chance to win. The Badgers have plenty of size up front, and as good as Villanova has been this season, they just don’t have that kind of size on the interior.

Villanova knocked off Mount St. Mary’s earlier on Tuesday evening.