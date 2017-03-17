More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

No. 11 Rhode Island ends No. 6 Creighton’s once-promising season in anonymity

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

Rhode Island got into the NCAA tournament after storming through the Atlantic 10 tournament, and the run of form hasn’t ended yet.

The No. 11 seed Rams blew out No. 6 seed Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, getting 23 points from Jeff Dowtin to lead five players in double-figures in an 84-72 win.

It’s the first NCAA tournament win for Rhode Island since 1998, and it came in their first tournament appearance since 1999, when Lamar Odom was still Kingston. The Rams will advance to take on No. 3 seed Oregon, but it’s fair to wonder if this result was an upset in seed only. The Rams ended up being favored by the time this game tipped off, but more to the point, Creighton is simply not the same team that they were when the season started.

I’m not exactly breaking any news here when I say that Creighton’s season was a massive disappointment. They entered the season as a potential top 20 team, they entered Big East play as a top ten team and midway through the season, they looked like a real contender for the Big East title with a National Player of the Year candidate on the roster.

Then Mo Watson tore his ACL, and a month later was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He’s facing a long, long time in prison, and trust me when I say that I realize everything that alleged victim is dealing with makes what Creighton’s going through seem like a 90-minute deep tissue massage.

The point here isn’t to diminish what happened to her or what Watson was alleged to have done.

But that doesn’t change the fact that a year that started out with such promise for a program that doesn’t experience this kind of success often ended with the Bluejays quietly bowing out of the NCAA tournament in a 15-point first round loss that no one paid attention to as they made the trek from their St. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour to wherever it is that they were going to spend their evening downing Guinness and Jamesons.

With the season over, Creighton fans are left to wonder ‘What if?’ while the rest of America didn’t even notice it came to an end.

LaVar Ball goes off the deep end, says Lonzo Ball is better than LeBron James

By Terrence PayneMar 17, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT

LaVar can’t help himself.

If you put a microphone or a tape recorder in front of his face he’s going to make some extreme proclamations. The latest occurrence of the elder Ball going off the deep end happened during an interview with Time Magazine. In the piece, Ball is quoted as saying the following:

“To me Zo is the best player in the world,” LaVar says. Yes, even better than all-stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. “I don’t know if he can beat them one on one,” Ball says, conceding the NBA stars are stronger than his son, the Pac-12 freshman of the year and an expected top pick in the upcoming NBA draft. “But I know he can beat them 5 on 5.”

LaVar is nothing more than a one-trick pony at this point. We put him on television or radio, he makes some hyperbolic statement, we react. Rinse, repeat.

You have to wonder if he even believes what he’s saying at this point. Perhaps, he knows that another outrageous statement will result in another television interview or photo spread with his Big Baller Brand logo smeared all over it.

NCAA Tournament Friday Recap: USC, Rhode Island score upsets in early games

(Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament’s first round went down on Friday afternoon when No. 11 seed USC, a First Four team, knocked off No. 6 seed SMU as the Trojans only led for 50 seconds of that game. Elijah Stewart knocked in the game-winning three-pointer as the Trojans once again came back from a double-digit deficit to win.

Following in USC’s footsteps was No. 11 seed Rhode Island out of the Midwest Region as they defeated No. 6 seed Creighton. A popular first-round upset pick, the Rams proved those people right by getting five players to finish in double-figures as Jeff Dowtin led the way with 23 points.

Friday’s action got off to a positive start once again as No. 7 seed Michigan took down No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in the Midwest Region as the matchup of point guards Derrick Walton Jr. vs. Jawun Evans didn’t disappoint. Both elite floor leaders flirted with triple-doubles as Michigan and Walton continue to look like a dangerous team in this tournament. I have more on Walton’s ridiculous recent stretch here.

Late turnovers and a controversial Flagrant 1 call helped lead No. 8 seed Arkansas over No. 9 seed Seton Hall in the South Region. The Razorbacks took advantage of two untimely Pirate turnovers and a Flagrant 1 call on Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez with 18 seconds left to get by with a win.

FRIDAY’S BEST

Elijah Stewart, USC — The junior guard is your hero for the Trojans as he knocked down the game-winning three-pointer with 36 seconds left. After going scoreless in 31 minutes during USC’s win over Providence in the First Four, Stewart responded with a team-high 22 points as he was a huge factor going 6-for-13 from three-point range.

Derrick Walton Jr. vs. Jawun Evans — This one got the day going as Michigan and Oklahoma State had a one-point game that went into the 90s. Walton and the Wolverines won as the senior finished with 26 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Evans did plenty of damage of his own as he ended up with 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds while also becoming a hero for some with his buzzer-beating three.

WHO GOT UPSET?

  • A First Four team moves on to the Round of 32 again as No. 11 USC shocked No. 6 SMU in the East Region.
  • Shortly after USC won, another double-digit advanced as No. 11 Rhode Island beat No. 6 Creighton in the Midwest Region.

THE REST OF FRIDAY’S ACTION

  • It didn’t take long before No. 1 seed North Carolina ran away from No. 16 seed Texas Southern for a double-digit win. Justin Jackson knocked down five three-pointers to finish with 21 points.
  • No. 2 seed Louisville had an off-day from Donovan Mitchell but had a balanced effort in a double-digit win over No. 15 Jacksonville State in the Midwest Region. Mangok Mathiang led the Cardinals with 18 points.
  • For a little while it looked like No. 3 seed Baylor might have difficulty with another double-digit seed but they pulled away from No. 14 seed New Mexico State in the East Region. Al Freeman paced the Bears with 21 points while Johnathan Motley had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Easy win for No. 3 seed Oregon in the Midwest Region as they scored 55 points in the first half to run past No. 14 seed Iona. Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey had 24 points for the Ducks while Jordan Bell had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 1 seed North Carolina routs No. 16 seed Texas Southern in South Region

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

North Carolina made quick work of No. 16 seed Texas Southern on Friday afternoon as the No. 1 seed Tar Heels scored a 103-64 win in the first round in the South Region.

Junior Justin Jackson started off the NCAA Tournament with a strong outing as he knocked down five three-pointers to lead the Tar Heels (28-7) with 21 points.

Things were looking great for North Carolina until point guard Joel Berry II landed awkwardly on his right ankle and exited the game during the first half. Berry returned for the second half and played a few minutes while looking like he could move around alright. Monitoring the status of Berry’s ankle will be important for North Carolina’s NCAA Tournament hopes. Thankfully, Berry turned his left ankle when he missed time earlier this season, so it isn’t the same ankle as before.

Senior Nate Britt stepped up in Berry’s absence as he finished with 10 points and five assists off the bench.

North Carolina was also able to overwhelm Texas Southern on the interior as Isaiah Hicks (17 points), Kennedy Meeks (13 points), Tony Bradley (12 points) and Luke Maye (10 points) all finished in double-figures.

Texas Southern (23-12) was led by Kevin Scott with 19 points while freshman guard Damontrae Jefferson had 13 points.

North Carolina advances to face No. 8 seed Arkansas in the second round of the South Region on Sunday as they’ll face off in Greenville, South Carolina. Arkansas scored a solid win over No. 9 seed Seton Hall on Friday but they will be heavy underdogs against the Tar Heels.

Elijah Stewart three gives No. 11 USC a win over No. 6 SMU

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

No. 11 USC led for a grand total of 50 seconds against No. 6 SMU on Friday afternoon, but boy, were those 50 seconds important.

For the second straight game, the Trojans erased a double-digit deficit to advance in the NCAA tournament, erasing SMU’s 12-point first half lead and, eventually, getting to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 66-65 win.

Bennie Boatwright gave USC their first lead of the game with 1:47 left, but just 14 seconds later, SMU responded with a three from Shake Milton to take the lead back. Elijah Stewart capped off USC’s come back with 36 seconds left on the clock, burying a three from the corner and sending the Mustangs, a team that just about everyone had advancing past No. 3 seed Baylor and into the Sweet 16, home with an upset loss.

In addition to the game-winning shot, Elijah Stewart scored 22 points, leading the way for the Trojans. Chimezie Metu and Boatwright both added 14 points in the win.

With the win, USC advanced to the second round of the tournament after playing in the First Four. Since the First Four was implemented in 2011, there has been at least one team in the second round of the tournament that played in the First Four.

SMU took control early on the back of Semi Ojeleye, who finished with 24 points and 10 boards, but USC switched to a zone in the second half that took the Mustangs totally out of what they wanted to do. It wasn’t the best zone you’ll ever see, but it sure was effective, as the Trojans head SMU to just 27 second half points.

There was some discussion about the final possession of the game for SMU. After USC missed a front-end, SMU very nearly dribbled out the entire and settled for a tough layup that Shake Milton missed. Ojeleye never touched the ball on the final possession. In hindsight, I’m sure that the SMU coaching staff wishes they used one of their three timeouts, but I’m not sure that they would have gotten a markedly better shot even with the chance to draw something up.

They got their second-best player attacking the rim, nearly finishing and potentially drawing a foul. That’s more or less what you want in that situation:

N.C. State to hire Kevin Keatts

Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

N.C. State has agreed to a deal with UNC Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts to replace Mark Gottfried as the Wolfpack head coach, sources confirmed to NBC Sports.

Keatts, a former assistant with Louisville, as spent the past three seasons at UNCW, going 72-28 in those three seasons and winning at least a share of the CAA title all three years. Keatts reached two NCAA tournament, losing first round games by single-digits both years.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

This is an excellent hire by the Wolfpack, as Keatts was arguably the hottest mid-major name on the market. He’s an excellent recruiter and has proven himself as an in-game tactician, but he also can develop talent and work boosters. He should be able to find some success in Raleigh.

That said, the job that he takes over is never going to be easy. He’s at the third-best program in his neighborhood and may not be at a top half of the ACC job, but he’ll be coaching a program whose fan-base believes that they should be competing for conference titles and Final Fours the way that North Carolina and Duke are. There are expectations there, and those expectations aren’t going to be easy to fulfill.

That said, Wolfpack fans are never going to have to worry about whether or not their team will play hard, which was an issue for that program the last two years. I’m not ready to predict that Keatts will get N.C. State to the point that they are winning ACC titles — that conference is loaded — but getting that program back to respectability is the baseline for Keatts.