More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

No. 3 Oregon’s best lineup still intact without Chris Boucher

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

More College Hoops

Elijah Stewart three gives No. 11 USC a win over No. 6 SMU No. 2 seed Louisville runs past No. 15 seed Jacksonville State in Midwest Region POSTERIZED: SMU’s Semi Ojeleye takes liftoff

Playing just their second game without starting center Chris Boucher, No. 3 seed Oregon advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, 93-77, surviving a No. 14 Iona team that proved to be a tougher out than it looked like they would be.

The Ducks will face the winner of No. 6 Creighton and No. 11 Rhode Island on Sunday.

Oregon jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead and were up by as much as 26 points in the second half before the Gaels scrapped back. Dayshonee Much scored 15 points and Jordan Washington shook off an ankle injury to add 20 points as Iona got within 13 points on a couple of different occasions.

But the story of this game was Oregon, their dominance despite playing without Boucher, who tore his ACL during the Pac-12 tournament last week.

The guy that took Boucher’s minutes was Kavell Bigby-Williams, a JuCo transfer and 6-foot-11 native of England that has played 14 minutes in each of the last two games, but the biggest difference between Oregon now and Oregon when they had Boucher available seems to be a shift to small-ball. The lineup that Dana Altman started featured Payton Pritchard, Dylan Ennis and Tyler Dorsey in the back court with Dillon Brooks at the four and Jordan Bell at the five, and considering how effective and efficient the Ducks can be with that group on the floor, losing Boucher doesn’t seem like it is going to be a death blow to their national title hopes.

Bell is a sensational defender and a ridiculous athlete in the front court; he had 17 points and 10 boards Friday and should be able to man the paint for the Ducks as long as he stays out of foul trouble. Oregon doesn’t lose floor-spacing with four guards out there, and there’s an argument to be made that Brooks is at his most effective when he plays as Oregon’s small-ball four.

I would stop short of saying that Oregon is better without Boucher, because his ability to block shots and hit threes is a unique skill set that lets Oregon space the floor without losing rim protection or rebounding. When they have to go to a big lineup, it’s better to have Bell and Boucher on the floor than Bell and Bigby-Williams.

But I also think that Oregon’s best lineup is the lineup that they started tonight.

And with a tournament draw that likely keeps the Ducks from having to face a team that can overpower them in the paint until a potential Final Four matchup with North Carolina, they are in a pretty good spot.

Elijah Stewart three gives No. 11 USC a win over No. 6 SMU

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

More College Hoops

No. 2 seed Louisville runs past No. 15 seed Jacksonville State in Midwest Region POSTERIZED: SMU’s Semi Ojeleye takes liftoff No. 3 Oregon’s best lineup still intact without Chris Boucher

No. 11 USC led for a grand total of 50 seconds against No. 6 SMU on Friday afternoon, but boy, were those 50 seconds important.

For the second straight game, the Trojans erased a double-digit deficit to advance in the NCAA tournament, erasing SMU’s 12-point first half lead and, eventually, getting to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 66-65 win.

Bennie Boatwright gave USC their first lead of the game with 1:47 left, but just 14 seconds later, SMU responded with a three from Shake Milton to take the lead back. Elijah Stewart capped off USC’s come back with 36 seconds left on the clock, burying a three from the corner and sending the Mustangs, a team that just about everyone had advancing past No. 3 seed Baylor and into the Sweet 16, home with an upset loss.

In addition to the game-winning shot, Elijah Stewart scored 22 points, leading the way for the Trojans. Chimezie Metu and Boatwright both added 14 points in the win.

With the win, USC advanced to the second round of the tournament after playing in the First Four. Since the First Four was implemented in 2011, there has been at least one team in the second round of the tournament that played in the First Four.

SMU took control early on the back of Semi Ojeleye, who finished with 24 points and 10 boards, but USC switched to a zone in the second half that took the Mustangs totally out of what they wanted to do. It wasn’t the best zone you’ll ever see, but it sure was effective, as the Trojans head SMU to just 27 second half points.

N.C. State to hire Kevin Keatts

Jim Rogash/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

More College Hoops

Elijah Stewart three gives No. 11 USC a win over No. 6 SMU Grayson Allen has ‘no regrets’ about returning for junior season NCAA Tournament: Previewing Friday’s bracket action; picks, predictions, betting lines and channels

N.C. State has agreed to a deal with UNC Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts to replace Mark Gottfried as the Wolfpack head coach, sources confirmed to NBC Sports.

Keatts, a former assistant with Louisville, as spent the past three seasons at UNCW, going 72-28 in those three seasons and winning at least a share of the CAA title all three years. Keatts reached two NCAA tournament, losing first round games by single-digits both years.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

This is an excellent hire by the Wolfpack, as Keatts was arguably the hottest mid-major name on the market. He’s an excellent recruiter and has proven himself as an in-game tactician, but he also can develop talent and work boosters. He should be able to find some success in Raleigh.

That said, the job that he takes over is never going to be easy. He’s at the third-best program in his neighborhood and may not be at a top half of the ACC job, but he’ll be coaching a program whose fan-base believes that they should be competing for conference titles and Final Fours the way that North Carolina and Duke are. There are expectations there, and those expectations aren’t going to be easy to fulfill.

That said, Wolfpack fans are never going to have to worry about whether or not their team will play hard, which was an issue for that program the last two years. I’m not ready to predict that Keatts will get N.C. State to the point that they are winning ACC titles — that conference is loaded — but getting that program back to respectability is the baseline for Keatts.

No. 2 seed Louisville runs past No. 15 seed Jacksonville State in Midwest Region

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

More College Hoops

Elijah Stewart three gives No. 11 USC a win over No. 6 SMU POSTERIZED: SMU’s Semi Ojeleye takes liftoff No. 3 Oregon’s best lineup still intact without Chris Boucher

Louisville made easy work of its first opponent as the No. 2 seed Cardinals ran past No. 15 seed Jacksonville State, 78-63, in a Friday first-round game in the Midwest Region.

The Cardinals (25-8) were never seriously threatened on Friday but the Gamecocks also didn’t go away very easily.

Mangok Mathiang led Louisville with 18 points while Deng Adel and Quentin Snider both had 16 points each. Raymond Spaulding also finished in double-figures for the Cardinals with 11 points. Even with sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell having an off-night by only going 3-for-15 from the field, Louisville was able to win by double-figures because of their balanced scoring.

Mitchell still finished with a respectable line of nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Jacksonville State (20-15) was led by Norbertas Giga as he finished with 30 points on 5-for-5 three-point shooting. Giga was 11-for-13 from the field, but he didn’t have enough help on the offensive end as Malcolm Drumwright (12 points) and Greg Tucker (11 points) were the only other double-figure scorers.

Louisville advances to face red-hot No. 7 seed Michigan on Sunday in Indianapolis after the Wolverines beat Oklahoma State earlier in the day.. This one should be riveting for a second-round matchup as the Wolverines are one of the hottest teams in the country after winning the Big Ten Tournament. The matchup of guards between Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider against Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin should be a ton of fun to watch.

POSTERIZED: SMU’s Semi Ojeleye takes liftoff

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

SMU’s star forward Semi Ojeleye taught USC a thing or two about why it’s a good idea to box people out, especially when those people happen to be 6-foot-7 athletic marvels that will be first round picks in the NBA Draft:

There is one saving grace for the Trojans: No one jumped, so this poster didn’t end up quite as bad as it could have been.

That’s something, at least.

Controversial Flagrant 1 foul helps No. 8 seed Arkansas past No. 9 seed Seton Hall

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

More College Hoops

Elijah Stewart three gives No. 11 USC a win over No. 6 SMU No. 2 seed Louisville runs past No. 15 seed Jacksonville State in Midwest Region POSTERIZED: SMU’s Semi Ojeleye takes liftoff

Turnovers and a late Flagrant 1 foul played a huge factor in the end as No. 8 seed Arkansas outlasted No. 9 seed Seton Hall, 77-71, on Friday afternoon during a first-round game in the South Region.

In a back-and-forth game in the final minutes, the Pirates committed two timely turnovers among 15 for the game as the Razorbacks capitalized with baskets off of both of them.

But the story of the game is a controversial Flagrant 1 foul called on Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez with 18 seconds left. With Seton Hall trailing by a point with under 30 seconds left, Rodriguez was attempting to quickly foul Arkansas’ Jaylen Barford to extend the game and send him to the free-throw line. Barford tripped over the foot of Rodriguez and tumbled to the floor as a foul was whistled, but the trip appeared to be incidental contact and not an intentional act by Rodriguez.

Referees went to the monitors and ruled it a Flagrant 1 on Rodriguez as Barford canned both free throws to make it a three-point Arkansas lead with 18 seconds left. After another Seton Hall foul, the Razorbacks split a pair of free throws to score three points on the trip to make it a two-possession game.

Here’s the Flagrant 1 that changed the course of the game.

The call on Rodriguez was later clarified during the NCAA Tournament studio show by NCAA National Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officiating J.D. Collins as he explained the reasons the officials would make the Flagrant 1 call.

While Seton Hall has plenty to complain about with regards to this controversial call, they also have themselves to blame for turnovers in untimely situations. Khadeen Carrington had back-to-back turnovers that ended up being costly for Seton Hall in the final minute and their offense also sputtered for a long period of time down the stretch.

Seton Hall had plenty of chances to put away Arkansas but they could never put it out of reach. But the Flagrant 1 call also didn’t even give the Pirates a chance to tie when they deserved at least that much of a chance. This was a one-possession game for over five minutes until that Flagrant 1 possession pushed it to a four-point Arkansas lead.

The Pirates did plenty to squander opportunities down the stretch but Arkansas also deserves credit for a strong game.

Moses Kingsley had a huge day inside for the Razorbacks (26-9) as the senior big man had 23 points and six rebounds while Barford (20 points) had a key steal on Carrington and his go-ahead bucket with under a minute left was a huge play.

Dusty Hannahs also added 14 points for Arkansas while Dustin Thomas finished with 13 points.

Seton Hall (21-12) had a lot of momentum in the second half with an 18-5 run over a four-minute span but they squandered an eight-point lead. Carrington finished with 22 points while big man Angel Delgado added another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Madison Jones scored 11 points for the Pirates while Myles Powell and Rodriguez each added 10 points for the Pirates.

Arkansas advances to face the winner of No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 16 seed Texas Southern on Sunday in the second round.