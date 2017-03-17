More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

NCAA Tournament Friday Recap: USC, Rhode Island score upsets in early games, chalk holds late

By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Saturday's NCAA Tournament games: Channels, streams, picks, predictions and betting lines

The biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament’s first round went down on Friday afternoon when No. 11 seed USC, a First Four team, knocked off No. 6 seed SMU as the Trojans only led for 50 seconds of that game. Elijah Stewart knocked in the game-winning three-pointer as the Trojans once again came back from a double-digit deficit to win.

Following in USC’s footsteps was No. 11 seed Rhode Island out of the Midwest Region as they defeated No. 6 seed Creighton. A popular first-round upset pick, the Rams proved those people right by getting five players to finish in double-figures as Jeff Dowtin led the way with 23 points.

The third trendy “upset” pick of the day was No. 10 Wichita State picking off No. 7 seed Dayton, and the Shockers made that happen. That sets up a fascinating battle between the Shockers and, as long as they don’t choke, No. 2 seed Kentucky. All the story lines.

Friday’s action got off to a positive start once again as No. 7 seed Michigan took down No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in the Midwest Region as the matchup of point guards Derrick Walton Jr. vs. Jawun Evans didn’t disappoint. Both elite floor leaders flirted with triple-doubles as Michigan and Walton continue to look like a dangerous team in this tournament. I have more on Walton’s ridiculous recent stretch here.

There is a reason that Tom Izzo is known as Mr. March. Despite trailing by as many as a dozen points in the first half, the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans knocked off No. 8 Miami by 20 points. Freshmen Nick Ward and Miles Bridges were just too much for the Hurricanes to handle.

Late turnovers and a controversial Flagrant 1 call helped lead No. 8 seed Arkansas over No. 9 seed Seton Hall in the South Region. The Razorbacks took advantage of two untimely Pirate turnovers and a Flagrant 1 call on Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez with 18 seconds left to get by with a win.

No. 2 seed Kentucky advanced despite getting an off night from Malik Monk, and No. 3 seed UCLA advanced despite playing defense like a CYO team.

Sindarious Thornwell and P.J. Dozier, South Carolina — Thornwell and Dozier combined for 50 points as the Gamecocks knocked off No. 10 seed Marquette, coming from behind to beat the Golden Eagles in Greenville, S.C. This was the first NCAA tournament win for the South Carolina basketball program since 1973. That’s 44 years ago.

Elijah Stewart, USC — The junior guard is your hero for the Trojans as he knocked down the game-winning three-pointer with 36 seconds left. After going scoreless in 31 minutes during USC’s win over Providence in the First Four, Stewart responded with a team-high 22 points as he was a huge factor going 6-for-13 from three-point range.

Derrick Walton Jr. vs. Jawun Evans — This one got the day going as Michigan and Oklahoma State had a one-point game that went into the 90s. Walton and the Wolverines won as the senior finished with 26 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Evans did plenty of damage of his own as he ended up with 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds while also becoming a hero for some with his buzzer-beating three.

Troy Caupain, Cincinnati — Caupain had a disappointing senior season, but he saved his best game for the biggest moment, going for a season-high 23 points in a win over No. 11 Kansas State. With the win, the Bearcats because the only No. 6 seed to advance.

  • It didn’t take long before No. 1 seed North Carolina ran away from No. 16 seed Texas Southern for a double-digit win. Justin Jackson knocked down five three-pointers to finish with 21 points.
  • No. 1 seed Kansas made light work of No. 16 seed UC Davis.
  • No. 2 seed Louisville had an off-day from Donovan Mitchell but had a balanced effort in a double-digit win over No. 15 Jacksonville State in the Midwest Region. Mangok Mathiang led the Cardinals with 18 points.
  • It took a little bit more effort than No. 2 Duke would have liked, but the Blue Devils eventually pulled away from No. 15 Troy to advance to the second round.
  • For a little while it looked like No. 3 seed Baylor might have difficulty with another double-digit seed but they pulled away from No. 14 seed New Mexico State in the East Region. Al Freeman paced the Bears with 21 points while Johnathan Motley had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Easy win for No. 3 seed Oregon in the Midwest Region as they scored 55 points in the first half to run past No. 14 seed Iona. Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey had 24 points for the Ducks while Jordan Bell had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games: Channels, streams, picks, predictions and betting lines

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 2:10 AM EDT

Sunday's NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

The first round of the NCAA tournament was … well, it was a dud.

There’s not really any way around it. The most exciting moments were missed shots and intentional fouls that went off the rails.

The upsets? A No. 12 seed, Middle Tennessee State, that was favored won. So did a No. 10 seed, Wichita State. Of the three No. 11 seeds that won, one was favored (Rhode Island), one was a two-point dog that everyone was on (Xavier) and the third is the one real “cinderella” of this year’s dance: USC, the fourth-best team in the Pac-12 this season.

The good news?

First round chalk makes for mouth-watering second round matchups. Remember, if you can stream every game at NCAA.com.

MORE: Printable Bracket | College Hoops scoreboard

12:10, CBS, No. 4 West Virginia (-2.5) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame: The first of three fascinating games between teams with contrasting styles features Press Virginia against the program that came up with the Burn Offense. Notre Dame doesn’t drag things out the way they did a few years ago, but they still rely heavily on ball-screens and three-point shooters. How Matt Farrell handles West Virginia’s pressure will determine this game.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame (+2.5)

8:40, TNT: No. 4 Florida (-2) vs. No. 5 Virginia: Once again, we have a game featuring a team stocked with athletes that loves to press and force turnovers facing off with a team led by a star point guard that wants to control tempo. It will be interesting to see how Virginia lines up. They played five guards at times against UNC Wilmington and may not have Isaiah Wilkins.

PREDICTION: Virginia (+2)

9:40, TBS: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa State: Iowa State was in some serious trouble this season until they moved freshman Solomon Young into the starting lineup. Purdue has the biggest front line in the country, but they’re going to have trouble matching up with Iowa State’s back court.

PREDICTION: Iowa State (pick ’em)

2:40, CBS: No. 1 Villanova (-6) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: The Badgers were one of the under-seeded teams when the bracket was released, and there were quite a few people that thought they would have a shot to pick off Villanova in this game. The Wildcats don’t have much size, and the Badgers run so much of their offense through Ethan Happ and Nigel Hayes in the post.

PREDICTION: Villanova (-6)

5:15, CBS, No. 1 Gonzaga (-11) vs. No. 8 Northwestern: Northwestern seems to be the team of destiny in this event, playing in their first-ever NCAA tournament and winning games when opponents foul when they’re up by one point. It would be fitting if Gonzaga saw Mark Few’s best team get picked off by the Wildcats.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga (+11)

7:45, CBS: No. 2 Arizona (-5) vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s: Saint Mary’s is 29-1 on the season against teams not named Gonzaga. They’re 0-3 against the Zags. This will be a chance for them to show just how good they are against the Pac-12 regular season co-champion and tournament champ.

PREDICTION: Saint Mary’s (+5)

6:10, TNT, No. 3 Florida State (-6.5) vs. No. 11 Xavier: The Musketeers are one of the best programs in the Big East. They’re no Cinderella, but that program has had their most success in a situation when they’re the underdog. They are here.

PREDICTION: Xavier (+6.5)

7:10, TBS, No. 4 Butler (-3.5) vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders aren’t actually favored against the Bulldogs, but I do think that Kermit Davis actually has a more talented team than Butler.

PREDICTION: Middle Tennessee (+3.5)

No. 2 Kentucky advances despite Malik Monk’s quiet night

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

Sunday's NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

The only Kentucky player that didn’t show up ready to play on Friday night was the guy that everyone came to see.

De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 19 points, Bam Adebayo had 15 points and 18 boards, Isaiah Briscoe chipped in with 17 and Derek Willis added eight points, seven boards, three assists, three steals and two blocks as the No. 2 seed Wildcats held off No. 15 Northern Kentucky, 79-70, to advance to the second round to face No. 10 seed Wichita State.

You’ll notice the name missing in that paragraph above is Malik Monk, Kentucky’s leading scorer and the single-most dangerous player in college basketball this season.

On Friday night, Monk shot 3-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-6 from three, finishing with an unimpressive 12 points in an unimpressive win for the Cats.

And frankly, I think that is a good sign for Kentucky.

Look, Malik Monk isn’t going to be as quiet as he was on Friday all that often. He’s just far too talented for that, and we all know what he’s capable of doing when he gets going. The concern for this Kentucky team wasn’t whether or not Monk would have an off-night, it was whether they were going to be able to survive it. On Friday, they did, because Fox continued to play well, Adebayo was a monster and Willis and Briscoe thrived in the roles they’ve been asked to play.

And while the final score was a nine-point deficit, the game was never really that close. Kentucky jumped out to a double-figure lead early and never really got threatened.

No. 3 UCLA beats No. 14 Kent State, but defensive issues arise once again

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 18, 2017, 12:33 AM EDT

Sunday's NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

T.J. Leaf scored 23 points to lead five players in double-figures as No. 3 UCLA picked up an impressive-looking win over No. 14 Kent State on Friday evening, 97-80.

Thomas Welsh went for 16 points and Aaron Holiday added 15 points and 10 assists for the Bruins, but the win wasn’t quite as promising as the final score might indicate.

The Bruins jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game and were never truly threatened by the Golden Flashes, but the Bruins were also far from convincing in their win. The issue with this team all season long has been their defense — they have a habit of only playing when they decide that they want to play — and that reared its ugly head again on Friday. Kent State more or less got whatever they wanted for the final 10 minutes of the first half and the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The Golden Flashes cut UCLA’s lead to eight points at the half, and they trimmed that lead to just five points midway through the second half, as the Bruins watch Jaylin Walker go at Bryce Alford and Jimmy Hall go to work in the paint. As a team, they gave up 15 offensive rebounds.

With a path to the Final Four that is going to include 30-5 Cincinnati, the Wichita State-Kentucky winner and, in all likelihood, a game against North Carolina, that kind of an effort on the defensive end of the floor simply is not going to cut it.

So here’s the question, which is the same question we’ve asked all year long with this group: Will UCLA be able to turn that defense up a notch in the games where they can’t simply rely on being able to put up 97 points and coast to a win? It worked at Kentucky, at Arizona and at home against Oregon. It didn’t work against Arizona in Pauley or the Pac-12 tournament, and it didn’t work at Oregon.

Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Second Round schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

By Terrence PayneMar 18, 2017, 12:27 AM EDT

Second Round Games – Sunday, March 19

12:10 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson)

5:15 p.m., CBS, Tulsa
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan St. (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

6:10 p.m., TNT, Greenville
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Arkansas (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

7:10 p.m.,TBS, Sacramento
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)

truTV, Tulsa
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 11 USC (Harlan, Miller, Bonner, Jacobson)

TNT, Greenville
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 South Carolina (Anderson, Webber, Johnson)

TBS, Sacramento II
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Cincinnati (Dedes, Smith, Elmore, Gold-Onwude)

No. 7 South Carolina gets first tournament win since 1973

By Terrence PayneMar 18, 2017, 12:14 AM EDT

Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier combined for 50 points, as the No. 7 seed South Carolina pulled away from No. 10 seed Marquette in the second half for a 96-76 victory on Friday night in the first round of the East Region. This was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1973.

The Golden Eagles had a narrow 40-39 lead at halftime thanks in large part to 8-of-16 shooting from three. In matchup between a potent offense and a gritty, hard-nosed defense, the latter prevailed. The Gamecocks limited Marquette to 25 percent shooting in the second half.

Marquette’s second-half offensive woes were only compounded by its defense’s inability to find answers to stopping Thornwell (29 points) and Dozier (21). South Carolina isn’t some offensive juggernaut. The Gamecocks only put up 90 points three times this season. For perspective, the first two were against South Carolina State and a non-Division I opponent.

While South Carolina is unlikely to post 90 points on Duke in the second-round matchup on Sunday evening, its defense could pose problems against the Blue Devils.

Not only is it a physical brand of basketball played by a bunch of tough, experienced defenders, it’ll be in front of a crowd only an half and a half from the university’s campus.

South Carolina waited 44 years for another NCAA Tournament victory. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Gamecocks won’t have to wait 48 hours for their next postseason win.